Canadian Finds Herself the Butt of the Joke After Posting a Map Mockingly...
HOT GUN: Meet the Air Force Pilot and First Active-Duty Officer to Compete...
'Celebrated' Author Joyce Carol Oates Steps in it Again While Trying to Claim...
NBC News in Panic Mode Over Republican Legislatures Protecting Kids From Transgender 'Care...
Houthi Supporter Wants the West to Know They Should Be Scared... but We're...
Where Were You When Dean Screamed? Marking The (Almost) 20 Year Anniversary of...
'UK and US Go to Hell': Protesters in NYC Mad About Yemen Airstrikes
SO Weird: Here's Biden Answering a Question About Lloyd Austin While, um, Creepily...
Watch: Joe Biden Caught on Camera in Pennsylvania Appearing to Forget He Isn't...
GREAT Timing! Biden Trips Over a Certain Somebody While Boasting About IRS Collecting...
My Senator Tim Kaine is a Corrupt A-Hole and These Emails Obtained by...
Jerry 'Sackville-Baggins' Nadler Reveals His Racism Talking About Why We Need Illegal Immi...
Students Sue Harvard and File What Can Only be Called a 'DEVASTATING' Complaint...
POWERFUL Thread of Women DESTROYING 'Pro-Choicers' Who Told Them to Abort Will Make...

Harvard Prof Who Insulted Harvard Extension School to Own Chris Rufo 'Asked to Clarify' in EPIC Walkback

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on January 12, 2024
Meme screenshot

Do you remember the other day when everybody on the 'intellectual left' was diminishing the value of a degree from the Harvard Extension School (HES) as a weak attempt to stick it to Conservative writer and professor Christopher Rufo, who has boasted in the past of having received his Master's Degree from Harvard despite having attended HES? They were all so gleeful to diminish Rufo by diminishing one of the institutions from which he earned a degree that none of them stopped to think about what this implied about the students that had earned their degrees there and the value of the institution itself... not to mention what it might mean to Harvard, who has in the past advertised a degree from the HES as being a 'Harvard Degree'.

Advertisement

If you were keeping up on this as it played out you may have noticed that one of the people who jumped into this frenzy of denigrating the institution was Jennifer Hochschild, who is herself a teacher at the Harvard Extension School. At the time it appeared that she must not value her employer much since she was happy to diminish the quality of the students there and, implicitly, her employer itself in the name of dunking on Chris Rufo:

'You know, HES student are fine and all but they're... lesser' seems to be what she decided to go with here. Wouldn't you just love to take a class from her?

Shortly after her post went viral people started pointing out that if a degree from HES wasn't a 'real' Harvard degree that would be news to the people who earned a degree from HES and were, at the time, under the impression that it was a Harvard degree. Talk began to swirl about potential lawsuits in the future:

Recommended

Canadian Finds Herself the Butt of the Joke After Posting a Map Mockingly Showing 'How She Sees America'
Coucy
Advertisement

Was this talk something that needed to be taken serious? Well, given what's happened now we can most likely assume that the people at Harvard were taking it seriously, because Prof. Hochschild today began back peddling from her previous position as fast as she possibly can it looks like.

She 'was asked to clarify' huh? It doesn't take Hercule Poirot to figure out who it was the likely 'asked' Hochschild to clarify her position here. This is a massive comedown from her previous position, one that seems likely to only be made by someone with such a clear amount of self-regard if the fear of God had been put into her by someone with the power to give her her walking papers. In other words, if our money was on the line we'd bet she got called on the carpet by the Harvard Corporation Board (and the legal department was probably on the line too).

Christopher Rufo was quick to do a victory lap in her replies:

Advertisement

Who doesn't love schadenfreude when its at the expense of someone who's made themself your enemy?

It's a rare person who's willing to come down all the way to an admission of being wrong, and we're not going to hold our breath waiting to find out if Professor Hochschild is that rare person because... she's probably not.

Advertisement

Yes, this is probably a more accurate reading of the situation.

Perhaps they were only elite because they told us they were 'elite', and we were fool enough to believe them. Who knows?

This in reference to Tom Nichols (himself a sometimes teacher at HES), who had been a big booster of Prof. Hochschild's perspective at the time that she first tweeted it out as our own justmindy wrote about here.

This is an epic faceplant by someone who by educational pedigree would normally be considered by much of society to be 'smarter' than the rest of us by dint of her scholastic training and her job. In her haste to use her position at HES to provide heft to the argument that Rufo wasn't worthy of being associated with Harvard she made an absolute fool of herself and, one has to think, perhaps made some at Harvard begin to question whether she is worthy of being at Harvard.

Advertisement

Nah, given Harvard's recent track record on hiring decisions and the way they allow their student body to act on campus she probably fits right in.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HARVARD CHRISTOPHER RUFO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Canadian Finds Herself the Butt of the Joke After Posting a Map Mockingly Showing 'How She Sees America'
Coucy
'Celebrated' Author Joyce Carol Oates Steps in it Again While Trying to Claim That the Bible is 'Fiction'
Coucy
NBC News in Panic Mode Over Republican Legislatures Protecting Kids From Transgender 'Care'
Amy Curtis
Houthi Supporter Wants the West to Know They Should Be Scared... but We're NOT Shaking in Our Boots
Coucy
HOT GUN: Meet the Air Force Pilot and First Active-Duty Officer to Compete for Miss America
Amy Curtis
Watch: Joe Biden Caught on Camera in Pennsylvania Appearing to Forget He Isn't Still in the Senate
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Canadian Finds Herself the Butt of the Joke After Posting a Map Mockingly Showing 'How She Sees America' Coucy
Advertisement