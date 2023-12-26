Delta Airlines Employee Surprises Angry Trans Customer by Pushing Back on 'It's MA'AM' Routine

John Hayward Takes on Claims That Jesus Was a Palestinian Refugee
Coucy
Coucy  |  8:30 PM on December 26, 2023
Tenor.com

The days leading up to Christmas are some of the most tiring for customer service workers in most industries, with customers desperate to get whatever business they need to get done before the holiday hits tending to be not as reasonable as they might otherwise me. This is doubly true for workers in the airline industry, where hordes of travelers descend on them at their airport kiosks trying to get home for the holidays; although Christmas may bring out the best in people in some areas, traveling is not one of those areas for most!

So even under the best of circumstances the person helping you out at the airline is already under a tremendous amount of stress during the holiday season and likely doesn't have the time or the interest to be pussyfooting around whatever small issue you may have when there are actual major problems going on all around them... and this holds doubly true when the small 'issue' that you have is that you're angry that you got 'misgendered'. Watch what happens when an (apparently) transgendered 'woman' tries to throw a fit about being called 'he' by a Delta employee. Watch:

That employee was not having any part of this, and we think that's just great. It's hard to go full 'It's MA'AM!!!' on a guy when he's got the heft of Airport Security behind him to make sure you stay in line.

Seriously! You can call yourself what you want but if you're clearly sporting an Adam's apple and a receding hairline you can't be shocked when people think you're a man. Because you are.

People like this only have the power that you give them and at some level they clearly know it. 

But corporations don't always see if that way. Thankfully should Delta decide that standing up to this kind of petty tyranny is too much for an employee of theirs, Not The Bee has announced that they'll be glad to step in and help out.

It's a nice offer to make publicly, but one we certainly hope that Delta won't make this man take.

It would be a sight to behold if it was pulled off, and the Bud Lite boycotts are something that we're sure a lot of corporations were keeping a close eye on.

At the end of the day if a person wants to ignore objective reality about themselves that's up to them, but to expect those around them to ignore objective reality as well is just silly. Your own issues are your own issues, especially when it's some guy who's just trying to do his job on the other end of the demands around your issues. Let's hope we see more of this kind of pushback against this kind of bullying in the future.

