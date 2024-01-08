Watch: Viral Video Shows Canadian Police RAILROADING a Journalist Who's Asking Questions They Don't Like

Washington Monthly Wants to 'Fix' SCOTUS by Connecting to Popular Anger
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:45 PM on January 08, 2024
Are we the baddies meme

There's a whole cottage industry on the left of people writing books and articles warning of the impending danger of fascism overtaking America. Accompanying these jeremiads there's often a list of all of the things that, they claim, are guaranteed to accompany the rise of fascism within a state, things like 'rise of a charismatic leader' and 'dissemination of misinformation'... but somehow when these lists are put together the ever present threat posed by goon squads looking to create reasons to arrest people who run afoul of The State in some way is somehow never on the list.

Turning to our cousins in the Great White North for a moment we can see this type of goon squad action in all of its loathsome glory taking place during an interaction between Rebel News's David Manzies and an apparent member of the police force sent to 'protect' Canadian Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland. Watch the whole video:

That move the cop did is called a 'Pick' in basketball parlance, and it's a well executed example of the move. You see the officer put himself into the path of Mr. Manzies so that contact will be unavoidable, and as soon as contact has been made the officer immediately shifts his weight so that he's in full contact with the reported before grabbing him and placing him under arrest. It's real dystopian police state stuff going on.

Something is indeed rotten in the state of Canada, and it seems to keep getting smellier the longer Justin Trudeau and his cronies remain in power.

We wouldn't hold our breath on that one.

They think that they can do it because for years now the Canadian people have kept voting for the people who do these things despite them keeping doing variations on them... so apparently they're right that for as far as a lot of their citizenry is concerned they can do it.

As should be we all. So many things that have been going on in Canada seem to have dark portents for what continued rule by Democrats in America unchecked can (and increasingly seems do) look like.

Sunlight, as they say, is the best disinfectant... and Canada appears to have a nasty infection going on.

Thankfully Menzies seems to have been released without charges according to Andrew Lawton , managing editor of True North Canada:

Which is wonderful to hear, but the fact of the matter is that the arrest never should have happened in the first place. Heads need to roll for this gross overreach on the part of all of the officers involved, and ideally Freeland and whoever her companion was as well. All of them took part (either actively or passively) in this shameful miscarriage of justice, all of them should face the consequences.

This was an egregious attack on journalistic freedom and on general rights that these police officers (and government officials!) felt perfectly fine perpetrating in front of a rolling media camera. They clearly don't believe that they are subject to consequences like the normal people would be... and only time will tell if they're right or not. In the meantime though we can watch on in horror and try to do what we can to keep these types of people from feeling as confident that they can get away with doing whatever they want like they so clearly do in Canada. At the very least some heads should roll for this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


