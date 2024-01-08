Watch: Viral Video Shows Canadian Police RAILROADING a Journalist Who's Asking Questions They Don't Like

There's a whole cottage industry on the left of people writing books and articles warning of the impending danger of fascism overtaking America. Accompanying these jeremiads there's often a list of all of the things that, they claim, are guaranteed to accompany the rise of fascism within a state, things like 'rise of a charismatic leader' and 'dissemination of misinformation'... but somehow when these lists are put together the ever present threat posed by goon squads looking to create reasons to arrest people who run afoul of The State in some way is somehow never on the list.

Turning to our cousins in the Great White North for a moment we can see this type of goon squad action in all of its loathsome glory taking place during an interaction between Rebel News's David Manzies and an apparent member of the police force sent to 'protect' Canadian Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland. Watch the whole video:

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

That move the cop did is called a 'Pick' in basketball parlance, and it's a well executed example of the move. You see the officer put himself into the path of Mr. Manzies so that contact will be unavoidable, and as soon as contact has been made the officer immediately shifts his weight so that he's in full contact with the reported before grabbing him and placing him under arrest. It's real dystopian police state stuff going on.

That right there is a police abuse by the state and the grin on Chrystia Freeland verifies that.



Rebel News reporter David Menzies was falsely trapped into arrest and gives us another example of how the west is falling. — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) January 8, 2024

RCMP: Lays a shoulder check into Menzies and body checks him.



Also



RCMP: You just assaulted me your under arrest. — ◻️ Rob Primo ◻️ (@therobprimo1) January 9, 2024

Walking down the street is now an arrest worthy offence in Canada. This country is an endless embarrassment. — Year Zero w/ Rory Biller (@Z3RO_Y34R) January 8, 2024

Something is indeed rotten in the state of Canada, and it seems to keep getting smellier the longer Justin Trudeau and his cronies remain in power.

That’s an embarrassing example of police overreach and abuse of power. — GunsnGolf (@gunsngolf) January 8, 2024

Why are @rcmpgrcpolice assaulting journalists? If RCMP believes in equal application of the law, I would expect the bald officer to be arrested and charged by the morning. — Gary Tohill (@GaryTohill) January 9, 2024

We wouldn't hold our breath on that one.

That officer went into him! The officer assaulted a journalist! wtf this is how Canada does it? Canada is now a dictatorship! — Ernie Gerbotski (@Gerbotski) January 9, 2024

If anyone planted themselves directly in front of @cafreeland to cause a deliberate collision with her, they would be arrested. That's what the officer did to David. — CB (@crowbrr) January 8, 2024

These are not police. They are armed bullies working for the blackface mob and stealing our tax dollars. — Michelle LA🇨🇦 (@MichelleLA1981) January 9, 2024

They think that they can do it because for years now the Canadian people have kept voting for the people who do these things despite them keeping doing variations on them... so apparently they're right that for as far as a lot of their citizenry is concerned they can do it.

2.5 hours.



2.5 million views.



Tomorrow we sue the RCMP for false arrest, false imprisonment and assault.



Help us fight back at https://t.co/BHTruvhJfV — thanks. https://t.co/2faiDQrjTI — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 9, 2024

At 0:09, you can see a police officer standing where he knows David Menzies is walking. You can see Menzies pivot away from the pole and officer, who then puts out an arm to stop him. Same officer arrests Menzies for assaulting a police officer. This is an egregious overreach. https://t.co/IpgU5IY2a6 — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) January 8, 2024

What on earth... he got arrested for that?! Worried about you guys in Canada. https://t.co/6kdnDFVVMh — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 9, 2024

As should be we all. So many things that have been going on in Canada seem to have dark portents for what continued rule by Democrats in America unchecked can (and increasingly seems do) look like.

I am not a subscriber of Rebel News or in any way a supporter but I have two eyes that function very well. In no way, shape or form did David Menzies assault a police officer. Actually, the officer blocked him. This is a miscarriage of justice and almost looks like a setup. https://t.co/GhK2iRgDrA — Love My 7 Wood (@LoveMy7Wood) January 9, 2024

Video shows plainclothes police officer intentionally bumping into this reporter. Police officer then says, “You’re under arrest for assault.” Fire this politicized law enforcement scum. https://t.co/31tdBxAvD4 — ChangeAgent (@ScotJohn_) January 9, 2024

Make this coward cop famous https://t.co/kv4JBN8ZuU — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) January 9, 2024

Sunlight, as they say, is the best disinfectant... and Canada appears to have a nasty infection going on.

Thankfully Menzies seems to have been released without charges according to Andrew Lawton , managing editor of True North Canada:

Have confirmed that Menzies was released without charges. — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) January 9, 2024

Which is wonderful to hear, but the fact of the matter is that the arrest never should have happened in the first place. Heads need to roll for this gross overreach on the part of all of the officers involved, and ideally Freeland and whoever her companion was as well. All of them took part (either actively or passively) in this shameful miscarriage of justice, all of them should face the consequences.

This was an egregious attack on journalistic freedom and on general rights that these police officers (and government officials!) felt perfectly fine perpetrating in front of a rolling media camera. They clearly don't believe that they are subject to consequences like the normal people would be... and only time will tell if they're right or not. In the meantime though we can watch on in horror and try to do what we can to keep these types of people from feeling as confident that they can get away with doing whatever they want like they so clearly do in Canada. At the very least some heads should roll for this.

