California Governor Newsom Surrenders to Pro-Hamas Terrorists, Cancels Statehouse Christmas Tree Lighting

Coucy
Coucy  |  5:30 PM on December 06, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

To say that 'If we do (something) the Terrorists have won' is a phrase that got bandied about a lot after the attacks on the World Trade Centers on September 11th of 2001. Sometimes used in jest, sometimes in earnest, it means that buckling to pressures applied by terrorists on our society and culture is giving the terrorists what they wanted in the first place, forcing us to change how we operate through their threats and actions. The phrase actually goes back well before that date though, being used as early as 1986 by then American Bar Association President William Falsgraf. Fun fact for the day!

California Governor Gavin Newsom would have been well served by heeding Falsgraf's words and the idiom itself, it seems, because it sure looks like in California the Terrorists Have Won.

Yes, rather than actually arrest people breaking laws and causing chaos at the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Sacramento this year, Governor Newsom has just decided to scrap the whole thing and maybe do something online to mark the occasion. Heaven forfend we have law and order when we can just retreat before an issue comes up, right?

Given his blatant aspirations for higher office you'd think Newsom would be more concerned about how this sort of thing might look down the road, but in all likelihood the Democratic Party electorate won't care one way or another. From the looks of things lately most of the Democratic Party Electorate would prefer to be amongst the pro-Hamas protestors rather than be at the Christmas tree lighting with their families!

Well it's California so it was always going to be this way. In the end it saves you the trouble of having to arrest a couple of people to make it look like you're doing something only for your progressive DA to let them off without any charges. It's a great place indeed.

Darn those 'mostly peaceful protestors'! They're always causing trouble with their mostly peacefulness!

If you're interested in watching the ceremony it will be live-streaming this evening at 6:00 PST... doesn't watching that on your computer screen sound so much better than going yourself? We didn't think so either.

At the end of the day this is the truth of the matter. We can always hope for better for California, but if they keep electing these same people into office they'll keep getting the same results... and 'insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results'. So until California regains its sanity this is just going to be how it is out there on the left coast.

***

CALIFORNIA CHRISTMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

