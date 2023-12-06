Co-Founder of Extinction Rebellion Wants Everyone to Stop Eating Meat to Save Civilization

'America's Dumbest Bernie Activist Somehow Manages to Top Herself in Epic Embarrassing Pos...
Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on December 06, 2023
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Roger Hallam is, it seems, a farmer from Wales over in Britain. While not out tending his crops Hallam is apparently busy raising money and advocating for the organizations that he co-founded, a couple of little outfits you may be familiar with called 'Extinction Rebellion' and 'Just Stop Oil'. We've discussed both groups a time or two... or three or four, but you'll know them as the people who keep gluing themselves to famous pieces of artwork or shutting down major motorways in England by lining up across the road among other things.

With the holiday season fast approaching, Hallam logged onto Twitter to drop a message for anyone who might be considering what their Christmas Day menu will look like later this month:

Well isn't that nice. Apparently that standing rib roast you were planning to make will cause society to collapse, according to a farmer in Wales. How horrifying.

Sounds good to us!

'America's Dumbest Bernie Activist Somehow Manages to Top Herself in Epic Embarrassing Post
Chad Felix Greene
One of the worst places you can find yourself is between a hungry man and his ribeye steak, it's true.

There's always a loophole.

And there lies the actual truth, of course. This guy and the organizations he helped found and helps organize are monomaniacal fanatics whose more or less stated aim is to drag us back into the stone age 'for the good of mother earth'. They use (or attempt to use) destruction and chaos to try to bend the rest of society to their will and should be listened to as much as any other insane fanatic is listened to, which is not at all. Meat won't cause the collapse of society, but Extinction Rebellion and it's co-founder here aren't looking to save civil society. They're only interested in the destruction of it as it is now and its being rebuilt in the way that they like, which you'll be shocked to learn is a way that Karl Marx would have very much approved of. How convenient... surely it's just a coincidence, right?

***

