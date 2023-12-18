Former NFL Player Gets BLASTED For His Claims That White People Can't Play Football, That He's The 'GOAT'

If you're a fan of football (and have been a fan for some time) the name Rashard Mendenhall may ring some bells in the back of your brain. Mendenhall was a professional football player for six years, most of that time being spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it was with the Steelers that Mendenhall had what was likely the most generally memorable moment of his career in the NFL when he fumbled the ball at a critical point in Superbowl XLV in 2010, contributing to his teams loss to the Green Bay Packers by a score of 31-25. So... yeah.

After his retirement from the NFL in 2014 Mendenhall went on to have some success as a professional writer, writing 30 episodes of the HBO series 'Ballers' and acting as story editor for the show as well. One would think that his experience in Superbowl XLV would have taught Rashard some humility, and his stint in the writers room would have taught him how to write, but if so one would think incorrectly.

I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat. — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) December 18, 2023

It's a 'white men can't jump' for a new age, apparently! Of course many were quick to point out that the player who had sacked Mendenhall in the Superbowl, which led to his notable fumble, was a White player named Clay Matthews

This you? You are black, right?



Just checking.. pic.twitter.com/k0YsHPM8Ji — 💰 NorthSideCapper 💰 (@NorthSideCapper) December 18, 2023

Did you check with your daddy to make sure it was ok to tweet this? pic.twitter.com/w52HfNfNUA — RELA 𝕏 (@itzzSKL) December 18, 2023

When, the only reason people know your name is because you're the guy who fumbled in the Super Bowl.

You become a miserable racist POS pic.twitter.com/n0mz5B4bCi — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 18, 2023

Well isn't that awkward!

Fumbling away fans like they were the biggest game of your life, I see. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) December 18, 2023

Guy with two 1,000 yard rushing seasons...



"I'm better than Tom Brady!" — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) December 18, 2023

I remember when Jimmy the Greek was canceled for saying something similar. — mareeo (@ree_reeo) December 18, 2023

This is actually almost exactly what Jimmy 'The Greek' Snyder was cancelled for, yes.

You averaged fewer than 4 yards a carry during your short and unremarkable career and are best known for fumbling in the Super Bowl and costing your team the win. If average guys can't comment on football then lackluster nobodies like yourself really better shut up. https://t.co/EGmg8sAhxg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 18, 2023

Clay Matthews is your daddy. Best RB in the league isn't even black lmao https://t.co/BNORv0Ovj5 pic.twitter.com/ryinkMH9gU — Mayo Respecter (@mayorespekt) December 18, 2023

It's even funnier when you realize the highlight of his career was fumbling in the Super Bowl after being lit up by a white guy https://t.co/yTuNgS5mgI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 18, 2023

A few hours Later Rashard came back to Twitter to try to clarify his statement a bit...

Simply tired of being berated by people who arent experts in de game. We jus pretend like I’m the only athlete tired of fans talking trash? You dis upset over a single tweet. What about us? Like me or not, I’m a GREAT in football. This proves my point, u can’t speak on ball alone — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) December 18, 2023

But it didn't go much better the second time around.

Delete this lil bro you fumbled the biggest moment of your life and now you’re getting double ratioed



It’s ok just blame it on CTE like you guys love to do when you ruin your life — J (@JTHR33K_) December 18, 2023

Thank you for reminding the United States that you once played a game. You were average and certainly forgettable. — Jake Young (@JakeYoung81) December 18, 2023

Are you so broke you're trying to get your engagements up for that $11.27 paycheck from Elon at the end of the month 😆😆😆 — TheNotoriousAdj (@thenotoriousadj) December 18, 2023

This might actually explain what's going on here.

This thorough ratioing and drubbing of Rashard Mendenhall will likely be an especially potent bit of schadenfreude for anyone who happens to have had money on the Steelers to win the Superbowl back in 2010, so if that's you then congratulations! This is your day! But for the rest of us all we can do is stand back and marvel at it, and hope that Mr. Mendenhall takes the lesson and maybe stays off of Twitter with this stuff. But he didn't take the lesson the last few times he's run afoul of a seemingly stable message on Twitter, so that's probably not gonna happen.

