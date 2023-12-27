Biden Returned to White House After Vacation, Left Next Day for Vacation
'This Is Terrorism, Not Protesting': Pro-Hamas Mobs Block Roads Near JFK, LAX Airports
Jesus Was Palestinian, but You'll Never Guess Who Else Was
NY Times Puts 2017 'Weather Is Not the Same As Climate' Reminder on...
Champions of 'Saving Democracy' NOT Happy Michigan's Supreme Court Won't Keep Trump off...
CBS News Serves Up a Minimum Wage Shot/Chaser and Who Could Have POSSIBLY...
'Petty and Vindictive': RFK Jr. Denied Secret Service for a THIRD Time
Raw Story Author Humiliated After Being Trolled by Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty...
Requiring Solidarity to Beat the COVID Pandemic Gave Conservatives 'Fundamental Brainstem...
Border Patrol on Track to Break Record for Most Migrant Encounters in December
John Hayward Takes on Claims That Jesus Was a Palestinian Refugee
Delta Airlines Employee Surprises Angry Trans Customer by Pushing Back on 'It's MA'AM'...
Doctors Against Genocide Cancel Plan to Protest at Holocaust Museum
Planned Parenthood and State of Virginia to Parents: 'Are You Really in Charge...

Socialist Magazine Wants to Nationalize Greyhound so it Can be Run as Well as... The Post Office

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on December 27, 2023
Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP

Holiday travel is always a pain, and in trying to get from point A to point B all of us likely spend time pondering what could be done to make this whole process smoother. If you're flying you might ponder how nice it would be if there were a few more flights and a few more gates open, maybe airport security could process people through a bit quicker right? If you're driving you might think about ways to make traffic move smoother through those bottlenecks that always appear on the roads when traffic hits a certain volume and everything grinds to a halt.

Advertisement

And if you're an insane Socialist likes the boys and girls over at Jacobin you might think about how much better things would be if only the United States Government would nationalize the operations of Greyhound, the inter-city bus transportation company.

Honestly making anything operate more like the US Postal Service sounds more like a threat than anything else for anybody who's had to spend any time actually dealing with the US Postal Service for anything other than sending a post card from your vacation. Leave it to a socialistic publication who take their name from a brutal (and failed) French movement that initiated the event known as the 'Reign of Terror' under their leader Maximilien Robespierre to think that the government seizing control of a private company to make it work as well as the post office does would be a good idea.

Recommended

Biden Returned to White House After Vacation, Left Next Day for Vacation
Doug P.
Advertisement

A good question, but it's probably because actually doing something like starting a business would be productive and being productive members of society is about the last thing that most socialists are interested in. But then again it's hard to blame them because they have a very very bad track record when they do try to make their dreams actually work in the real world.

Many responders pointed out that the Federal Government already has control over a mass travel operation and, much like the post office... it isn't really known as a beacon of efficiency.

Advertisement

One of the favorite hobbies of Socialists is to keep trying out their political ideas that work horribly in the real world, because maybe this next time is when Socialism actually works. The ones that failed weren't real socialism, you understand.

Very pathetic, but then most socialism is in practice. 

Jacobin and their 'journalists' tend to manufacture a huge number of these sorts of bad takes (even bad takes that we take up here at Twitchy from time to time), so it's not surprising that they've farted out another one. Doubtless they'll be back again soon with another deep thought like this to laugh at them for publishing with an (apparently) straight face.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BUS SOCIALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Returned to White House After Vacation, Left Next Day for Vacation
Doug P.
'This Is Terrorism, Not Protesting': Pro-Hamas Mobs Block Roads Near JFK, LAX Airports
Doug P.
Jesus Was Palestinian, but You'll Never Guess Who Else Was
Gordon K
NY Times Puts 2017 'Weather Is Not the Same As Climate' Reminder on Hold
Doug P.
Raw Story Author Humiliated After Being Trolled by Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Post
FuzzyChimp
Champions of 'Saving Democracy' NOT Happy Michigan's Supreme Court Won't Keep Trump off the Ballot
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Returned to White House After Vacation, Left Next Day for Vacation Doug P.
Advertisement