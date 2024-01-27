High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School...
Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on January 27, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

One of the things that 2nd amendment advocates tend to point out a lot is that liberals, by and large, have no idea how guns work. Anti-2nd amendment liberals will usually try to push back with a cry of 'Do too, I went to a gun range once!', but then they'll do something bone-headed like not understanding the difference between a bullet itself and an unfired bullet with its casing still attached, as Vice did last year.

Clearly the terrorist groups that the American left seems to have fallen in love with have realized that when it comes to showing evidence of Israeli's shooting 'bullets' at defenseless hospitals they really don't need to put much effort into making it seem believable... they'll be believed either way. The Palestinian 'youth news agency' Quds New Network has apparently decided to put this theory to the test by tweeting out something that doesn't stand up to even the most cursory of scrutiny: 

See, the thing is that that's not how bullets work...of course if we're to believe that that bullet is actually from the hospital who do we think it might belong to?

Yeah, that lines up since we've been told by Israel that its forces has found hospitals and schools being used as weapons stockpiles themselves or as cover for nearby weapons stockpiles... it makes sense that they had some bullets lying around to try to stage this absurd photo.

Very, apparently... but then the Quds Network has often been noted to be likely affiliated with Hamas and we know that they don't respect the lives of their own people so is it any surprise that they don't respect the intellect of their followers either?

That's a big bullet!

Oh... well that's sure awkward, huh? Maybe Quds should be getting Tehran on the horn for comment.

There's a subset of the American left that's so desperate to believe the worst about Israel that they'll believe almost anything, but even they have to see that this is stupid, right? Right? 

Even if they do though, the next time that Quds writes up an article claiming that 80 bazillion Palestinian babies were killed by the Israeli Defense Force overnight we have no doubt that all of the fellow travelers will pretend that this never happened and claim Quds as a reliable news service.

Who wants to reject information that reenforces their own priors, after all?

***

