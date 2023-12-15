'Who Buys This??' Planned Parenthood Has an Odd Item for Sale in Their...
Things My Dad Taught Me

Magical WHAT NOW? Trailer Drops for Film About Magical Black People and People Have THOUGHTS

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on December 15, 2023
AngieArtist

The folks down at Focus Features (A Comcast Company) dropped the trailer for an upcoming movie today. This is pretty standard, as the movie will be coming out next March 22nd they want people talking about it, generating buzz and all that in the months leading up to release. And if Focus was looking to generate buzz it looks like they're getting what they wanted, because this film is... shall we say provocatively titled.

The American Society of Magic... yes.

For any who aren't aware the concept of the 'Magical Negro' was first popularized by writer/director Spike Lee in 2001 and describes a Black character, often a janitor or a prisoner or some such, who acts as a sort of moral center to aid the White characters in their journey towards self-realization or to attain some life goal. It's a well-established trope in both literature and film, but it's also a fairly controversial one not least because of that name...

Yeah, see, there's the problem right there. But the problems with the film for general audiences don't stop there; the Magical... Folks in the movie appear to be tasked with aiding White people based on their current level of 'White Tears', which itself is obviously a fairly charged phrase. 

Yeah, we're probably gonna be talking about this one for a while, but no news is good news right Focus?

Yeah, if you watch the trailer there's something for everyone to get angry about. How did this one make it out of development?

Seriously, everyone is angry about this movie.

Focus Features has finally brought Black and White together in mutual bewilderment at this films existence.

So if you're looking for something to do March 22nd and want some peace and quiet, the odds seem high that buying a ticket to go and see this one will get you the nice quiet solitude you're looking for. Always nice to have that as an option at least.

***

