'New Sexual Orientation Just Dropped': Woman's Claim to Be 'Abrosexual' is Met With Skepticism

Every day it seems like a new 'sexual identity' is being buzzed about in the news. Gone are the days when things were a pretty straightforward straight or gay binary, now there's a whole galaxy of random sexualities people call themselves to set themselves apart and affirm that they're the unique little snowflake that they think of themselves as being.

Advertisement

And now into this identity maelstrom has apparently entered the identity of 'Abrosexual', a name which was apparently hit upon by randomly pulling letters out of a Scrabble bag and adding 'sexual' to the end.

'I’m abrosexual – it took me 30 years to realise'https://t.co/oEf2mIV8OH — Platform by Metro.co.uk (@MetroOpinion) December 26, 2023

So yeah, this is apparently a thing people are going to be going with now. Great. But what exactly is abrosexual??

I'm no expert on the whole "Coming up with new words to describe myself so I'm special" phenomenon but I do know I've heard many different words to describe this type of sexuality. It's not new, which I guess is why a new word is being used to describe it. Gotta keep it fresh. pic.twitter.com/nxtjWeN5YG — Thatherton (@Thatherton2) December 26, 2023

It's no fun to be like everybody else, so we've gotta come up with new and bizarre ways to be different don't you know!

It seems to mean fragile and mentally ill. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 26, 2023

But this is probably also a decedent definition, yeah.

It took her 30 years to discover her inner narcissism needs to be fully expressed by relabeling every incoherent chaotic desire as an “IDENTITY.” Her identity as an individual doesn’t call forth praise just for existing so it’s repackaged as some special type of group identity. — Zetetic Advocate (@ZeteticAdvocate) December 26, 2023

Vanilla flavored folks wanting a little attention — Tapas (@Tapas1776) December 26, 2023

This is pure, tiresome self-absorption. Our culture is one of pure solipsism. It needs to change. — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) December 26, 2023

A logical end result of an entire generation being told they're all special snowflakes when they were little and then they grew up and found out that they're not? Maybe.

Neat. Another synonym for mental illness. https://t.co/QDkz5FXmsy — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@SouthernKeeks) December 26, 2023

See the thing is, there's craft beers, craft cocktails, craft crafts, and, lately, craft mental illnesses. Just make it at home and call it whatever. Instant identity. https://t.co/NkDMiccX8z — Mr. Middle-Aged Fezziwig ✡️ (@EqualMystery) December 26, 2023

No you aren't dear. Please seek therapy.

(Also... always with the nose ring!) https://t.co/yUSgb5r20J — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) December 26, 2023

We wouldn't necessarily say having a nose ring, other unusual piercings, or bizarre tattoos is determinative but it does seem to be a common theme with a lot of these stories, yeah.

She gets offended that people don't understand the difference between this and bisexual and yet she offers no explanation of how they're any different. — Clint Collins (@ClintCollins920) December 26, 2023

It's just...seriously, not every mental disorder is a sexual orientation — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 26, 2023

If we must recognize and accept changing and fluctuating sexuality, doesn't that inherently defy the 'born this way' argument? — BlueNGold aka #SaltyScalawag (@BlueNGold92) December 26, 2023

Yeah, part of the problem with the left glomming onto these things has been that it means that they haven't thought through the possible ramifications of them and that they certainly hope that you won't think them through very thoroughly either.

Advertisement

This is all just very silly. You can't just make up some new definition for every way you ever feel because whatever the existing definition is doesn't feel right to you or whatever, that's just not how it goes. This is also a logical end result of the slippery slope we've been sliding down for some time on these issues though, a slope that Conservatives were told was neither slippery or in fact a slope. There has to be some grounding in fundamental absolutes that we agree on at some point, right?!

Hopefully it happens before everyone has Balkanized off and there aren't any groups left at all, although maybe we're already there. Who knows?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!