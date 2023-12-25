Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?! Jared Polis' Christmas Greeting to Hispanic Voters Raises Eyebrows

It's Christmas today (in case you hadn't noticed) so politicians and notables all over the country are marking the day by dropping a Christmas salutation for people on Twitter. Well, some staffer is taking a bit of time to upload a pre-made Christmas salutation from the boss probably, but Christmas salutations are being posted. Most of them are little anodyne things, a simple 'From our family to yours, we wish you a very merry Christmas' like Joe Biden's twitter account tweeted out. Unobjectionable but nice for what it is. But some politicians it seems couldn't resist the urge to pander to a specific member of their electoral coalition, and at least in the case of Colorado Governor Jared Polis the pandering video was... something indeed. Take a moment to watch this and marvel.

Of all of the Christmastime messages of greeting Polis could have gone for, he went with an acapella version of José Feliciano's beloved (?) Christmas classic 'Feliz Navidad'. It's... it's really awkward, a fact that nobody can deny.

If you feel personally attacked by this ad, contact Morgan & Morgan. https://t.co/a1o8zpmo2v pic.twitter.com/O6RRzEattE — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) December 25, 2023

The Governor of Colorado… yikes pic.twitter.com/dFZpgfcxSZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 25, 2023

Is this really the Governor? Or is this a parody account?



Less than 600 followers. I’m saying parody. — Makaveli Memez (@MakaveliMemez) December 25, 2023

It's always possible that it's a parody account but that definitely looks like Polis in the video so either this is a legit campaign video or it's a hell of a deep fake. You be the judge.

Por favor, no.



Feliz Navidad.



Pero no.



Gente con esta falta de seriedad no debe gobernar. — Captain LatAm 🎖️ (@TweetsJoaquin) December 25, 2023

Please no. Merry christmas. But not. People with this lack of seriousness should not govern.

Thank God Jose Feliciano is blind and can’t see this. — Ranch Barlow (@iamranchbarlow) December 25, 2023

Even the Latinxs are cringing. — James Lindsay, America's top op (@ConceptualJames) December 25, 2023

This probably won't lose Polis any votes but it's hard to imagine how it will win him any either.

Pray for Colorado. This is their Governor. https://t.co/dtkwMyvNn0 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) December 25, 2023

When keeping it Espanol goes wrong... https://t.co/9AzZqyj1Zu — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) December 25, 2023

Imagine thinking this up, coming up with the “choreography”, telling others, them agreeing, lighting, audio, filming, editing, and then after all of that, actually publishing it for the world to see. Unreal. https://t.co/kKUUz02B1B — Brandon Camping (@bcamping) December 25, 2023

This whole thing had to pass through so many hands between the moment of conception and the moment someone his 'send' on the tweet, and at none of those step did the person who was working on this project stop and say 'hey, m maybe this isn't the best idea guys'. How?!

Again, it's always possible that this is an extremely well made deep fake but it sure looks real so we're going to land on the side of believing that this is 100% legitimate, because that's the most likely and funniest outcome to this. Because my God.

***

