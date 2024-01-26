Planned Parenthood Makes Video Trying to Define 'Virginity' For 'Queer' People and We Can't Even

Given how much time Planned Parenthood spends acting primarily as an abortion mill, it's easy to forget that they're an issue advocacy organization as well and that they do various advertisements and promotions in support of their many areas of interest. There was the time the Northern New England chapter ran an ad boosting the precautionary use of Doxycycline to avoid getting STI's where they were blatantly afraid to define what exactly a 'person with a penis' is, the time they ran a weird ad with a trans-male telling 'his' abortion story... and who could forget when they started selling Planned Parenthood brand onesies for parents to put on the babies that Planned Parenthood doesn't get the chance to murder in the womb! See? They've got a lot going on!

Advertisement

In furtherance of this broad-based appeal to multiple issues Planned Parenthood dropped a new ad which looks to help out 'queer people' in understanding if they're a virgin or not. Yup, that's actually what it's attempting to define here. Warning: If you watch the video you probably want to have your kids out of ear shot.

Virginity! What is it? What it isn't. And what’s the big deal about "losing" it? Let’s talk about it: https://t.co/pOQllDfAHo pic.twitter.com/yANUxTaF8s — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) January 25, 2024

So... yeah. A lot of people found the choice of spokesperson made here pretty interesting, to say the least.

This person even looks like an expert on virginity! — The Chudinator (@mis4tune_teller) January 26, 2024

Why is the obese woman being used as a spokesperson? — Libs Hate Us (@LibsHateUs) January 26, 2024

Visually she makes a great argument for abstinence — . (@angryalbinoyeti) January 26, 2024

But of course the real issue here, as always, is the message that Planned Parenthood is giving and their choice of location in which to give it.

Why does the classroom look like it's for 4th graders? — Jordan K (@JordykJordan) January 26, 2024

Everyone hates you. — ᴍᴇᴅ ɢᴏʟᴅ 🐒 (@_MedGold) January 26, 2024

Y’all should be ashamed of yourselves. This is disgusting on so many levels. — Jennifer Galardi (@JennGalardi) January 26, 2024

What's the age group you're targeting? — Dusty (@dustopian) January 26, 2024

The visual cues certainly tend to imply an age group target that isn't an adult one, that's for sure.

When I say my kids will have zero access to technology I am so serious https://t.co/eKDXRtJ2PH — littleapostate (@littleapostate) January 26, 2024

This is the worst tweet I’ve seen in years https://t.co/4L3U5g7dP6 — Bushwhacker (@anglotradboy) January 26, 2024

“Planned Parenthood” isn’t about parents it’s about sexual deviancy and them murdering the results of that deviancy. If they don’t do that, they mutilate the results (children) https://t.co/x21H1tyZXr — David Brady Jr. 📿 (@realDavidBJr) January 26, 2024

It's hard to argue with this premise.

Mom's for Liberty used the Planned Parenthood's post as a jumping off point to point out that, thanks to intervention by the Government, this isn't an issue that's always going to be isolated within Planned Parenthood itself. It's going to be in your children's schools soon, if it isn't already.

Planned Parenthood wants to have a footprint in every public school in America.



Through the @CDCgov “Community Schools” WSCC (Whole School, Whole Child, Whole Community) model, @PPFA will be a “community partner” welcomed into your child’s school.



This is what they will… https://t.co/wE0Wv7vSW7 — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) January 26, 2024

Which seems like great news...

No thank you. So glad the parents are finally getting louder. Courage is contagious. 😏 — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMol17) January 26, 2024

And THIS in our education system: https://t.co/bET29srmpt — Emily Kreps (@ekreps) January 26, 2024

Do you know what sex Ed looks like in your child’s school?



Now would be a good time to ask. https://t.co/baUqZ7LVrz — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) January 26, 2024

Planned Parenthood is and always had been an odious organization from the moment of its founding by the virulent racist eugenicist Margaret Sanger, and with the whole galaxy of new 'social issues' that the organization has glommed itself on to they look to only be getting worse and worse... and they're getting worse and worse on your dime too. Isn't that wonderful?

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!