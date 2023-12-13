Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the...
Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace
Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Pl...
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks...
Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post
Hot Take: We've Diagnosed the Real Problem When We Admit the US Wasn't...
We're Okay With This: 'Geopolitical Analyst' Says the UN Should Expel the US
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies...
President Joe Biden Asks the Press to 'Step Out' Before Walking Away
Yikes: Bill Clinton's Take on Hillary's 2016 Campaign Is Funny and BRUTAL
For SOME Reason the NY Times Didn't Think This 1 Word From Hunter...
Julie Kelly Lays Out What SCOTUS Taking This Case Could Mean for J6...
Senator Kennedy Left Speechless After Confronting Biden Nominee for Ignoring Abuse
Jim Jordan Notes Hunter Biden's 'Huge Departure' From Original Spin on Joe's Business...

Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This 'Pastor' Assumes You Don't!

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on December 13, 2023
Twitchy/UHF Meme

It's that time of year again, the time when stockings start going up on the mantel piece, the Christmas tree finally gets all of the decorations on it, and you begin furtively wrapping your children's presents while they're not around in preparation for Christmas day. For many Christians this is also a time of remembering the Advent season, in ceremony and praise marking the days until the commemoration of the birth of Our Savior on December 25th. For many Christians that's the case at least... but if you're a Christian of the extremely liberal persuasion it may be time to dust off the 'ol Christmas virtue signal flag and plant it on the front lawn to insult your neighbors.

Advertisement

That's a great way to get in good with the new neighbors, Kev. No doubt they were tickled pink to see you moving into the neighborhood, and even more so once you started your little 'decorating' campaign.

Well played indeed. There's also the little issue that, despite the good 'reverend' claiming in his profile to be a Doctor of the Church... the facts on his little virtue signaling flag aren't even correct.

Recommended

L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway
Doug P.
Advertisement

Well what's the point of being a good liberal Christian if you can't use your tenuous grasp on the life story of Jesus and his parents to try to score a cheap political point? Why bother, right?

Historical facts and context to the Bible story?! Get out of here with that, the man has important Virtues to Signal, can't you see?

Advertisement

Probably not, but he'd better have a lot of soap ready to wash the egg off his house come next Halloween if he keeps this act up all year.

It's doubtless a lot, yeah.

Please man, just enjoy Christmas. According to his profile the man lives in Birmingham, Alabama which from a quick look over the list of Mayors only appears to have ever had one Republican elected to the mayorship of the city... and he left office in 1975. It's not like you're living in a hotbed of Republican Party boosterism here, it's a red state sure but it's the absolute bluest part of that state. Just grow up dude.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement
Tags: ALABAMA CHRISTIANITY CHRISTMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway
Doug P.
Trailer for 'CIVIL WAR' Seems to Have California and Texas Fighting on the Same Side
Brett T.
Report: Harvard Had Defamation Lawyers Threaten Journalists Looking Into Claudine Gay's Plagiarism
Brett T.
Nina Turner's Hot Take on War and Peace
Amy Curtis
KJP is Shown What Biden Once Said Should Happen to Anybody Who Defies a Congressional Subpoena
Doug P.
Suuuure: Eugene Vindman Campaign Mocked Mercilessly for 'MAGA Fears Me' Campaign Post
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
L.A. Drivers Take Matters Into Their Own Hands After 'Israel Ceasefire' Mob Blocks Highway Doug P.
Advertisement