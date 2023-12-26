Delta Airlines Employee Surprises Angry Trans Customer by Pushing Back on 'It's MA'AM' Routine

The days leading up to Christmas are some of the most tiring for customer service workers in most industries, with customers desperate to get whatever business they need to get done before the holiday hits tending to be not as reasonable as they might otherwise me. This is doubly true for workers in the airline industry, where hordes of travelers descend on them at their airport kiosks trying to get home for the holidays; although Christmas may bring out the best in people in some areas, traveling is not one of those areas for most!

Advertisement

So even under the best of circumstances the person helping you out at the airline is already under a tremendous amount of stress during the holiday season and likely doesn't have the time or the interest to be pussyfooting around whatever small issue you may have when there are actual major problems going on all around them... and this holds doubly true when the small 'issue' that you have is that you're angry that you got 'misgendered'. Watch what happens when an (apparently) transgendered 'woman' tries to throw a fit about being called 'he' by a Delta employee. Watch:

🤡: “What happens when an adult employee misgenders you intentionally?”



I mean, really~ the employee that they are referring to stated she did not do it intentionally, but of course they had to bring other people into it & I support how HE was treated. Cry about it~ pic.twitter.com/0aA5blJapq — L G B (@L__G__B) December 26, 2023

That employee was not having any part of this, and we think that's just great. It's hard to go full 'It's MA'AM!!!' on a guy when he's got the heft of Airport Security behind him to make sure you stay in line.

I love the Delta employee push back. "I have full authority to escort you out of the building...you want that 2 days before Christmas? Because I really don't mind."



That shut him right up. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) December 26, 2023

More employees like this. “You wanna play games I’ll have you escorted out of the building.”



Boss! — Matt Antar (@mantarnyc) December 26, 2023

He handled that beautifully!

So refreshing to see a diplomatic and stern rebuke to this “Misgendered” drama. You’re a man, sound like a man and people who don’t participate in your fantasy shouldn’t be made to do so! — Ken W. (@tampa_npa) December 26, 2023

Seriously! You can call yourself what you want but if you're clearly sporting an Adam's apple and a receding hairline you can't be shocked when people think you're a man. Because you are.

This employee handled this well 😂😂🙌🏼 — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) December 26, 2023

That life (on both sides) has to be so tiring.

Being that mad all the time over nothing has to be so tiring, playing the victim.

And that guy behind the counter you know deals with that all day. — Easypoops (@Easypoops89) December 26, 2023

As soon as he said “I’ll have security escort you out of the building” you can feel all his/her power leave his/her body — Paul Leonard Kersey (@KerseyPaul75) December 26, 2023

People like this only have the power that you give them and at some level they clearly know it.

But corporations don't always see if that way. Thankfully should Delta decide that standing up to this kind of petty tyranny is too much for an employee of theirs, Not The Bee has announced that they'll be glad to step in and help out.

Advertisement

If this man gets fired, I’ll pay two months of his salary while he finds a new job. Half this country is making themselves intolerable to even interact with. pic.twitter.com/M1nR2fRYB5 — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 26, 2023

It's a nice offer to make publicly, but one we certainly hope that Delta won't make this man take.

He’s not misgendering anyone, the DUDE behind the camera is misgendering himself. I don’t do fantasy world — Ronnie Faulkner (@BamaGreyBeard) December 26, 2023

Knowing how the airlines work, I suspect he'll be suspended pending an investigation. Pretty sure he's in a union position. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 26, 2023

If @Delta fires him, especially after their continued effort to traffic illegal aliens over the country, they will face a boycott unlike anything seen before. Budlight’s boycott will looks like child’s play. — MuteToggle (@MuteToggle) December 26, 2023

It would be a sight to behold if it was pulled off, and the Bud Lite boycotts are something that we're sure a lot of corporations were keeping a close eye on.

At the end of the day if a person wants to ignore objective reality about themselves that's up to them, but to expect those around them to ignore objective reality as well is just silly. Your own issues are your own issues, especially when it's some guy who's just trying to do his job on the other end of the demands around your issues. Let's hope we see more of this kind of pushback against this kind of bullying in the future.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!