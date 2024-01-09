Florida Dems Get BLASTED For Complaining That Ron DeSantis Can't Control the Weather

With all of the fighting that's going on between Donald Trump and the various Republican candidates looking to elbow their way in to the Republican nomination for the Presidency, it's easy to forget that all of these characters have other things going on in their lives. With Trump we hear ad nauseum from the mainstream media about every new allegation that they would really like to stick to the man, but Ron DeSantis also has other stuff going on what with being the serving Governor of Florida (much to the chagrin of Florida Democrats). It's been noted how Florida Democratic activists have found themselves as unlikely, and temporary, bedfellows with some of the online characters in Trump's ambit, so desperate are they to somehow rid themselves of this meddlesome Governor.

In service to smearing DeSantis it seems that there is no low to which the Florida Democratic Party will stoop, no matter how absurd that low may be. Take, as an example, this attempt to attack DeSantis for not... controlling the weather?

Ron: ‘We must protect our environment and the great outdoors’



Florida right now: #StateoftheState pic.twitter.com/q3bKHj92GQ — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) January 9, 2024

How did this possibly make sense to whoever tweeted this out? There are of course many things that you could criticize a guy you don't like for, but failing to adequately quiet the seas and calm the skies is a bizarre strategy. But given that the Florida Democratic Party is headed by Nikki Fried, the lady who lost to the guy who lost to DeSantis in 2022, we suppose it shouldn't come as any great surprise that maybe the political (and logical) sensibilities of the party might be a bit on the tin-eared side.

If only Nikki Fried had won, there wouldn't be anymore weather. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 9, 2024

Severe storms never hit Florida until DeSantis became governor. — Matt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Chat_Man217) January 9, 2024

I’m confused, should Ron DeSantis tell mother nature to stop naturing? Or? — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) January 9, 2024

If Moses could control the waves and Joshua the sun in its tracks through God's intercession surely Ron DeSantis could stop a measly little storm from hitting Florida, right?

How exactly can DeSantis stop weather? lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 9, 2024

Exactly how much money does the government need to stop tornados? Can you ballpark it for us? — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 9, 2024

I sure hope whoever y’all run can solve the problem of tornados once and for all. — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) January 9, 2024

It's a bold prediction we know but we're prepared to make it: If the Democratic Party knows how to stop tornadoes from occurring and shares it with the world they will lock up the vote of every midwestern state for the foreseeable future.

Why would DeSantis do that?



Scientists say if he taxed gas it would stop tornadoes — Bhavik (@Bhavik0880) January 9, 2024

How dare Governor DeSantis not walk on water and not calm the storm with his hands....oh wait he isnt Jesus.... — KC H (@KCH_76) January 9, 2024

So Ron makes the wind? Seriously? That's what you're going with? — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) January 9, 2024

They probably just have Ron DeSantis confused with Zephyrus, god of the Westerly wind. It's an easy mistake we guess?

Ah, yes. Democratic governors are so powerful they can stop tornadoes. Why didn’t Ron DeSantis think of that?!! https://t.co/MwuGRcokZw — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 9, 2024

Are all Democrats really this easily herded around? Are they really this stupid? https://t.co/rYCbbrxOcC — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 9, 2024

Nikki Fried: “Ron DeSantis is responsible for bad weather” https://t.co/6iQde6IDS6 — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) January 9, 2024

Who knew he had such power?!

Jeremy Redfern, DeSantis's press secretary, took the time to note that the Governor has in fact already put programs into place to help people who have been negatively impacted by the storm... while also taking a swipe at the Florida Dems, and who can blame him?

Florida Democrats are not okay.



They’ll turn any tragedy into a political talking point.



Anyway…



Earlier today, @GovRonDeSantis signed an Executive Order to ensure there are no unmet needs as severe weather continues to move across Florida.



Stay safe out there, everyone. https://t.co/DUqcnoBRbV — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 9, 2024

Normally in these situations it's traditional to wait a bit to see if the politician you're trying to get a knock on actually fails at dealing with an issue, but apparently the Florida Democratic Party under Nikki Fried isn't interested in holding their fire until they see how things go. Why bother, when you think your followers will get angry that the Governor of Florida isn't exercising god-like powers over the very elements themselves? Maybe a couple of people actually bought it, too. Who knows?

