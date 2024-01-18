'Why Aren't Master's Degree's Valued as Much as Babies?' Wonders Childless Woman with a Master's Degree

Are You an Adult Who Doesn't Own a House? Why Blame Yourself When...
Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on January 18, 2024
Twitchy

It's a fact universally acknowledge that one of the worst things in the world is having to congratulate your friends for good things happening in their life, especially when your friends don't constantly shower you with praise for whatever stuff you've managed to achieve that's completely different. 

Wait, that isn't how normal people think? Really? Well clearly that's gonna be news to some because if this lady is anything to go by some people think it's an injustice that they have to congratulate their friends for getting married or having a kid when nobody takes the time to shower praise upon them for having gotten a Masters Degree at some point in the past. Does that seem fair to you?!

And not just any Master of the Arts Degree, it's a Master of the Arts Degree in 'Classical Studies'! So useful! And a 'Postgraduate Certificate in the Humanities' to boot! Where's the ticker-tape parade for people with an MA? The mind boggles at the amount of 'sheer willpower' involved!

No, that can't be it. If there's one thing that we need more of it's people with Masters Degrees in 'Classical Studies', not people.

This is true; according to the National Center for Education Statistics (as reported by CBS) 'women who are 15% more likely to get a degree than men'... So really she's conforming to societal norms and expectations for women more than she'd doubtless likely like to think.

Claiming that making a marriage work and birthing and taking on the responsibility of bringing up the next generation is somehow 'lesser' than going to school for a few extra years would, it seems to us, be a good definition of the height of madness... something you'd think she'd have learned during her studies.

There's of course nothing inherently wrong with perusing advanced degrees in your field of study, regardless of your gender. It's something that people have done for as long as advanced degrees have existed, just as getting married and having children has been around a long long time... but outside of some extreme outliers whose research will change the world your Master's Degree isn't likely to contribute to the greater society that much, and has much less likelihood to do so than a happy married family raising kids together. 

So next time your friends have a kid just wish them a hearty 'congrats!', and don't expect them to return with 'oh no, congrats on that degree you got ten years ago! That was so much more important!'

Because literally no one thinks that but you.

