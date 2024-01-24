Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls'...
'The Messenger' Claims a 'Trans Man' Is Pregnant But Twitter Is Suspicious
Ryan Gosling's Nom for 'Barbie' Explains Why We're Not in the Eighth Year...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Joins Call for a Ceasefire
City's 'Blueprint for a Safer Philadelphia' Recommends Hiring More Black Teachers, DEI Tra...
'Democrats Hate America Exhibit One' Rep Joaquin Castro Calls for Biden to Take...
Oops! DeSantis' Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern OWNS Ex CNN Correspondent Who Definitely WA...
Journo Who Called Larry Elder ‘A Real Threat to Communities of Color’ Among...
Ex AZ GOP Chair Explains What That Leaked Kari Lake Audio Was About...
Migrants Blocked by Razor Wire Ignore Port of Entry 200 Yards Away
M-I-C-K-E- Whyyyyy Did 'The Daily Show' Do This? Disney and DeSantis Skit Falls...
OUCH! Martha MacCallum NOT Buying John Kirby's BS Spin on Biden's Open Border...
NBC News Publishes Its Hit Piece on ‘Far-Right Influencer’ Chaya Raichik
In An Effort To Top Her SOTU Kiss From Last Year ... Jill...

What?! New York City Declares Social Media an 'Environmental Toxin'

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:30 PM on January 24, 2024
AngieArtist

It pretty much goes without saying that once any city has turned itself into a beautiful bastion of good governance and peace it becomes important for them to start focusing down on the little nit-picks and quibbles... you know, root out the last issues that might bedevil their happy and content populace. Such must be the case in New York City, we have to assume, since they've completely done away crime and robbery and 'hate crimes' against 'Black, Jewish, Muslim or LGBTQIA+' people so now they can focus on one of the few things still troubling the populace of the Big Apple - Using Social Media.

Advertisement

It's entertaining that New York, which legalized the use of recreational of marijuana in 2021, is in 2024 looking to stigmatize using Twitter as being an 'environmental toxin' even as residents make complaint after complaint after complaint about the pungent clouds of pot smoke hovering over much of the city. But of course it's people having access to and using Twitter or Facebook that's the 'environmental toxin'.

Seems as reasonable a guess as any for why the administration of Mayor Eric Adams is making this move, seeing that as of last November his approval sat at a miserably low 56% disapproval with only 37 approval according to a Marist College poll. That puts him at right about the same level of popularity as President Joe Biden so... probably not somewhere he wants to be.

Recommended

Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls' Swim Team
Brett T.
Advertisement

Well, when you find that your administration has turned into the Titanic what else can you do but start pondering chair placement, right?

Yeah, this kind of thing isn't helping anybody. Of course this is New York City we're talking about, the place that tried to limit how much soda you could have in a cup in a state that banned anyone from using styrofoam containers for food or packing peanuts for shipping, a state that still allows the sale of cigarettes but only because it's addicted to the revenue from the whopping $5.35 tax it places on each and every pack that's sold inside of its borders. It's nanny state central, basically, and we can't be surprised when they throw all rationality and common sense to the wind in the name of 'fixing' some problem they've found.

Advertisement

Sure social media can be addictive, for some people it's certainly a bad influence on their personalities. But environmental toxin?! Come on now, that's just silly.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ENVIRONMENT NEW YORK CITY SOCIAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls' Swim Team
Brett T.
Ryan Gosling's Nom for 'Barbie' Explains Why We're Not in the Eighth Year of Hillary Clinton's Term
Brett T.
OUCH! Martha MacCallum NOT Buying John Kirby's BS Spin on Biden's Open Border (and MORE)
Doug P.
Oops! DeSantis' Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern OWNS Ex CNN Correspondent Who Definitely WAS Fired
justmindy
Journo Who Called Larry Elder ‘A Real Threat to Communities of Color’ Among Those Laid Off
Brett T.
'The Messenger' Claims a 'Trans Man' Is Pregnant But Twitter Is Suspicious
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls' Swim Team Brett T.
Advertisement