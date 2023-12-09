Strange Bedfellows Alert: ACLU Announces They'll Represent... The NRA

Mich. Gov. Whitmer's in No Hurry to Get Rid of Gas Stoves (at...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:30 PM on December 09, 2023
AngieArtist

It's hard to argue that the American Civil Liberties Union (or ACLU) isn't a very, very, very leftwing organization. While the group claims its mission is 'to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States', most on the right will have a fairly reflexively negative feeling towards them based on their tireless advocacy for lefty causes célèbre like trans and gay rights, anti-second amendment agitating, and pro-abortion issues and groups. But every once in a while the ACLU will throw a curve ball that somewhat complicates that view, as they did today:

We won't go into the nitty gritty of the case (if you're interested you can find a good writeup from the New York Times here) but it largely centers around the actions of a former superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services and whether his actions to strangle off the National Rifle Association's access to banking and insurance industry resources violated the NRA's first amendment rights. It's an important case, and having the ACLU on their side can't do anything but help the NRA at the Supreme Court, one would think. The ACLU of course goes out of its way to distance itself from the work the NRA does while saying that the principles of the case are too important for them to not take action here.

This will likely prove a controversial decision both within the ACLU and amongst their donors, but many on Twitter are hailing their coming into the case.

It's indeed unusual to see this sort of action taken by the ACLU, but not unheard of. A notable example of this is the 1978 case where the ACLU defended a neo-Nazi group and their right to march in Skokie Illinois before the supreme court, a case upon which they have spent decades hanging their hat to show that they're not a purely partisan organization. Just a mostly partisan organization.

Never look a gift horse in the mouth!

Sure seems likely. Not everyone is prepared to offer up unreserved praise for the decision of course... on the right or on the left.

Wah wah waaaaaaaaaah. Bragging about what a good job state and federal governments have done in forcing conservative advocacy organizations to endlessly defend themself against usually nuisance lawsuits isn't the own you think it is. 

It's good to see this move out of the ACLU, although it does seem unlikely that the NRA needs the help. This is likely more the ACLU coming in to offer a signal to the liberal justices that it's okay if they votebased on constitutional matter at hand here, rather than the lefty political vote that they might otherwise have felt compelled to. We'll see how it all plays out.

