Liberal Fans of 'Frasier' Are in FREAKOUT Mode After Kelsey Grammer Confirms He Supports Donald Trump

It's been a bad couple of days for liberal fans of the television show Frasier as a lot of them seem to have only just learned that the shows star, Kelsey Grammer, is... a Republican! The horror!

‘The Marvels’ Actor Kelsey Grammer’s Interview With BBC 4 Reportedly Shut Down By Paramount Plus As He Voiced Support For Donald Trump https://t.co/29w3EahRZC — Bounding Into Comics (@BoundingComics) December 5, 2023

It seems that during an interview with Justin Webb Grammer was asked if he still supports former President Donald Trump and his bid to be elected into the Oval Office again, to which Grammer responded 'I am and I'll let that be the end of it.' As Yahoo News notes, although executives from Paramount quickly tried to shut down the interview, Webb clarified that 'I should stress that he was perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the forthcoming election.'

A lot of people on the left are not happy about this turn of events:

I have no problem ‘shunning’ anyone that supports a hateful psychopath.



Goodbye #KelseyGrammer

You ruined Frasier. pic.twitter.com/FvhyMNxb5d — La Gioconda ☮️ (@LGiaconda) December 6, 2023

I am thoroughly disappointed by this. In an interview, Kelsey Grammer has said he still supports Donald Trump and will back him to be President again in 2024. I had no idea he was a Trump fan. pic.twitter.com/YLDGTDNR5g — Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) December 5, 2023

Kelsey Grammer. 4 marriages and multiple affairs….and guess what, he’s a MAGA fan. How unsurprising.



Good luck with the new Frasier launch. I’d sooner watch cat turds age. pic.twitter.com/4lyUsK8gRV — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) December 4, 2023

Which honestly just makes this all the sweeter!

Stronly suspect that those saying they'll never watch anything with Kelsey Grammer in it again wouldn't think twice about watching Roman Polanski movies. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) December 5, 2023

Oh no the liberals are very upset — M’balz Es-Hari (bomb maker, Hugh Hendry fan) (@heywuld_jablome) December 6, 2023

Frasier... I mean Kelsey Grammar sounds pretty based.



“I think they’ve all been sort of the same party, the same bunch of clowns, the same bunch of really unpleasant people,: Grammer said. “And I don’t think they’ve been helping anybody but themselves.” https://t.co/VZcOROBcES — Nina Infinity (@Nina7Infinity) December 6, 2023

Anyone who's paid any particular attention to Grammer over the years would have already known that he was a Republican though, as he's never been particularly secret about it. In 2008 Grammer even went so far as to act in 'An American Carol' a movie whose entire reason for existing was to mock liberal orthodoxies and which had most of the major openly Republican actors then available and working in Hollywood cast in supporting roles. This isn't new information, folks!

I don’t care or want to hear an actor tell me their politics. It’s one of the reasons Susan Serandon is so insufferable. It’s fine if he likes trump. No need to talk about politics in a movie interview and if the journalist steers it that way. It’s a trap! — phil mohat (@phillihpmhat) December 5, 2023

Why can't he have support for Donald Trump? I don't understand. I'm not a Trump fan particularly but he's entitled to his opinion — Nathan Yesterday (@fresh_missed) December 6, 2023

Shocking. Good for Frasier. — Brian Marvel (@BrianCharles100) December 6, 2023

Our thoughts exactly!

The fact that Paramount chose to shut down the interview rather than let Grammer go on once he had let the cat out of the bag on his support for Trump is, of course, a troubling one. Would the same have happened if he'd made an impassioned plea for his fans to vote for Joe Biden for President next year? We're skeptical, to say the least. In Hollywood discretion is only required from one political leaning, as most there must be aware.

Good for Grammer for standing true to what he believes! Get this man some tossed salad and scrambled eggs!

***

