Thieves Try to Steal From Los Angeles Shopkeeper ... and They Immediately Regret...
The HILARIOUS 'Great Opinion Writer Squabble' Brought Sick Burns and Healthy Reminders
Even Former Obama Lackeys Like Axelrod Admit Keeping Trump Off the Ballot is...
Twitchy's 2023 in Review is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Ok, So Not Really BUT...
Jamie Raskin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud ... Democrats Really Want to...
'Your Hate Won't Make Israel or Jews Go Away': AG DROPS Antisemite Briahna...
Sharyl Attkisson is Coming for the CDC Over the Flu/COVID Shots and She...
And BOOM: Jonathan Turley Throws Down the Gauntlet on Anti-Free Speech States, Calls...
PRETTY Sure Mehdi Hasan Didn't MEAN to Set Elizabeth Warren Up for Some...
Harvard's Pride David Hogg OWNED in Brutal Back and Forth After His Not-So-GREAT...
Run AWAY! Pro-Palestinian Turnip TRIES Picking a Fight with Israel Supporters, BRAVELY Shu...
Guardian Columnist Writes About Jesse Kelly 'Torching the Truth' About the Statue of...
Taylor Lorenz Accuses Obama Bro Jon Favreau of 'Advocating for Eugenics'
Aaron Maté Accused of Rape Denial After Being Presented With an Atrocity That...

She's LITERALLY Everywhere! NBC News Reports Multiple Universities Are Offering Classes in Taylor Swift

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on December 31, 2023
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

When you send your child off to a college or university your mental image may be of them going to a serious place where experts in their academic field impart knowledge to students who are eager to learn before taking their first tremulous steps into the real world of adulthood. Well, that was what people used to think but a thin veneer of that still dominates the mental image many hold of what exactly goes on in the academy, despite the many, many, many missteps that have been taken in recent years by College and University faculty and administration that have lost the trust of a huge portion of the American population.  Still, although many may not be as respected as they once were there's still an aura of intellectual mystique that surrounds our higher education system, an aura that had been carefully cultivated over decades and even centuries by academics who came before... and one that the current crop of professors don't seem to care to cultivate any longer given the newest fad in course offerings at some of our institutions of higher learning. And like so many things in the current narrative these courses focus one a single topic that has many enthralled: Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

Now it doesn't appear that students can major in Taylor (yet), but when parents are sending in the tuition check for their son or daughter we sure do hope they're aware that part of what they're paying for is for their kid to know a bit more about Taylorology. The classes are being held, according to the article, at schools such as Harvard, University of California at Berkeley, and the University of Texas at Austin, with topics such as 'The Taylor Swift Songbook' (UT Austin), 'Musical Storytelling With Taylor Swift and Other Iconic Female Artists' (University of Florida), and 'Artistry & Entrepreneurship: Taylor’s Version' (UC Berkeley). Real weighty academic topics, right?

Now in fairness this isn't the first time that this type of unusual class has been offered up by a notable school. Back in 2000, for instance, Oberlin College in Ohio made headlines by offering a class on 'The Life and Times of Drew Barrymore' which at the time was lambasted by many in the academic world (and outside of it too) as the height of absurdity. The phenomenon of trying to tailor a 'blow off class' to something that kids might actually be interested in isn't a new one, but this one is particularly wide spread and notable because it's about Taylor, as almost everything seems to be these days, right?

Recommended

'Your Hate Won't Make Israel or Jews Go Away': AG DROPS Antisemite Briahna Joy Gray in VICIOUS Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

We've always heard it as 'underwater basket weaving' but the point still stands.

They're certainly not advancing the case that they're not

Well when you put it that way it's an absolute bargain!

Of course none of us should be surprised that academia is beclowning itself these days, it seems like not a day goes by where we don't see at least one story that reminds us of the fact. And at least they haven't awarded Taylor Swift the Nobel Prize in Literature like they gave it to Bob Dylan back in 2016... yet. So let's just chalk this down as another little testament to the decay of a once serious endeavor, the education of our youth, and move on with our heads hung low.

Advertisement

And start considering looking into trade schools for your kids, they'll probably get paid more when they get out anyways.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Your Hate Won't Make Israel or Jews Go Away': AG DROPS Antisemite Briahna Joy Gray in VICIOUS Debate
Sam J.
Thieves Try to Steal From Los Angeles Shopkeeper ... and They Immediately Regret It
justmindy
Twitchy's 2023 in Review is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Ok, So Not Really BUT You Should Point and Laugh With Us)
Sam J.
Jamie Raskin Says the Quiet Part Out Loud ... Democrats Really Want to Destroy the Supreme Court
justmindy
And BOOM: Jonathan Turley Throws Down the Gauntlet on Anti-Free Speech States, Calls Them Out One-By-One
Sam J.
Harvard's Pride David Hogg OWNED in Brutal Back and Forth After His Not-So-GREAT SAT Score Leaked
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Your Hate Won't Make Israel or Jews Go Away': AG DROPS Antisemite Briahna Joy Gray in VICIOUS Debate Sam J.
Advertisement