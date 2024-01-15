X CEO Linda Yaccarino Shares the Secret Ingredient in Her Meatballs annnd People Have Questions

HOT GUN Part Deux: Madison Marsh Wins Miss America 2024
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on January 15, 2024
Meme

When it comes to food it seems that everyone has an opinion on what we should consume, how we should consume it and what should go in it. Do you put beans in your chili? Capers in your tuna salad? Is Eggnog an appropriate drink or is it gross? All of these are questions open to debate, with your answer likely being a signifier of your cultural heritage as well as where in America (or the world) you may have grown up. Even as simple a dish as spaghetti and meatballs isn't immune to this sort of discourse, with a galaxy of thoughts about what should go into the constituent parts. Do you put carrots in the sauce? Sugar maybe? Fresh or store bought pasta? How about breadcrumbs in the meatballs? Or maybe your meatballs have raisins in them... wait, what?

Well, if you're CEO of Twitter (now known to some as X) Linda Yaccarino apparently the answer to 'should your meatballs have raisins in them' is a resounding YES... and we have questions.

IYKYK is internet shorthand for 'If You Know You Know' and it seems that for the majority of those taking the time to reply, they do not know.

It would indeed be a rude surprise to most!

It's the only explanation. 

Chef Ettore Boiardi must be spinning in his grave.

Some users even go so far as to suggest that the only reason such a thing could be done is as some sort of humiliation ritual...

But in a followup Yaccarino insists that this is a normal thing that people do in the south of Italy.

So what do you think, raisins in meatballs or no? Would you try it if one was offered? Let us know!

***

