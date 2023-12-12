USA Today in Climate-Change Panic Mode Because ... *Checks Notes* ... Winter Is...
Turkish MP Angrily Claims Israel is Suffering 'The Wrath of Allah'... Immediately Has Heart Attack

4:00 PM on December 12, 2023
Gif

There are words in the English language that people very often use but also struggle to define. At the top of this list rests the word 'irony', one of the key definitions of which is 'a state of affairs or an event that seems deliberately contrary to what one expects and is often amusing as a result' according to the Oxford English Dictionary. Many things get called 'ironic' every day, usually incorrectly, but sometimes video evidence surfaces of something that so clearly defines the term that it should become a go-to definitional lodestone for years to come. 

Today such a video surfaced from the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, their Parliament. 

We don't wish ill on anyone, and despite our clear disagreements with Mr. Bismet we hope that he has a swift and speedy recovery but... wow. 

This about sums it up, yeah. 

Many are taking an understandably fatalistic and Old Testament style approach to this.

He makes himself known in strange and surprising ways sometimes, it seems. It's not as though the Bible is SUBTLE in its exhortations on what would happen to people who went against God's chosen, after all.

Yeah, it's not hard to read between the lines on this one. 

Again, we wish the gentleman nothing but the best (which is likely more than could be said for what he wishes upon us), but come on. How can you not have a simple guffaw at a situation like this. If you wrote this into a movie script you'd get hauled in for rewrites because the plot point is too hackneyed and cliché. Tread carefully when it comes to talking about Israel, folks... God may well be listening.

***

