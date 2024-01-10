CNN Contributor Proves She Doesn't Understand Surrogacy OR Christian Tradition in One Tweet

Lately it seems like Pope Francis is more popular amongst the American left than those on the right, as the Vatican under his pontificate has seemed (to many) to soften on important doctrinal and cultural issues through its actions and its pronouncements. As this has happened people on the left have cheered him as 'modernizing the church' or some such nonsense, to the point where it often feels like the only people who really like the guy are people who aren't Catholic in any traditional sense or are avowedly atheist. As usual though, when it comes to people the left has spend time cheering on the question is never 'what have you done for me' it's 'what have you done for me lately'... and they're quick to turn on someone who butchers one of their sacred cows no matter how heartily they had cheered them in the past.

This has been on full display recently after the Pope stated in a foreign policy address to ambassadors to the Holy See his belief that he:

consider('s) despicable the practice of so-called surrogate motherhood, which represents a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child, based on the exploitation of situations of the mother’s material needs.

Now regardless of what ones personal feelings on the issue of surrogacy may be it's impossible to argue that Francis's statement isn't in keeping with general catholic teachings on family and, specifically, on the sanctity of motherhood. But if there's one thing that people on the left hate it's when someone is morally and theologically consistent, especially when that consistency can be seen as attacking one of the things that they view as essential to elements of their movement. In this case the 'essential' practice is the need for women who don't want to take time off from their careers but still want to have a kid to hire someone to do the heavy lifting of pregnancy for them and homosexual men who'd like to have a kid without the hassle of adoption or another avenue. So what is a good card carrying leftist to do when faced with something like this?

Well why not make a bad and theologically ignorant joke that doesn't make any sense when put under the microscope for two seconds! That'll do the trick!

Enter CNN contributor Jill Filipovic:

When you think about it, wasn't Mary basically a surrogate, carrying a baby for God?



I guess the Pope thinks she's despicable. https://t.co/4REqHNFvVR — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) January 10, 2024

Uhuh. Being a surrogate mother is a woman having a kid, raising it herself with her husband, and staying with the child his entire life? Where'd she pick up that definition?

Well, no. Mary was his mother. She stayed His mother. He did not leave His mother. In fact she was with him until he died. Nice try you Godhater. — NotYourJewishMom🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@CaffMomREDACTED) January 10, 2024

Exactly!

No, you idiot. She was not. — TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) January 10, 2024

Mary is the mother of God. Not a surrogate — Toell Nemesis (@toellsnemesis) January 10, 2024

It's unwise and unkind to mock others' religions, and most especially to mock Mary. — NavyDigi (@NavyDigi) January 10, 2024

Generally true, and especially true when you apparently have so little understanding of either what a surrogate mother is and what Mary's roll in the life of Jesus was. It's normally considered a best practice to know what you're talking about before you talk about a subject, but it seems that that isn't something that CNN emphasizes in whatever training it puts its contributors through. Shocker, right?

No, not at all when you think about it. — Michelle Barrett (@muchtoocommon) January 10, 2024

obviously you didn't think about it. — the pupa (@PShlorp) January 10, 2024

13 year old, edgelord, stoner thoughts = CNN columnist pic.twitter.com/5He1UyFURA — 0255AM (@YesThatDigs) January 10, 2024

Must be tough to get people willing to work at CNN, it's the only explanation we can come up with. Their reputation ain't what it once was, after all.

When you think about it, no.



Mary wasn’t basically a surrogate considering she gave birth to Him, raised Him, and was there when He died on the Cross. And after. https://t.co/2kYIqKQsbK — RBe (@RBPundit) January 10, 2024

This is the kind of dumb stuff you come up with trying to be edgy. Jesus was her son. She raised Jesus and even was with Jesus when he died. That's nothing like a woman that rents out her womb. https://t.co/QVCG6kJzJB — NarrativeHater🎄🇦🇲 (@NarrativeHater) January 10, 2024

Not unless you think all women are just surrogates for the father of the child which seems pretty regressive. https://t.co/86i5B8NI0E — Todd The Fox (@ToddFoxtrot) January 10, 2024

It's astounding how regressive people on the left can get when they're trying to be clever but are not, as it turns out, actually clever.

It's just an asinine statement that she's made and, given her double down on randomly mocking Christian beliefs in response to people mocking her...

Surrogate mother to a future zombie, what a life! — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) January 10, 2024

It seems likely that she's learned nothing by having it pointed out that no, no, you really clearly have no idea what you're talking about.

There are of course people who are for some reason incapable of having children for medical reasons but have a desire to bring children into this world as well, and in this area we can certainly have sympathy and understanding. The desire to have children is a strong and evolutionarily innate one in most humans, since the imperative to reproduce is how we've kept the race ticking along all these millennia and more, but to claim that there aren't moral concerns around renting another woman's body (albeit renting it willingly) to make it happen is silly. There are serious discussions to be had on this topic and, like Pope Francis or not, it's hard to argue that he doesn't have a point on this issue... and it's especially hard to argue it when, like Jill Filipovic, you apparently have zero idea what you're talking about.

