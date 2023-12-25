New York Times Gives a Christmas Eve Guest Essay to Mayor Appointed by...
GOP State Rep. and Friends Blamed for 70-Degree Weather on Christmas Eve in...
'Do They Know it's Christmastime at All?' Princeton Professor Sad Santa Didn't Visit...
'What Would You Do With 1 Million Followers?' One Megalithic Account Chooses Bad...
CNN Religion Commentator Tells the 'True' Story of Christmas About a Palestinian Jew
We Regret To Inform You That the ‘Nirvana Baby’ Is Back and Still...
University of Wisconsin Campus Sued for Allegedly Demoting Diversity Staffer for Being Whi...
A Deep Dive Into Why Cenk Uygur Can Never Be President (Thank G-d)—and...
The New York Times Plays the 'Orange Man Bad' Card to Deflect From...
O Little Town of ... Gaza?: CNN Vatican Correspondent Gets Geography Lesson on...
Well-Played: Brother Plays Twitter Matchmaker for Single Sisters, Hilarity Ensues
Census Data Suggests Red States Are Better Than Blue States
X Rallies to Give Leftist Politicians a Great Christmas with #GiftADemocrat Hashtag
So MUCH Boom! Scholar Who Claudine Gay Plagiarized Over and Over Again Drops...

Who Thought This Was a Good Idea?! Jared Polis' Christmas Greeting to Hispanic Voters Raises Eyebrows

Coucy
Coucy  |  7:30 PM on December 25, 2023
Meme

It's Christmas today (in case you hadn't noticed) so politicians and notables all over the country are marking the day by dropping a Christmas salutation for people on Twitter. Well, some staffer is taking a bit of time to upload a pre-made Christmas salutation from the boss probably, but Christmas salutations are being posted. Most of them are little anodyne things, a simple 'From our family to yours, we wish you a very merry Christmas' like Joe Biden's twitter account tweeted out. Unobjectionable but nice for what it is. But some politicians it seems couldn't resist the urge to pander to a specific member of their electoral coalition, and at least in the case of Colorado Governor Jared Polis the pandering video was... something indeed. Take a moment to watch this and marvel.

Advertisement

Of all of the Christmastime messages of greeting Polis could have gone for, he went with an acapella version of José Feliciano's beloved (?) Christmas classic 'Feliz Navidad'. It's... it's really awkward, a fact that nobody can deny.

It's always possible that it's a parody account but that definitely looks like Polis in the video so either this is a legit campaign video or it's a hell of a deep fake. You be the judge.

Please no. Merry christmas. But not. People with this lack of seriousness should not govern.

Recommended

GOP State Rep. and Friends Blamed for 70-Degree Weather on Christmas Eve in Missouri
Brett T.
Advertisement

This probably won't lose Polis any votes but it's hard to imagine how it will win him any either.

This whole thing had to pass through so many hands between the moment of conception and the moment someone his 'send' on the tweet, and at none of those step did the person who was working on this project stop and say 'hey, m maybe this isn't the best idea guys'. How?!

Again, it's always possible that this is an extremely well made deep fake but it sure looks real so we're going to land on the side of believing that this is 100% legitimate, because that's the most likely and funniest outcome to this. Because my God.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHRISTMAS COLORADO JARED POLIS PANDERING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP State Rep. and Friends Blamed for 70-Degree Weather on Christmas Eve in Missouri
Brett T.
New York Times Gives a Christmas Eve Guest Essay to Mayor Appointed by Hamas
Brett T.
Well-Played: Brother Plays Twitter Matchmaker for Single Sisters, Hilarity Ensues
Amy Curtis
'What Would You Do With 1 Million Followers?' One Megalithic Account Chooses Bad Anti-Israel Takes
Chad Felix Greene
CNN Religion Commentator Tells the 'True' Story of Christmas About a Palestinian Jew
Brett T.
'Do They Know it's Christmastime at All?' Princeton Professor Sad Santa Didn't Visit Kids in Gaza
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GOP State Rep. and Friends Blamed for 70-Degree Weather on Christmas Eve in Missouri Brett T.
Advertisement