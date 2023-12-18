Nobody Asked for This, but We're Getting It Anyways: Disney Is Reportedly Planning a New 'X Files'

Hey, remember the 90's? Great decade, right? The Cold War was finally over, Republicans were swept to power in the House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years with the 'Republican Revolution', and on the entertainment front the various movie and television studios were pumping out some of what has become almost an artistic canon in its own right with films and shows that are still looked back on with great fondness by those who came of age during the decade as well as many of those from the following generations.

Advertisement

Well even if you don't remember the 90's the people over at Disney do, and now that they own most of the studios that were punching out movies and television shows in the 90's they're ready to milk them for every iota of nostalgia they can as they drive them into the ground in their search for profit over artistically interesting productions. For the past few years they've been busily mining their own back catalogue to make 'Live Action' CGI remakes of beloved 90's Disney cartoons that nobody asked for, but now they're ready to move on to destroying stuff that other studios made for a somewhat older audience is seems.

Disney is reportedly planning a "new version" of the hit 90s sci-fi show The X-Files. https://t.co/S7QZMwNXK7 pic.twitter.com/ajwlTizanW — IGN (@IGN) December 18, 2023

Yaaaaaaay. It's sure to be great, right? Disney has such a fantastic track record these days.

Hoooo boy, is this guaranteed to suck or what — Sweet Willy Rollbar, excitable boy (@vorozab) December 18, 2023

No!!!!!! Don’t ruin another great series!!!!!! — Sutehk (@Sutehk1) December 18, 2023

It’s gonna be “diverse” isn’t it? — 3Gun Gorilla (@GomesBolt) December 18, 2023

We don't know one way or another but still feel confident in saying that yes, yes it will. And we're not the only ones:

Disney formula:



Put a girl in it and make her gay. Bonus points if she’s an unhealthy obese person — Marcus (@ziademarcus) December 18, 2023

A race-swapped, gay, Mulder and a Trans Scully.



ok, then. — TheNFTPeasant.eth 🟧 🇵🇭 (@quas_quasi) December 18, 2023

The Woke- files. “The Woke is out there” — FudgeWilde (@Fudgewilde) December 18, 2023

Sounds real great, this is wonderful.

"Zorra Mulder and Transcully take on human supremacist forces within the government as the pair pursue their quest to help aliens trying to get past the Wall and into the United States." — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) December 18, 2023

Every evil alien is a straight male who voted for Donald Dworkin on Planet Verspar. — Dr. J.J. by the Bay 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@flagg_colonel) December 18, 2023

Crap!



Let me guess, the X Files are now going to be investigations into people who violate DEI standards, use the wrong pronouns or following Grandma's who were in DC on January 6? — Gunner (@Not_so_Ernest) December 18, 2023

It's definitely gonna be something like that, yes.

Yeah, we all know what that means.

No.



I don't need them investigating "misinformation" over social media and chasing down reports of medical propaganda.



Make something original. https://t.co/nkyNKMCEq4 — HOJO! (@HWDesper) December 18, 2023

The intellectual impoverishment of our cultural classes means we are doomed to live in a pastiche of the recent past forever and ever. https://t.co/IxUn1Bm1RV — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) December 18, 2023

Advertisement

The one way you can tell that we clearly haven't learned anything from history is that we seem to be repeating it, but now in Woke form!

Of course there's always the chance the show will be good, but given what Disney has been up to lately the odds to seem a bit on the low side. What do you think, will you check it out? Might be worth giving a chance, but yeah... no sense holding out too much hope for it to be good. After all, this isn't our first rodeo.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!