Random Twit Insults Pierce Brosnan's Wife For Her Weight And NO ONE likes that

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:30 PM on December 20, 2023
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Age comes for us all, if we're lucky enough to be someone who lives long enough to get the chance to age. If you're especially lucky perhaps you've found someone who you love, someone who you're happy to have with you as you age. It's hard to argue that growing old with someone who means the world to you isn't in every way preferable to growing old alone. To love a person is, after all, to love the totality of that person... a fact that can be difficult to grasp for some who exist purely in the realm of superficiality.

Advertisement

Take, for example, this guy:

The worst part about this take is, of course, that Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith still looks great!

This actually isn't the first time this particular take has made the rounds in the more sordid corners of Twitter; Brosnan actually responded to people trying to use this photo as an insult to his wife in comparison to him last year, saying:

She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children... In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother.

The dude is besotted with his wife, and it's a beautiful thing. To say the least people responding to the poster are not having it.

Seems unlikely, yeah.

Advertisement

Not last we checked, no.

Let's hope that this guy doesn't have a special woman in his life, because if he does it's hard to imagine how he isn't absolutely awful to her.

Advertisement

The hallmark of an actual 'Alpha', as these guys like to think of themselves as being, is to find a good woman that you love and who loves you and treat each other well for as long as you live, yes. 

This is apparently going to become an annual tradition, trying to insult Pierce Brosnan's wife, because some people are awful and keep being awful no matter how often they're told that they're awful. As they age many women's bodies change, especially after they've given birth. For most men this is the case as well of course, so one of the most important things you can do is find someone who you love in totality and not just for a superficial reason like their looks alone... and especially not when the judgement of looks is based purely on some sad ideal that doesn't naturally exist. And if anyone questions you? Tell them to get lost.

Advertisement

***

