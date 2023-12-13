Did You Know Jesus Wasn't White? If You Live in the South This 'Pastor' Assumes You Don't!

It's that time of year again, the time when stockings start going up on the mantel piece, the Christmas tree finally gets all of the decorations on it, and you begin furtively wrapping your children's presents while they're not around in preparation for Christmas day. For many Christians this is also a time of remembering the Advent season, in ceremony and praise marking the days until the commemoration of the birth of Our Savior on December 25th. For many Christians that's the case at least... but if you're a Christian of the extremely liberal persuasion it may be time to dust off the 'ol Christmas virtue signal flag and plant it on the front lawn to insult your neighbors.

We just moved in to our new, lovely deep South neighborhood a few weeks ago.



While we don’t have time to fully deck the halls this year, I felt it was important to let the neighbors know that we, too, follow Jesus. pic.twitter.com/tvfAjI2wfc — Dr. Kevin M. Young (@kevinmyoung) December 13, 2023

That's a great way to get in good with the new neighbors, Kev. No doubt they were tickled pink to see you moving into the neighborhood, and even more so once you started your little 'decorating' campaign.

It's always a good idea to warn neighbors if a mentally deficient person has moved into the neighborhood.



So they'll know to be patient with you, etc. — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) December 13, 2023

It's a good thing Southerners aren't as bigoted against "brown-skinned Middle-Eastern Immigrants" as you are against Southerners. — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) December 13, 2023

Congrats, your new neighbors hate you.



Well played, tool. — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) December 13, 2023

Well played indeed. There's also the little issue that, despite the good 'reverend' claiming in his profile to be a Doctor of the Church... the facts on his little virtue signaling flag aren't even correct.

You’re also ignorant. They were literally on their way to Bethlehem to participate in the census. It was Joseph’s hometown. They were neither illegal nor immigrants. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) December 13, 2023

Not an immigrant.

Not undocumented.



You idiot. — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) December 13, 2023

He's God's only son and the savior of humanity. That's all that matters. Stop using His name to score cheap political points with your tribe. — Cis-Guyberian Orchestra (@MadMaxMKE) December 13, 2023

Well what's the point of being a good liberal Christian if you can't use your tenuous grasp on the life story of Jesus and his parents to try to score a cheap political point? Why bother, right?

I bet this made you feel smugly superior to all the rubes you now live among. Congrats on your pathetic and illiterate attempt to feel smart. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 13, 2023

While he was probably brown-skinned, Jesus was not:



- Middle-Eastern (coined in 1901, Adm Thayler Mahan in a Euro-centric geography)

- Undocumented (the point of the census)

- Immigrant (he was born in Judea, and going from Galilee to Bethlehem doesn’t make you an immigrant) — E.To.The.G (@etgryphon) December 13, 2023

They were in their own country going to Bethlehem to literally get documented — Matt Gilbert #RIPDoriMonson 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mattgilblezy) December 13, 2023

Historical facts and context to the Bible story?! Get out of here with that, the man has important Virtues to Signal, can't you see?

🎵 Fall on your knees

O see the cringey posting

O tweet sublime, O tweet self-satisfied 🎵 https://t.co/RlArL5jnOc — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) December 13, 2023

We know who isn't getting invited to the neighborhood Christmas party this year.



Ebenezer Scrooge here. https://t.co/kvPCGzRDQ4 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 13, 2023

Probably not, but he'd better have a lot of soap ready to wash the egg off his house come next Halloween if he keeps this act up all year.

Christmas is a great time of year to celebrate being so much better than everyone https://t.co/c8ZSXyOZYr — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) December 13, 2023

I’d pledge to give a dollar to this person’s charity of choice every time someone tells him, “bless your heart,” but I’d be broke by Christmas https://t.co/6t1xGGasMY — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 13, 2023

It's doubtless a lot, yeah.

Please man, just enjoy Christmas. According to his profile the man lives in Birmingham, Alabama which from a quick look over the list of Mayors only appears to have ever had one Republican elected to the mayorship of the city... and he left office in 1975. It's not like you're living in a hotbed of Republican Party boosterism here, it's a red state sure but it's the absolute bluest part of that state. Just grow up dude.

***

