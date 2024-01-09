Melania Trump Announces the News of Her Mother's Death
PBS Documentary Looks at the Fear of Those Opposed to the Sacred Mission...
Schools Out For Migrants? New York Kids Forced Into Virtual Learning As Schools...
Washington Post Keeps Us Up-to-Date on Rep. Mayra Flores and 'Grubgate'
New Poll Has People Saying Nikki Haley Will Win New Hampshire If Chris...
CBS News Investigates How Much Texas Has Spent to Bus Illegal Immigrants
President Biden Assures Us He's Been Quietly Working on Getting the IDF Out...
Are They Bringing Juice Boxes Too? Gen Z Bringing Parents With Them to...
DC Judge Asks About Donald Trump Ordering SEAL Team Six to Assassinate His...
House Oversight Committee Interviews Hunter Biden's Art Dealer, Reveals 'Ethics Nightmare'
Well Played: Sports Reporter Has Hilarious Recap of Michigan National Championship Game
The Dangerous Pro-Palestine Protests Have a Common Thread ... His Name Is Rudy
Politico Reports That the Lloyd Austin Scandal Has Given Republicans a New Weapon
Read the Room! Florida Democrats Reach a New Low With Thoughtless Tweet and...

Florida Dems Get BLASTED For Complaining That Ron DeSantis Can't Control the Weather

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:30 PM on January 09, 2024
Ron Johnson/Journal Star via AP

With all of the fighting that's going on between Donald Trump and the various Republican candidates looking to elbow their way in to the Republican nomination for the Presidency, it's easy to forget that all of these characters have other things going on in their lives. With Trump we hear ad nauseum from the mainstream media about every new allegation that they would really like to stick to the man, but Ron DeSantis also has other stuff going on what with being the serving Governor of Florida (much to the chagrin of Florida Democrats). It's been noted how Florida Democratic activists have found themselves as unlikely, and temporary, bedfellows with some of the online characters in Trump's ambit, so desperate are they to somehow rid themselves of this meddlesome Governor. 

Advertisement

In service to smearing DeSantis it seems that there is no low to which the Florida Democratic Party will stoop, no matter how absurd that low may be. Take, as an example, this attempt to attack DeSantis for not... controlling the weather?

How did this possibly make sense to whoever tweeted this out? There are of course many things that you could criticize a guy you don't like for, but failing to adequately quiet the seas and calm the skies is a bizarre strategy. But given that the Florida Democratic Party is headed by Nikki Fried, the lady who lost to the guy who lost to DeSantis in 2022, we suppose it shouldn't come as any great surprise that maybe the political (and logical) sensibilities of the party might be a bit on the tin-eared side.

If Moses could control the waves and Joshua the sun in its tracks through God's intercession surely Ron DeSantis could stop a measly little storm from hitting Florida, right?

Recommended

Are They Bringing Juice Boxes Too? Gen Z Bringing Parents With Them to Job Interviews
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's a bold prediction we know but we're prepared to make it: If the Democratic Party knows how to stop tornadoes from occurring and shares it with the world they will lock up the vote of every midwestern state for the foreseeable future. 

They probably just have Ron DeSantis confused with Zephyrus, god of the Westerly wind. It's an easy mistake we guess?

Advertisement

Who knew he had such power?!

Jeremy Redfern, DeSantis's press secretary, took the time to note that the Governor has in fact already put programs into place to help people who have been negatively impacted by the storm... while also taking a swipe at the Florida Dems, and who can blame him?

Normally in these situations it's traditional to wait a bit to see if the politician you're trying to get a knock on actually fails at dealing with an issue, but apparently the Florida Democratic Party under Nikki Fried isn't interested in holding their fire until they see how things go. Why bother, when you think your followers will get angry that the Governor of Florida isn't exercising god-like powers over the very elements themselves? Maybe a couple of people actually bought it, too. Who knows?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement


Tags: DEMOCRAT WEATHER DESANTIS NIKKI FRIED

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Are They Bringing Juice Boxes Too? Gen Z Bringing Parents With Them to Job Interviews
Grateful Calvin
Well Played: Sports Reporter Has Hilarious Recap of Michigan National Championship Game
Amy Curtis
Washington Post Keeps Us Up-to-Date on Rep. Mayra Flores and 'Grubgate'
Brett T.
DC Judge Asks About Donald Trump Ordering SEAL Team Six to Assassinate His Rivals
Brett T.
The Dangerous Pro-Palestine Protests Have a Common Thread ... His Name Is Rudy
justmindy
Schools Out For Migrants? New York Kids Forced Into Virtual Learning As Schools Convert To Shelters
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Are They Bringing Juice Boxes Too? Gen Z Bringing Parents With Them to Job Interviews Grateful Calvin
Advertisement