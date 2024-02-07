Big Brain Socialist: Car Theft is a VICTIMLESS Crime

People on the left absolutely looooooove to find weird excuses for people who commit crimes, no matter how absurd the excuse might be. There's a whole strain of thought in lefty circles that truly believes that there's no such thing as a criminal, only a struggling 'artistic mind' or some nonsense who's been let down by the system, and any punishment for committing their crimes will stifle their creativity and lead to more harm than good. It's really silly.

Now we're not saying that this lady falls into that category of thought, but regardless she seems to have an extremely iffy grasp on the concept of what a 'victimless crime' is.

Imagine jailing people for a victimless crime. https://t.co/LZl1k3qmIC — Nora Loreto (@NoLore) February 5, 2024

Wise words from a self described 'socialist'. After all, who's the victim when a car is broken into? Perhaps that Community Note that Nora earned will clue you in, as well as the many responses she received from people point out that yes, there are victims to crimes such as car theft.

When our family car was stolen, we lost car seats, diaper bags, a stroller (a gift for the birth of our newborn), loved stuffed animals, children’s books, etc. The thieves then used our car to go break into other homes and cars and multiply the effect. Victimless? Really? — Philip Bunn (@PhilipDBunn) February 6, 2024

But you know, other than you and your family who was the victim?

How is this "victimless"? Can I have your car? — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) February 6, 2024

Apparently!

but there are victims. car owners are victims. — TweetVerse (@y3khan) February 5, 2024

Of course Nora wasn't going to let this go so easily. How can someone whose car has been stolen or destroyed be called a victim when they can get a new car out of the deal?!

They get new cars though — Nora Loreto (@NoLore) February 5, 2024

Uhuh. This is all very well thought out.

They do? Do you know what liability insurance is? It means you don’t get a new car if someone steals it.



And almost no insurance pays out 100% of replacement cost. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 6, 2024

No, they don't. They get different cars, more often than not in worse condition than their original car. — 100% Ping Wing (@PingWingery) February 7, 2024

Exactly, like how rape is a victimless crime cause you get to keep your vagina after — Chris Nodima 🍄 (@chrisnodima) February 6, 2024

Logic!

I think you should be jailed right now, you annoy me that much. — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) February 6, 2024

Is this a bit or are you just Canadian? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 6, 2024

It's always the Canadians with these takes.

Hi, Nora. What’s your address? I’d like to see if you have the courage of your convictions. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) February 6, 2024

Would Nora consider having her house broken into and all her stuff stolen to be a 'victimless crime'? You never know, some of these folks actually do put their money where their mouth is on that one... because they're nuts.

Everybody should have seen this new definition of "victimless" coming a mile away https://t.co/p2cEpRcHPD — wanye (@wanyeburkett) February 6, 2024

I’m insanely curious as to the definition of “victimless crime” that somehow includes car theft. https://t.co/CH3H2PnolR — Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) February 6, 2024

I missed the memo that "victimless crimes" are now to include car thefts. "Victimless crimes" traditionally refer to illegal acts when both/all parties are willing participants, such as gambling, prostitution, and drug use. Stealing has a victim. That's why they call it theft. https://t.co/dmdOC6Fsb6 — Peter Moskos (@PeterMoskos) February 6, 2024

Historically we used to all agree that words did indeed mean things, but that belief is probably heteronormative and toxic or something now to people on the left because they don't seem to agree anymore at all.

Miss Loreto tried to double down to show how right she was about these issues, but for her trouble she got the distinction of having two Community Notes slapped on her tweets in the same thread. Outstanding job!

Reminder that our jails are already stuffed with 80% of people who are legally innocent. — Nora Loreto (@NoLore) February 5, 2024

This is all very silly but it's a reminder of the nutso mindset that's infected a huge chunk of people on the left, both in America and in Canada. They truly believe that the problem isn't that crimes are committed, the problem is that people are talking about crimes being committed and arresting people for committing crimes. In many cases this is all part of the intersectional worldview, believing that these criminals have legitimate grievances against the dominant cultures and people around them and are therefore indemnified from consequences when they look to get even with some 'five finger reparations'. They're just showing initiative to better themselves, don't you see? They're Robin Hood and that suburban mom whose minivan just got busted into and stolen is King John!

At the end of the day the problem with this mindset is that it makes so called 'civil society' less and less civil as time goes by, and the state of cities around the globe shows how that's worked out. Let's hope we're not beyond the point of no return.

