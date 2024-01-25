NBC News Laments That Not Enough Hispanic Babies Are Getting Aborted in Texas

Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade the effects of their decision has continued to roil throughout the country. Some Democratic Party controlled states immediately jumped to codify a right to abortion in their State constitutions, while Republican Party controlled states began making attempts to ban the practice of abortion within their borders to as great a degree as possible. One of the largest examples of this move by Republican Governors and legislators is the state of Texas, where a move was quickly made to root abortion out of the state almost entirely. This has led to a series of legal challenges, as one might expect when one of the sacred tenets of modern Liberalism is attacked by Republicans, and has also led to innumerable attempts to show how bad things have gotten for women and society in Texas ever since the law was implemented.

In trying to demonstrate the horrors of this post-Roe world in Texas NBC News found a hook to really bring home how awful things have gotten: More Hispanic babies are being born in Texas!

The fertility rate for teens in Texas rose for the first time in 15 years in 2022, a shift driven by disproportionately high rates seen among Hispanic teens in the year after a six-week state abortion ban took effect, according to a study. https://t.co/Gl6HGdrh8u — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 25, 2024

Now the article doesn't seem to get into other externalities of this issue that seem pretty obvious to us, externalities like how many of these babies were born to Hispanic citizens vs. illegal immigrants, what exactly they mean by 'teens', how the families of this apparent bumper crop of babies feel about these kids... all reasonable question to ask. But as far as the folks down at NBC News are concerned all that matters is that more Hispanic babies are being born and that's a bad thing. But don't call them racists!

...and? "Teen" includes 18 and 19. Is there any particular reason you opted for that word as a descriptor? Rather than, say, "minors"? Maybe cuz with "teen" you can imply it pertains to minors, when it kinda doesn't. Why is it a problem if more Americans are having more kids? — Jack Sutter (@JackSutter) January 25, 2024

Yes NBC, please enlighten us as to why it's a bad thing for Hispanics to be having children. Of course the answer is that to the mind of the average American liberal journalist all Hispanics are poor sad creatures who can't afford and don't want another mouth to feed... never a hard working family that's happy to bring children into the world to share their life with. It's not like Hispanics are generally culturally and often religiously Catholic or anything.

That’s not a rise in fertility lol — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) January 25, 2024

Oh? But I thought making abortions illegal, or in this case simply regulating them, would lead to a huge rise in back alley abortions — Stop the spread (@Bigjelly420) January 25, 2024

Getting your messaging straight can be so difficult, so why even bother to try?

What is your point? Those darn Hispanics are breeding too much? I thought that was why you wanted them here. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) January 25, 2024

Killing babies is the solution for NBC News — Duke Of Fancy (@DukeFancy) January 25, 2024

Seems to be, from the looks of it. But don't call an unborn baby a baby, 'it' is a 'fetus'! Makes it easier to not feel guilt.

Of course one of the weird and depressing tics on the left is a habit of thinking that because they think of everything in term of electoral politics then that's the only way to look at the world, leading to some highly distrubing attempts to use this to dunk on Republicans.

Lmao. Hispanics account for 84 percent. So much for your white babies Texas...



How's do you like those statistics, white man...? Backfired spectacularly. Lol — Much to Avenge, Revenge & Destroy BS, AA Arch Sust (@BunnyCarmudgeon) January 25, 2024

It appears the @TexasGOP didn’t think far enough ahead to realize their abortion ban would contribute to increasing birth rates in the Hispanic community, furthering the “browning” of Texas. Seems they shot themselves in the foot. Shocking. https://t.co/ly9EDr95y8 — EmilyG (@ENG1375) January 25, 2024

Yes, it's almost like one of the tenets of the Republican Part and the anti-abortion movement as a whole is the sanctity and dignity of life, even if that life may end up voting for Democrats. Imagine prioritizing the life of a baby over electoral results... Democrats would never. And by the way, don't count your eggs before they hatch on them being guaranteed Democratic voters either because slowly but surely it looks like the times they are a-changing in that regard.

More babies born and less babies killed will always be the better and more moral thing, a fact that Democrats used to acknowledge back when they still paid lip-service to the idea of abortion being 'safe, legal, and rare'. But those days are gone, and apparently NBC News longs for the days when more Hispanic babies were being aborted before they could be born. Isn't that lovely.

