Liberal Fans of 'Frasier' Are in FREAKOUT Mode After Kelsey Grammer Confirms He Supports Donald Trump

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:30 PM on December 06, 2023
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

It's been a bad couple of days for liberal fans of the television show Frasier as a lot of them seem to have only just learned that the shows star, Kelsey Grammer, is... a Republican! The horror!

It seems that during an interview with Justin Webb Grammer was asked if he still supports former President Donald Trump and his bid to be elected into the Oval Office again, to which Grammer responded 'I am and I'll let that be the end of it.' As Yahoo News notes, although executives from Paramount quickly tried to shut down the interview, Webb clarified that 'I should stress that he was perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the forthcoming election.'

A lot of people on the left are not happy about this turn of events:

Which honestly just makes this all the sweeter!

Anyone who's paid any particular attention to Grammer over the years would have already known that he was a Republican though, as he's never been particularly secret about it. In 2008 Grammer even went so far as to act in 'An American Carol' a movie whose entire reason for existing was to mock liberal orthodoxies and which had most of the major openly Republican actors then available and working in Hollywood cast in supporting roles. This isn't new information, folks!

Our thoughts exactly!

The fact that Paramount chose to shut down the interview rather than let Grammer go on once he had let the cat out of the bag on his support for Trump is, of course, a troubling one. Would the same have happened if he'd made an impassioned plea for his fans to vote for Joe Biden for President next year? We're skeptical, to say the least. In Hollywood discretion is only required from one political leaning, as most there must be aware. 

Good for Grammer for standing true to what he believes! Get this man some tossed salad and scrambled eggs!

