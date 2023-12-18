Former NFL Player Gets BLASTED For His Claims That White People Can't Play Football, That He's The 'GOAT'

'VICTORY!!!': Brandon Straka Announces He's Won the J6 Civil Case Against Him
Coucy
Coucy  |  7:45 PM on December 18, 2023
Sarah D.

If you're a fan of football (and have been a fan for some time) the name Rashard Mendenhall may ring some bells in the back of your brain. Mendenhall was a professional football player for six years, most of that time being spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it was with the Steelers that Mendenhall had what was likely the most generally memorable moment of his career in the NFL when he fumbled the ball at a critical point in Superbowl XLV in 2010, contributing to his teams loss to the Green Bay Packers by a score of 31-25. So... yeah. 

After his retirement from the NFL in 2014 Mendenhall went on to have some success as a professional writer, writing 30 episodes of the HBO series 'Ballers' and acting as story editor for the show as well. One would think that his experience in Superbowl XLV would have taught Rashard some humility, and his stint in the writers room would have taught him how to write, but if so one would think incorrectly.

It's a 'white men can't jump' for a new age, apparently! Of course many were quick to point out that the player who had sacked Mendenhall in the Superbowl, which led to his notable fumble, was a White player named Clay Matthews

Well isn't that awkward!

This is actually almost exactly what Jimmy 'The Greek' Snyder was cancelled for, yes.

A few hours Later Rashard came back to Twitter to try to clarify his statement a bit...

But it didn't go much better the second time around.

This might actually explain what's going on here.

This thorough ratioing and drubbing of Rashard Mendenhall will likely be an especially potent bit of schadenfreude for anyone who happens to have had money on the Steelers to win the Superbowl back in 2010, so if that's you then congratulations! This is your day! But for the rest of us all we can do is stand back and marvel at it, and hope that Mr. Mendenhall takes the lesson and maybe stays off of Twitter with this stuff. But he didn't take the lesson the last few times he's run afoul of a seemingly stable message on Twitter, so that's probably not gonna happen.

