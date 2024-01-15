X CEO Linda Yaccarino Shares the Secret Ingredient in Her Meatballs annnd People Have Questions

When it comes to food it seems that everyone has an opinion on what we should consume, how we should consume it and what should go in it. Do you put beans in your chili? Capers in your tuna salad? Is Eggnog an appropriate drink or is it gross? All of these are questions open to debate, with your answer likely being a signifier of your cultural heritage as well as where in America (or the world) you may have grown up. Even as simple a dish as spaghetti and meatballs isn't immune to this sort of discourse, with a galaxy of thoughts about what should go into the constituent parts. Do you put carrots in the sauce? Sugar maybe? Fresh or store bought pasta? How about breadcrumbs in the meatballs? Or maybe your meatballs have raisins in them... wait, what?

Advertisement

Well, if you're CEO of Twitter (now known to some as X) Linda Yaccarino apparently the answer to 'should your meatballs have raisins in them' is a resounding YES... and we have questions.

Sunday Sauce with Mom. There are raisins in those meatballs. IYKYK pic.twitter.com/mFgudcwCq0 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) January 14, 2024

IYKYK is internet shorthand for 'If You Know You Know' and it seems that for the majority of those taking the time to reply, they do not know.

You must be joking. There’s no raisin for dried grapes to be in a meatball. — Raytional (@Raytional) January 14, 2024

Linda, I’m calling the police. — Meara (@MillennialOther) January 15, 2024

If I bite into a meatball and taste or see a raisin…. Just have my bond money ready — Halle Berry or Hallelujah? (@SeeColes) January 14, 2024

It would indeed be a rude surprise to most!

I bite into a meatball with raisins in it, people will be mafia'd. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 14, 2024

As an Italian, I say this respectfully, if there was any justice in the world, you would be prosecuted for this and do real jail time. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) January 14, 2024

Guessing some of the cookbook pages got stuck together? — Thomas Jones 🇺🇸 (@BigJamesSlade) January 14, 2024

It's the only explanation.

Me biting into a meatball and discovering raisins https://t.co/qJGU9jK9wR pic.twitter.com/ZrQIA6EOc6 — Lauren Rinaldi 🧚‍♀️ (@LRinaldiArt) January 14, 2024

Theyve allowed anti italian racism or too long on this site https://t.co/XwMlEjxcVA — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 15, 2024

Screams in Italian https://t.co/A29EHWSt4D — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) January 15, 2024

Chef Ettore Boiardi must be spinning in his grave.

If someone gave me a meatball and I bit into a raisin I’d be fighting everybody and their mama https://t.co/FA0rhLTNLK — catie 💛 (@steelgatorcatie) January 15, 2024

If i eat a meatball and taste a raisin, im not even going to be mad; I'll just burst into tears https://t.co/sM6TM1wGFc — ziara 🌙 (@ziarastar) January 15, 2024

Some users even go so far as to suggest that the only reason such a thing could be done is as some sort of humiliation ritual...

you didn't have to do this publicly unless humiliation was the point. — batu (@qtomris) January 15, 2024

But in a followup Yaccarino insists that this is a normal thing that people do in the south of Italy.

Real Italians know raisins (currants if you have them) and pinenuts are present in Southern/Sicilian meatballs.



What cooking shows do you want brought to X ?? @GDeLaurentiis @LidiaBastianich 👀 https://t.co/slzAbPgfhP — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) January 15, 2024

Advertisement

So what do you think, raisins in meatballs or no? Would you try it if one was offered? Let us know!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!