Guy Who Should Know Better Drops THE WORST Take on 'Courts Deciding Elections' That You Can Imagine

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:30 PM on December 21, 2023
Meme

Anyone who was around to see the mayhem that unfolded around the 2000 Presidential election will likely well remember some of the key elements of it. Remember hanging chads? It seemed like no one talked about anything but them and what effect they were going to have on the Florida electoral numbers for months, right? 

If you weren't alive for the election though, or were too young to really know what was going on in any great detail, the details may be a bit fuzzier though... which is why unless you want to do some research on the topic you probably shouldn't talk about it. Case in point:

Can you spot the problem with the comparison being made here? It seems that a lot of people could.

That's right! Al Gore is the one who got the courts involved when he tried to get a recount done but only in Florida counties that he thought would be most likely to have uncounted votes that would weigh in his favor. It's actually a really telling example of the cynicism of the Democratic Party in their attempts to use friendly courts to force their preferred outcomes and policies on the people through judicial fiat, and you may remember the hissy fit they had when the Supreme Court didn't decide the way they liked. To our knowledge, no one's ever taken an accounting of how much money was made by the bumper sticker industry from selling 'Selected, Not Elected' stickers as a virtue signal for wealthy liberals, but it has to have been a lot.

Probably not, no. Lack of serious self-reflection often seems to be a hallmark of the younger generations.

Imagine that! The courts deciding things based on the law!

Democrats have spent the last few decades trying to pretend that they didn't sodbust the entire concept of a 'stolen election' narrative for the modern world way back in the 2000 election.

It's just a mind-numbingly bad take no matter how you slice it.

