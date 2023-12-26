'New Sexual Orientation Just Dropped': Woman's Claim to Be 'Abrosexual' is Met With Skepticism

Hollaria Briden Unleashes a Masterful Christmas Troll on the COVID-Obsessed
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on December 26, 2023
AngieArtist

Every day it seems like a new 'sexual identity' is being buzzed about in the news. Gone are the days when things were a pretty straightforward straight or gay binary, now there's a whole galaxy of random sexualities people call themselves to set themselves apart and affirm that they're the unique little snowflake that they think of themselves as being.

And now into this identity maelstrom has apparently entered the identity of 'Abrosexual', a name which was apparently hit upon by randomly pulling letters out of a Scrabble bag and adding 'sexual' to the end.

So yeah, this is apparently a thing people are going to be going with now. Great. But what exactly is abrosexual??

It's no fun to be like everybody else, so we've gotta come up with new and bizarre ways to be different don't you know!

But this is probably also a decedent definition, yeah.

A logical end result of an entire generation being told they're all special snowflakes when they were little and then they grew up and found out that they're not? Maybe.

We wouldn't necessarily say having a nose ring, other unusual piercings, or bizarre tattoos is determinative but it does seem to be a common theme with a lot of these stories, yeah.

Yeah, part of the problem with the left glomming onto these things has been that it means that they haven't thought through the possible ramifications of them and that they certainly hope that you won't think them through very thoroughly either.

This is all just very silly. You can't just make up some new definition for every way you ever feel because whatever the existing definition is doesn't feel right to you or whatever, that's just not how it goes. This is also a logical end result of the slippery slope we've been sliding down for some time on these issues though, a slope that Conservatives were told was neither slippery or in fact a slope. There has to be some grounding in fundamental absolutes that we agree on at some point, right?! 

Hopefully it happens before everyone has Balkanized off and there aren't any groups left at all, although maybe we're already there. Who knows?

***

Tags: CRAZY HOMOSEXUALITY SEXUALITY

