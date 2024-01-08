Senator Rand Paul Drops NUCLEAR Thread on 'Lying' Anthony Fauci, and He's Brought the Receipts

Former National Institute of Health Director and (also former) chief White House Medical advisor Anthony Fauci is slated to appear before congress today as part of a congressional inquiry into the origins of the Covid pandemic and the response from Health and Government officials to the outbreak. You may recall that Fauci appeared before congress to answer questions on this topic (as well as on the topic of his collusion with Social Media companies) before, back in December of 2022, when he went before congress and uttered the phrase 'I don't recall' a whopping 174 times during his testimony. So clearly no one has high hopes of getting any real answers out of the man during this (sadly closed door) hearing, even amongst the congressmen slated to be doing the questioning.

Advertisement

In anticipation of the inevitable stonewalling, though, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has taken the liberty of answering some of the questions likely to be posed to Fauci for him. Maybe this will jog his memory, who knows?

Everyone knows the old joke about detecting when a certain person is lying...Just check to see if their lips are moving. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

In Anthony Fauci, a better test is simply to compare what he says privately away from the cameras with his public pronouncements, as his private words frequently directly contradict the many lies he tells in public. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

Hypocrisy? Anthony Fauci?! Impossible!

As we hope to find the truth in Fauci’s @COVIDSelect deposition today, his deposition in the Missouri v. Biden case on Fauci’s collusion to suppress speech showed that for a supposedly smart guy, he doesn’t seem to “recall” a great deal when examined under oath. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

My best estimate is that Fauci will answer “I don’t recall” more than 100 times over the next two days of testimony. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

Since, as we said, Fauci managed to fire off the phrase 174 timers during his testimony in December of 2022 this seems like a reasonable estimate, if playing it a bit safe. 100 seems low, right?

To understand the slippery nature of this man, everyone should review the top Fauci lies from my recent book, Deception: The Great Covid Cover-up. pic.twitter.com/nE4n03StGW — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

Lie #1️⃣: “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” - Fauci pic.twitter.com/TavUr6eVEc — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

Truth: Acting NIH Director Tabak admitted in October 2021 that the NIH-funded research at the WIV allowed viruses to gain function. pic.twitter.com/Qsl65e4e6q — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

Truth: Fauci admits (in private in February 2020) that gain-of-function research was occurring at the WIV and precisely describes the research...The research he describes matches research grants given to the WIV by the NIH. pic.twitter.com/n3OmY8mZmE — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

Lie #2️⃣: “Well, let me state for the record that masks are not theater. Masks are protective.” - Fauci pic.twitter.com/hYm5hCKU1B — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

Truth:

Fauci in a private email to Sylvia Burwell: “The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material.” pic.twitter.com/GbNAXvIt1H — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

Truth: “There is no evidence that they — masks — make any difference.” - Tom Jefferson,

Epidemiologist and author of Cochrane’s analysis of 78 randomized controlled studies on masks pic.twitter.com/CNurWEytOL — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

Lie #3️⃣: Fauci maintains that people should get a COVID-19 vaccine regardless of prior infection, saying that the level of protection from natural immunity is uncertain. pic.twitter.com/VQ7nUg9CgA — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

Advertisement

Truth:

Fauci in response to a mother asking if her 14 yr old who recently had the Flu should get the flu shot: “Well, no. If she got the flu...She’s as protected as anybody can be, because the best vaccination is to get infected yourself...” pic.twitter.com/v9UxG2yUPF — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

Lie #4️⃣: Feb 4th, 2020, Fauci publicly supports and privately edits a journal paper called Proximal Origins, which argues that the COVID-19 virus is “not a laboratory construct or a purposefully manipulated virus.” pic.twitter.com/ohONHRt016 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

Truth:

Fauci writes on Feb 1st, 2020, summarizing a private discussion with the same virologists: “That they were concerned...That there were mutations in the virus that would be unusual to have evolved naturally in bats..." pic.twitter.com/ZYpNN7wQN8 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

There’s nothing more conclusive than catching a liar lying with his own words! pic.twitter.com/OhP9sNGe9p — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 8, 2024

We do hope that Dr. Fauci looks at this list that the kind Senator has so helpfully put together before his testimony today. Even those with the best memories have trouble remembering stuff sometimes and let's face it, Anthony Fauci is no spring chicken. We commend Senator Paul for his thoughtfulness in helping to jog the 'good doctor's' memory!

We'll see if anything useful comes out of this congressional hearing. While it is behind closed doors transcriptions of the hearing will be made and, if our betters in Washington see fit, we might see part of the testimony unredacted! Can't have the people seeing too much of what's going on though, it's not like 'the people' matter. But given Senator Paul's track record we're sure that he'll do his best to get as much out to the public as he can, like he did with this helpful Twitter thread today. Thanks for all your hard work, Senator!

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



