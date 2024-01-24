What?! New York City Declares Social Media an 'Environmental Toxin'

It pretty much goes without saying that once any city has turned itself into a beautiful bastion of good governance and peace it becomes important for them to start focusing down on the little nit-picks and quibbles... you know, root out the last issues that might bedevil their happy and content populace. Such must be the case in New York City, we have to assume, since they've completely done away crime and robbery and 'hate crimes' against 'Black, Jewish, Muslim or LGBTQIA+' people so now they can focus on one of the few things still troubling the populace of the Big Apple - Using Social Media.

New York City declared Wednesday that it's the first city to issue an advisory officially designating social media as an environmental toxin. https://t.co/jYRP7rWlve — Axios (@axios) January 24, 2024

It's entertaining that New York, which legalized the use of recreational of marijuana in 2021, is in 2024 looking to stigmatize using Twitter as being an 'environmental toxin' even as residents make complaint after complaint after complaint about the pungent clouds of pot smoke hovering over much of the city. But of course it's people having access to and using Twitter or Facebook that's the 'environmental toxin'.

Thomas Sowell's argument that self-congratulation is the basis for so much misguided social policy has another example now. — Gary Winslett 🌐🇺🇸 (@GaryWinslett) January 24, 2024

Well this changes everything — Matt H. (@Matt2h) January 25, 2024

So people noticing how bad NYC and its leaders are is toxin — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) January 24, 2024

Seems as reasonable a guess as any for why the administration of Mayor Eric Adams is making this move, seeing that as of last November his approval sat at a miserably low 56% disapproval with only 37 approval according to a Marist College poll. That puts him at right about the same level of popularity as President Joe Biden so... probably not somewhere he wants to be.

Last problem solved! We did it! — Jack Tallent (@JackTallent) January 25, 2024

Rearranging the deck chairs in the Titanic again — Lynne Motyka (@lynne_motyka) January 25, 2024

Well, when you find that your administration has turned into the Titanic what else can you do but start pondering chair placement, right?

If this doesn't save teenagers' mental health, nothing will. https://t.co/BwEXWPfs0s — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) January 24, 2024

Glad to know NYC got everything else under control so they have time to do this https://t.co/XiLrg6t4JI — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) January 25, 2024

Always helpful to muddy the waters when it comes to public health and environmental issues. As if they are not contentious topics enough already. https://t.co/jfmiYPTdDu — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 25, 2024

Yeah, this kind of thing isn't helping anybody. Of course this is New York City we're talking about, the place that tried to limit how much soda you could have in a cup in a state that banned anyone from using styrofoam containers for food or packing peanuts for shipping, a state that still allows the sale of cigarettes but only because it's addicted to the revenue from the whopping $5.35 tax it places on each and every pack that's sold inside of its borders. It's nanny state central, basically, and we can't be surprised when they throw all rationality and common sense to the wind in the name of 'fixing' some problem they've found.

Sure social media can be addictive, for some people it's certainly a bad influence on their personalities. But environmental toxin?! Come on now, that's just silly.

