Senator Rand Paul Drops NUCLEAR Thread on 'Lying' Anthony Fauci, and He's Brought the Receipts

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on January 08, 2024
Twitchy

Former National Institute of Health Director and (also former) chief White House Medical advisor Anthony Fauci is slated to appear before congress today as part of a congressional inquiry into the origins of the Covid pandemic and the response from Health and Government officials to the outbreak. You may recall that Fauci appeared before congress to answer questions on this topic (as well as on the topic of his collusion with Social Media companies) before, back in December of 2022, when he went before congress and uttered the phrase 'I don't recall' a whopping 174 times during his testimony. So clearly no one has high hopes of getting any real answers out of the man during this (sadly closed door) hearing, even amongst the congressmen slated to be doing the questioning. 

In anticipation of the inevitable stonewalling, though, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has taken the liberty of answering some of the questions likely to be posed to Fauci for him. Maybe this will jog his memory, who knows?

Hypocrisy? Anthony Fauci?! Impossible!

Since, as we said, Fauci managed to fire off the phrase 174 timers during his testimony in December of 2022 this seems like a reasonable estimate, if playing it a bit safe. 100 seems low, right?

We do hope that Dr. Fauci looks at this list that the kind Senator has so helpfully put together before his testimony today. Even those with the best memories have trouble remembering stuff sometimes and let's face it, Anthony Fauci is no spring chicken. We commend Senator Paul for his thoughtfulness in helping to jog the 'good doctor's' memory!

We'll see if anything useful comes out of this congressional hearing. While it is behind closed doors transcriptions of the hearing will be made and, if our betters in Washington see fit, we might see part of the testimony unredacted! Can't have the people seeing too much of what's going on though, it's not like 'the people' matter. But given Senator Paul's track record we're sure that he'll do his best to get as much out to the public as he can, like he did with this helpful Twitter thread today. Thanks for all your hard work, Senator!

