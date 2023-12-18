Nobody Asked for This, but We're Getting It Anyways: Disney Is Reportedly Planning a New 'X Files'

Don't Look Now but Hunter Isn't the ONLY Biden Who Thinks He Is...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on December 18, 2023
Hey, remember the 90's? Great decade, right? The Cold War was finally over, Republicans were swept to power in the House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years with the 'Republican Revolution', and on the entertainment front the various movie and television studios were pumping out some of what has become almost an artistic canon in its own right with films and shows that are still looked back on with great fondness by those who came of age during the decade as well as many of those from the following generations. 

Well even if you don't remember the 90's the people over at Disney do, and now that they own most of the studios that were punching out movies and television shows in the 90's they're ready to milk them for every iota of nostalgia they can as they drive them into the ground in their search for profit over artistically interesting productions. For the past few years they've been busily mining their own back catalogue to make 'Live Action' CGI remakes of beloved 90's Disney cartoons that nobody asked for, but now they're ready to move on to destroying stuff that other studios made for a somewhat older audience is seems.

Yaaaaaaay. It's sure to be great, right? Disney has such a fantastic track record these days.

We don't know one way or another but still feel confident in saying that yes, yes it will. And we're not the only ones:

Sounds real great, this is wonderful.

It's definitely gonna be something like that, yes.

Yeah, we all know what that means.

The one way you can tell that we clearly haven't learned anything from history is that we seem to be repeating it, but now in Woke form!

Of course there's always the chance the show will be good, but given what Disney has been up to lately the odds to seem a bit on the low side. What do you think, will you check it out? Might be worth giving a chance, but yeah... no sense holding out too much hope for it to be good. After all, this isn't our first rodeo.

