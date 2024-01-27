Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work

One of the things that 2nd amendment advocates tend to point out a lot is that liberals, by and large, have no idea how guns work. Anti-2nd amendment liberals will usually try to push back with a cry of 'Do too, I went to a gun range once!', but then they'll do something bone-headed like not understanding the difference between a bullet itself and an unfired bullet with its casing still attached, as Vice did last year.

Clearly the terrorist groups that the American left seems to have fallen in love with have realized that when it comes to showing evidence of Israeli's shooting 'bullets' at defenseless hospitals they really don't need to put much effort into making it seem believable... they'll be believed either way. The Palestinian 'youth news agency' Quds New Network has apparently decided to put this theory to the test by tweeting out something that doesn't stand up to even the most cursory of scrutiny:

Displaced citizens sheltering in Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis shared a photo of Israeli snipers' bullets fired at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/WH387rkl5N — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 27, 2024

See, the thing is that that's not how bullets work...of course if we're to believe that that bullet is actually from the hospital who do we think it might belong to?

bet you that is an unfired bullet from a hamas terrorist who is using the hospital as cover — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 27, 2024

Or maybe….hear me out….that’s a bullet that was part of a cache being kept in the hospital by Hamas — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) January 27, 2024

More likely an unused Hamas bullet from their weapons dump if at the hospital — James T Cork (@JamesTCork_v2) January 27, 2024

Yeah, that lines up since we've been told by Israel that its forces has found hospitals and schools being used as weapons stockpiles themselves or as cover for nearby weapons stockpiles... it makes sense that they had some bullets lying around to try to stage this absurd photo.

The Israeli troops are also using rubber bullets on innocent people. pic.twitter.com/9Pe6KUptZH — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 27, 2024

Israeli soldiers are throwing whole unfired bullets at the hospital?



That's just awesome. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 27, 2024

How stupid do you think your followers are? — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) January 27, 2024

Very, apparently... but then the Quds Network has often been noted to be likely affiliated with Hamas and we know that they don't respect the lives of their own people so is it any surprise that they don't respect the intellect of their followers either?

Fired, one assumes, by slingshot https://t.co/gZ2PCz1feW — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) January 27, 2024

A live look at these "snipers": https://t.co/VJbdMRJg0A pic.twitter.com/9FP8gIS3YT — A Southern Nobody 🃏 (@ExLibrisNemo) January 27, 2024

Displaced citizens sheltering in Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis shared a photo of Israeli snipers' bullets fired at the hospital. https://t.co/DNloF4FYWi pic.twitter.com/JM782jgk54 — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) January 27, 2024

That's a big bullet!

I regret to inform you that Teh Jewz have found a way to fire the entire bullet with its cartridge. https://t.co/MGBO5x1aKI — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 27, 2024

It couldn’t have been fired at anyone or anywhere.



It’s unfired.



Guys. https://t.co/IPvxKvJxG4 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 27, 2024

Did the Israeli sniper walk in and throw it at someone?



This looks like a 12.7x99mm cartridge. Guess what fires them? That would be the Iranian AM50s that Hamas uses and pretends to manufacture. https://t.co/RtmMfp6pW4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 27, 2024

Oh... well that's sure awkward, huh? Maybe Quds should be getting Tehran on the horn for comment.

There's a subset of the American left that's so desperate to believe the worst about Israel that they'll believe almost anything, but even they have to see that this is stupid, right? Right?

Even if they do though, the next time that Quds writes up an article claiming that 80 bazillion Palestinian babies were killed by the Israeli Defense Force overnight we have no doubt that all of the fellow travelers will pretend that this never happened and claim Quds as a reliable news service.

Who wants to reject information that reenforces their own priors, after all?

