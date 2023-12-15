Magical WHAT NOW? Trailer Drops for Film About Magical Black People and People Have THOUGHTS

The folks down at Focus Features (A Comcast Company) dropped the trailer for an upcoming movie today. This is pretty standard, as the movie will be coming out next March 22nd they want people talking about it, generating buzz and all that in the months leading up to release. And if Focus was looking to generate buzz it looks like they're getting what they wanted, because this film is... shall we say provocatively titled.

For centuries, there has been a society hidden in plain sight, working in secret to protect Black people from harm. It’s called THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES. pic.twitter.com/ZuMgpWZ0gk — Collider (@Collider) December 15, 2023

The American Society of Magic... yes.

For any who aren't aware the concept of the 'Magical Negro' was first popularized by writer/director Spike Lee in 2001 and describes a Black character, often a janitor or a prisoner or some such, who acts as a sort of moral center to aid the White characters in their journey towards self-realization or to attain some life goal. It's a well-established trope in both literature and film, but it's also a fairly controversial one not least because of that name...

“Can I get tickets to the American Society?”

“Excuse me?”

“You know, the American Society movie?”

“Which movie?”

“You know…the movie.” https://t.co/kXUxFoAFqr — Good King Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) December 15, 2023

Yeah, see, there's the problem right there. But the problems with the film for general audiences don't stop there; the Magical... Folks in the movie appear to be tasked with aiding White people based on their current level of 'White Tears', which itself is obviously a fairly charged phrase.

I’m gonna be honest, the kinda epic and hilarious.

This is going to be a headache for the next few months, isn’t it? — William (@VoidScreamerUSA) December 15, 2023

Yeah, we're probably gonna be talking about this one for a while, but no news is good news right Focus?

No. And white people will undoubtedly struggle to ask for tickets. — India is a UAW stan (@Indiawaltonbflo) December 15, 2023

So it’s like a racist Harry Potter? — Moozer (@MoozerTheBlob) December 15, 2023

Wow.. just wow..

I'm not sure if this could be any more racist but I'm sure it will if the trailer is any indication.

Congrats, you made a movie for racists of all colors. Apparently, something to be proud of these days.

I hope the studio goes bankrupt over this. Disgusting. — Danger (@geoffwilliams01) December 15, 2023

Yeah, if you watch the trailer there's something for everyone to get angry about. How did this one make it out of development?

Seriously, everyone is angry about this movie.

ignoring the questionable storyline for right now, having a movie like this and not even choosing a monoracial black person for the lead role is quite literally comical https://t.co/LXhAlHy4fi — mari 2.0 (@blythsdaya) December 15, 2023

Can we just have a normal movie about black magicians without focusing on white people… https://t.co/93oqE3sKDN — Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) December 15, 2023

Biracial man risks the fate of magical black people for a white woman. https://t.co/PfwGhNVr2I pic.twitter.com/SAstxx8xhT — Lateef (@LateefSaka) December 15, 2023

Focus Features has finally brought Black and White together in mutual bewilderment at this films existence.

I read this movie title and thought it was a joke/bad parody.... then I saw the trailer and just.. wow — Olin aka MMAnomaly👊 (@MMAnomaly) December 15, 2023

The American Society of Cringe Racists — Johnny Utah (@saigonandy1) December 15, 2023

Hollywood needs to go back on strike! — Verbal Riot (@verbalriotshow) December 15, 2023

So if you're looking for something to do March 22nd and want some peace and quiet, the odds seem high that buying a ticket to go and see this one will get you the nice quiet solitude you're looking for. Always nice to have that as an option at least.

