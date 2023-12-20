Random Twit Insults Pierce Brosnan's Wife For Her Weight And NO ONE likes that

Age comes for us all, if we're lucky enough to be someone who lives long enough to get the chance to age. If you're especially lucky perhaps you've found someone who you love, someone who you're happy to have with you as you age. It's hard to argue that growing old with someone who means the world to you isn't in every way preferable to growing old alone. To love a person is, after all, to love the totality of that person... a fact that can be difficult to grasp for some who exist purely in the realm of superficiality.

Take, for example, this guy:

Your daily reminder to avoid marriage. pic.twitter.com/q2POpqlXth — Rx Redpill (@RxRedpill) December 19, 2023

The worst part about this take is, of course, that Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith still looks great!

This actually isn't the first time this particular take has made the rounds in the more sordid corners of Twitter; Brosnan actually responded to people trying to use this photo as an insult to his wife in comparison to him last year, saying:

She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children... In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother.

The dude is besotted with his wife, and it's a beautiful thing. To say the least people responding to the poster are not having it.

This man is happy in his marriage and has spoken openly about how he loves her body and doesn't want her to change it. Cope harder. — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) December 19, 2023

Really, Mr. Guy Fawkes mask? — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) December 19, 2023

Don’t worry. No one will marry you. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) December 20, 2023

Seems unlikely, yeah.

I’d rather jump in a tub full of honey, strap some salmon on my legs and go run in bear territory during mating season than follow a single loser advice you have to offer. — Geno Purple (@PhoqueToute) December 20, 2023

When a man falls in love with a woman, the vision of her at that moment becomes timeless in his eyes. Her image eternally etched in his heart, unaffected by the passage of time or the changes of life. Forever as when love first struck, the object of his affection and adoration. — CarpesReturn (@CarpesReturn) December 20, 2023

Fellas, is it gay to love your wife? — Pupsker (@Pupsker) December 20, 2023

Not last we checked, no.

Faceless, unmarried loser mad that others are committed and happy in a long-term marriage.



Here’s what Pierce Brosnan thinks about his wife: “In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s… pic.twitter.com/EhqzPB58GI — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@SouthernKeeks) December 20, 2023

Yes…I too fear…uh…long term relationships with…uh…women…who…age? https://t.co/PQuNemNWT0 — Arturo Boremano (definitely NOT “Arthur Boreman”) (@ArthurBoreman) December 19, 2023

Your daily reminder that redpill content is just a giant cope for guys who think they’re “nice guys” but really aren’t nice guys, which is why they can’t get girlfriends https://t.co/mSlTJQ5vVz — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 20, 2023

Let's hope that this guy doesn't have a special woman in his life, because if he does it's hard to imagine how he isn't absolutely awful to her.

Why? Because marriage is about more than just finding the hottest, youngest person you can bang? https://t.co/vI6jHVCHwH — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) December 19, 2023

No, not decades of happiness together! https://t.co/up9CSVIo3R — Good King Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) December 19, 2023

He's happily married to a woman he loves and procreated five times. By evolutionary standards, he's more of an alpha than any sterile player you know. https://t.co/sEu0gEMCl2 — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) December 20, 2023

The hallmark of an actual 'Alpha', as these guys like to think of themselves as being, is to find a good woman that you love and who loves you and treat each other well for as long as you live, yes.

This is apparently going to become an annual tradition, trying to insult Pierce Brosnan's wife, because some people are awful and keep being awful no matter how often they're told that they're awful. As they age many women's bodies change, especially after they've given birth. For most men this is the case as well of course, so one of the most important things you can do is find someone who you love in totality and not just for a superficial reason like their looks alone... and especially not when the judgement of looks is based purely on some sad ideal that doesn't naturally exist. And if anyone questions you? Tell them to get lost.

