Guy Who Should Know Better Drops THE WORST Take on 'Courts Deciding Elections' That You Can Imagine

Anyone who was around to see the mayhem that unfolded around the 2000 Presidential election will likely well remember some of the key elements of it. Remember hanging chads? It seemed like no one talked about anything but them and what effect they were going to have on the Florida electoral numbers for months, right?

Advertisement

If you weren't alive for the election though, or were too young to really know what was going on in any great detail, the details may be a bit fuzzier though... which is why unless you want to do some research on the topic you probably shouldn't talk about it. Case in point:

'Courts shouldn't decide who the President is' is quite the argument for Republicans to make pic.twitter.com/BNgJZeKdOX — Nick Field (@nick_field90) December 20, 2023

Can you spot the problem with the comparison being made here? It seems that a lot of people could.

Al Gore was trying to overturn the election. — Max (@MaxNordau) December 21, 2023

Democrats took that to court too, dummy. You should probably delete your account. — LaVar Arrington (@LaVarArrington1) December 21, 2023

Uh that court was deciding a valid legal dispute on terms almost everyone agreed was under their purview



so — Pudge (@pudgenet) December 21, 2023

That's right! Al Gore is the one who got the courts involved when he tried to get a recount done but only in Florida counties that he thought would be most likely to have uncounted votes that would weigh in his favor. It's actually a really telling example of the cynicism of the Democratic Party in their attempts to use friendly courts to force their preferred outcomes and policies on the people through judicial fiat, and you may remember the hissy fit they had when the Supreme Court didn't decide the way they liked. To our knowledge, no one's ever taken an accounting of how much money was made by the bumper sticker industry from selling 'Selected, Not Elected' stickers as a virtue signal for wealthy liberals, but it has to have been a lot.

Discerning meaningful differences is a basic function of intelligence lol — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) December 21, 2023

no one kept gore off ballots. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) December 21, 2023

You're aware of how stupid your take is, yes? — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 21, 2023

Probably not, no. Lack of serious self-reflection often seems to be a hallmark of the younger generations.

Nick is a child so all he knows is hot chips and stupid political takes. — strallweat (@strallweat) December 21, 2023

Lol



How's your insanely obvious attempt to rewrite history going? — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) December 21, 2023

The voters decided the 2,000 election. Al Gore sued to stop the votes from being properly counted and the courts said no, sorry, we're going to count the votes properly and then whoever gets the most will win the election. — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) December 21, 2023

Imagine that! The courts deciding things based on the law!

Reminder that Bush kept winning recounts and it was only in the courts because Gore brought the election there.



But the "election conspiracy theories are dangerous" crowd has mentally rewritten history to turn the 2000 election into a stolen election. https://t.co/Yre4v2nW1g — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 21, 2023

Advertisement

Democrats have spent the last few decades trying to pretend that they didn't sodbust the entire concept of a 'stolen election' narrative for the modern world way back in the 2000 election.

Imagine being a Decision Desk contributing “politics guy” and having absolutely no idea what Bush v Gore was or what it was about or what even the basic underlying facts were. https://t.co/bt66RMWGvG — Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) December 21, 2023

Doesn't exactly bolster Biden's promise of "restoring normalcy" like highlighting patient zero of broken norms when Al Gore and democrats attempted to steal the 2000 election via the courts. https://t.co/NHmaUoZFX2 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 21, 2023

Good example of why people need to know history. In fact, GOP was LIVID with Gore for pretty much everything about how he contested his election loss, including taking it to the Supreme Court. Which, even the NYT admitted later, had no effect on outcome. Bush won either way. https://t.co/QcpGIlS0Ji — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 21, 2023

It's just a mind-numbingly bad take no matter how you slice it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!