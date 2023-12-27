Socialist Magazine Wants to Nationalize Greyhound so it Can be Run as Well as... The Post Office

Holiday travel is always a pain, and in trying to get from point A to point B all of us likely spend time pondering what could be done to make this whole process smoother. If you're flying you might ponder how nice it would be if there were a few more flights and a few more gates open, maybe airport security could process people through a bit quicker right? If you're driving you might think about ways to make traffic move smoother through those bottlenecks that always appear on the roads when traffic hits a certain volume and everything grinds to a halt.

And if you're an insane Socialist likes the boys and girls over at Jacobin you might think about how much better things would be if only the United States Government would nationalize the operations of Greyhound, the inter-city bus transportation company.

Nationalize Greyhound. A publicly owned intercity bus service with dedicated highway lanes could do for travelers what the US Postal Service does for letters and packages: let them criss-cross the country cheaply and quickly at their own convenience. https://t.co/7VhA3iU0r2 — Jacobin (@jacobin) December 26, 2023

Honestly making anything operate more like the US Postal Service sounds more like a threat than anything else for anybody who's had to spend any time actually dealing with the US Postal Service for anything other than sending a post card from your vacation. Leave it to a socialistic publication who take their name from a brutal (and failed) French movement that initiated the event known as the 'Reign of Terror' under their leader Maximilien Robespierre to think that the government seizing control of a private company to make it work as well as the post office does would be a good idea.

USPS is so bad that Amazon chose to stand up its own shipping operation, from import to door, rather than use it. — NavyDigi (@NavyDigi) December 26, 2023

Yes, per the post office works perfectly and never loses money... pic.twitter.com/nnWrEnffJD — Derek (Recovering 🧀 Addict) 🇺🇲 (@DerekM121) December 27, 2023

Why don't communists just start their own bus company and run it according to their own socialist ideals? — BRCooper⚡🔋🚀💫 (@_BRCooper) December 27, 2023

A good question, but it's probably because actually doing something like starting a business would be productive and being productive members of society is about the last thing that most socialists are interested in. But then again it's hard to blame them because they have a very very bad track record when they do try to make their dreams actually work in the real world.

Many responders pointed out that the Federal Government already has control over a mass travel operation and, much like the post office... it isn't really known as a beacon of efficiency.

Tell me how that worked out for Amtrak. — Zombie John Gotti 🚌 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) December 27, 2023

JFC, Amtrak already loses BILLIONS every year, this would be even worse! And the USPS loses just as much!



You effing clowns! — 𝕏 the state run media detector (@PhillyToMaine) December 27, 2023

Because Amtrak is doing so well being run by the Fed 🙄. Also, the post office??? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 27, 2023

One of the favorite hobbies of Socialists is to keep trying out their political ideas that work horribly in the real world, because maybe this next time is when Socialism actually works. The ones that failed weren't real socialism, you understand.

Jacobin is a great source for stupid takes and dumb ideas. https://t.co/xw2sh7WTXi — Garrick, the Ard-Rí na hÉireann (Probationary) (@Boydesian) December 27, 2023

Socialism is *always* about taking over what somebody else has built and *never* about building something new yourself. If you want to run a socialist intercity bus service, there is literally nothing on the planet stopping you. https://t.co/HOCMNyFfi9 — wanye (@wanyeburkett) December 26, 2023

I’ve found it, the dumbest policy proposal of the year, just in time for the New Year.



Some Dem is going to introduce legislation doing this in how long, three months? https://t.co/V6bE67Jjwi — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) December 27, 2023

how pathetic is your socialism when you go "buying some buses is TOO COMPLICATED, the only our socialist government could ever operate some buses is by nationalizing a private bus company" https://t.co/qTX0ADKxhm — Alex Godofsky (@AlexGodofsky) December 26, 2023

Very pathetic, but then most socialism is in practice.

Jacobin and their 'journalists' tend to manufacture a huge number of these sorts of bad takes (even bad takes that we take up here at Twitchy from time to time), so it's not surprising that they've farted out another one. Doubtless they'll be back again soon with another deep thought like this to laugh at them for publishing with an (apparently) straight face.

