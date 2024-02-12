Biden's Twitter Account Proves 'Adults Are in Charge' by Posting Pure Uncut Super Bowl Cringe

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Super Bowl Commercial but STILL Has It...
February 12, 2024
Meme

When Joe Biden campaigned to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 one of the big central messages of his campaign was that the Trump administration had somehow been too juvenile, too slapdash, and really just not 'adult' enough to be able to face the challenges that were confronting America. This is a sentiment that was echoed over and over by the Biden administration itself and its willing lapdogs in the media after Biden won the 2020 election: The Adults are Back in Charge, baby!

But like all campaign promises and political statements of intent every day we're reminded that no, no the adults are not in charge in DC... Biden (or more aptly whoever is actually running things for his Presidential campaign) is just as childish and annoying as anybody else is, if not more so. Case in point:

Yes, this is Joe Biden's official Twitter account leaning into absurdist conspiracies about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (as well as the inevitable victory for the Kansas City Chiefs) being a government psychological operation for... reasons. They decided to couple it with the lame 'Dark Brandon' meme that the Biden people had been trying to sell a while back to make Biden look 'cool' or something, which worked about as well as their pushes to make 'Bidenomics' and 'SuperMegaMAGA' a thing, which is to say it didn't work at all well. It still doesn't work at all well either, but apparently someone who runs the Biden account who has a 5th grade sense of humor really thought it was time to take this dumb out for a spin again.

It's incredibly creepy, yes!

Apparently?

Now now, it's also kind of a parody account. Just because the account itself is actually the account of Joe Biden doesn't mean that it isn't also the account of a parodic absurdist larping as being the President of the United States on Twitter. We're not even sure if Joe Biden knows he has a Twitter account, after all.

Name names!

It's cringe distilled down to its true essence, pure uncut cringe.

Joe Biden and his administration want to have it both ways, to be both seen as serious and 'up to the task' as well as be able to make silly immature jokes that in any other era would have been viewed as seriously unbecoming of the President. It's true that Donald Trump's campaign often makes these sorts of jokes, but Donald Trump's entire brand is wrapped up in not being a conventional politician but rather someone with the interests and sensibilities of the 'average American' in mind. Joe Biden and his campaign very consciously chose to frame themselves in opposition to that viewpoint, as staid and stolid 'old hands on the tiller' who would treat governing and messaging with the gravitas that they claimed it deserves... only to get into office and act like this while demanding that people still take them seriously as the 'adults in the room'. It's just all so stupid.

***

Tags: BIDEN

