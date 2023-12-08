LAPD Says They're Aware of Possible Upcoming 'First Amendment Activity' in Los Angeles... Wait, What?

Biden Avoids Reporters but KJP Assures America the President Is 'Proud of His...
Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on December 08, 2023
meme

Remember last month when Amtrak made the bizarre decision to call the riots taking place in and around Washington DC's Union Station 'First-Amendment Related Events' in their tweet encouraging passengers to allow more time than normal to arrive at and board their trains? We wrote about it at the time, and if you haven't read up on it you absolutely should because it was hillarious in its stupidity.

Well, out on the left coast the LAPD seems to have looked at that tweet and, unlike the rest of us, thought 'hey, that's a great way to phrase that! Hold my beer.'

'Mostly peaceful first amendment activity' right? 

Shhhhh, don't say that word! That's only what we call it when they're not traditional Democratic Party voting blocs that do it!

 

We won't hold our breath waiting for an answer on this one.

It does have very 'Big Brother' quality to it, doesn't it? Like something cooked up by the boys down at the Ministry of Truth.

 To paraphrase another Orwell novel, 'The Twitter users looked from parody to reality, and from reality to parody, and from parody to reality again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.'

We hope everyone stays safe from these 'First Amendment activities' in LA, but if you plan to stay safe relying on the LAPD to help you do it might not be the best plan. They're already pretty heavily signaling where their allegiances lie here, or at least where whoever runs their media accounts allegiances lie. No wonder they're having so much trouble recruiting new officers that their police manpower has dropped to the lowest point it's been since the 1990's. Who'd want to work there?

***

