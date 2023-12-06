Co-Founder of Extinction Rebellion Wants Everyone to Stop Eating Meat to Save Civilization

Roger Hallam is, it seems, a farmer from Wales over in Britain. While not out tending his crops Hallam is apparently busy raising money and advocating for the organizations that he co-founded, a couple of little outfits you may be familiar with called 'Extinction Rebellion' and 'Just Stop Oil'. We've discussed both groups a time or two... or three or four, but you'll know them as the people who keep gluing themselves to famous pieces of artwork or shutting down major motorways in England by lining up across the road among other things.

With the holiday season fast approaching, Hallam logged onto Twitter to drop a message for anyone who might be considering what their Christmas Day menu will look like later this month:

You either stop eating meat to stop society from collapsing; or you stop eating meat because society has collapsed: either way your days of eating meat are coming to an end. — Roger Hallam (@RogerHallamCS21) December 6, 2023

Well isn't that nice. Apparently that standing rib roast you were planning to make will cause society to collapse, according to a farmer in Wales. How horrifying.

Pretty sure if society collapses I'll be eating MORE meat, not less. Meat literally runs into my backyard, and without authorities there's no thing to stop me from eating it. — colovion (@Colovion) December 6, 2023

Cows farts cause climate change so eating cows literally stops them from killing the earth — strallweat (@strallweat) December 6, 2023

Sounds awful. Anyway, Anyone up for burgers for lunch? — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) December 6, 2023

Sounds good to us!

If there’s one thing we can say about society, it’s that its emergence is when man began eating meat, unlike his pre-societal natural diet of processed cereals and grains https://t.co/h4SU4xb1rk — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) December 6, 2023

I feel like if society collapses hunting meat is going to be one of the main activities people engage in. https://t.co/xJcmlfrZn3 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 6, 2023

I’m going to keep eating meat and you’re never going to stop me. And I wouldn’t recommend that you try. https://t.co/7yJkJ68dDw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 6, 2023

One of the worst places you can find yourself is between a hungry man and his ribeye steak, it's true.

If you Krazy glue your hands to my steak, I’m eating your hands too. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) December 6, 2023

I hope when society collapses, it's in flames so that I can get a nice sear on my steak! — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) December 6, 2023

*laughs in Donner party* — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) December 6, 2023

There's always a loophole.

You either stop pretending Socialism works to stop society from collapsing; or you stop pretending Socialism works because society has collapsed: either way your days of pretending Socialism works are coming to an end. — Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) December 6, 2023

Regis, I’ve played a lot of Fallout and if there’s one thing it’s taught me it’s that there’ll be plenty of meat to eat after society collapses. — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) December 6, 2023

society collapses because of fanatics — Sharpe 🌏 (@Artonomous) December 6, 2023

And there lies the actual truth, of course. This guy and the organizations he helped found and helps organize are monomaniacal fanatics whose more or less stated aim is to drag us back into the stone age 'for the good of mother earth'. They use (or attempt to use) destruction and chaos to try to bend the rest of society to their will and should be listened to as much as any other insane fanatic is listened to, which is not at all. Meat won't cause the collapse of society, but Extinction Rebellion and it's co-founder here aren't looking to save civil society. They're only interested in the destruction of it as it is now and its being rebuilt in the way that they like, which you'll be shocked to learn is a way that Karl Marx would have very much approved of. How convenient... surely it's just a coincidence, right?

