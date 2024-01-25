Harsh Truths Are Harsh: Naomi Biden Melts Down Over Jesse Watters Calling Joe a Bad Father

Groups Holding Discussion on How Parents Can Help Their Children 'Navigate' the Climate...
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on January 25, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Biden family gets a lot of heat from a lot of places, as one should fully expect when the patriarch of the family decides to run for President (again and again). Of course, just because people are scrutinizing you and the way you deal with your family that doesn't mean that they're out to get you for no good reason and your family is blameless... no matter how much that may hurt you and your family's feelings. Over these last few years America has gotten a front-row seat into exactly how Joe Biden acts as a father and, needless to say, what we've seen hasn't seemed to indicate a man who's a good parent by any stretch of the imagination; overly permissive, weak-willed, certainly more in the habit of smoothing over problems caused by his son Hunter's addiction rather than making any real effort to make Hunter change his life. Joe Biden is almost the textbook definition of an enabler for his son's addictions and criminality, so Fox News host Jesse Watters went and made the obvious connection that given Biden's poor stewardship of his own son it's no surprise that he's been a poor steward of our country and, in particular, our countries border.

This basic leap of logic was too much for Joe Biden's granddaughter and Hunter Biden's eldest daughter Naomi Biden, who took to Twitter to vent her spleen about how unfair and ugly Waters was being. Watch:

Now first off Naomi Biden has a Juris Doctorate from Columbia Law School so you'd think she'd be aware that being precise in language is important: Jesse Watters is a news commentator, not a journalist. The distinction here is real and important, particularly as what Watters is doing here isn't reporting news... he's commentating. As a commentator is wont to do. Also... where is he wrong here? 

Let's say the refrain now, all together. You know how it goes: 'Joe Biden isn't guilty of anything but being a loving father!' Sure.

Getting involved in politics (or celebrity of any kind, really) seems often to be a Faustian bargain for even the most apparently unblemished of souls... and by the looks of it nobody in the Biden family has anything approaching an unblemished soul.

A nice thing to say? Probably not. An inaccurate thing to say? Hard to argue that it is... and gets harder and harder to argue every day.

We wouldn't hold our breath waiting for an answer on this one, that much is for sure.

It's true, the truth often does hurt. You have the option to listen to it and try to change, but at this point it seems likely that the entire Biden family is so entrenched in this dependency/co-dependency cycle they seem to have been living in for decades now that there's no going back. Once Joe first got into the Senate back in 1972 (!) the family seems to have just coasted on his power and prestige to make sure they had a cushy life... and as often happens the kids in that kind of family lifestyle didn't turn out very well.

Sadly it looks like the grandkids aren't faring much better.

