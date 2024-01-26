Planned Parenthood Makes Video Trying to Define 'Virginity' For 'Queer' People and We Can't Even

Popular Investor and Twitter Personality Calls Out Biden Administration and the Border Cri...
Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on January 26, 2024
Jackie Chan Meme

Given how much time Planned Parenthood spends acting primarily as an abortion mill, it's easy to forget that they're an issue advocacy organization as well and that they do various advertisements and promotions in support of their many areas of interest. There was the time the Northern New England chapter ran an ad boosting the precautionary use of Doxycycline to avoid getting STI's where they were blatantly afraid to define what exactly a 'person with a penis' is, the time they ran a weird ad with a trans-male telling 'his' abortion story... and who could forget when they started selling Planned Parenthood brand onesies for parents to put on the babies that Planned Parenthood doesn't get the chance to murder in the womb! See? They've got a lot going on!

In furtherance of this broad-based appeal to multiple issues Planned Parenthood dropped a new ad which looks to help out 'queer people' in understanding if they're a virgin or not. Yup, that's actually what it's attempting to define here. Warning: If you watch the video you probably want to have your kids out of ear shot.

So... yeah. A lot of people found the choice of spokesperson made here pretty interesting, to say the least.

But of course the real issue here, as always, is the message that Planned Parenthood is giving and their choice of location in which to give it.

The visual cues certainly tend to imply an age group target that isn't an adult one, that's for sure.

It's hard to argue with this premise.

Mom's for Liberty used the Planned Parenthood's post as a jumping off point to point out that, thanks to intervention by the Government, this isn't an issue that's always going to be isolated within Planned Parenthood itself. It's going to be in your children's schools soon, if it isn't already.

Which seems like great news...

Planned Parenthood is and always had been an odious organization from the moment of its founding by the virulent racist eugenicist Margaret Sanger, and with the whole galaxy of new 'social issues' that the organization has glommed itself on to they look to only be getting worse and worse... and they're getting worse and worse on your dime too. Isn't that wonderful? 

***

PLANNED PARENTHOOD QUEER

