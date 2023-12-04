The Hill to Taylor Swift: Save Biden, Taylor! You're His Only Hope

How desperate are things for President Joe Biden and his hopes for reelection year? Well, if you ask him or the people in his administration they'd likely say that they're confident, exuberant even! What with Bidenomics doing such a great job and Biden's sensible foreign policy having brought peace and harmony to the world how could he not cruise to a second term? It's a cinch!

Advertisement

Clearly from the looks of it this optimism is something that isn't shared by people working as Opinion columnists for The Hill, though, because it sure seems like this guy thinks things are getting desperate and that to save Biden (and Democracy!) it's about time to call for a Hail Mary. Well, in this case maybe more of a Hail Taylor:

Yes, this is surely a sign of a party that things they have this one in the bag. 'Save us, Taylor! You're our only hope!'

Of course the article itself admits that Taylor doesn't exactly have a stellar track record in dragging Democratic candidates across the finish line, noting that:

In the 2018 midterm elections, she openly endorsed Tennessee Democrats, highlighting her concerns about Republican Marsha Blackburn’s (R-Tenn.) voting record on the issues of equal pay for women and same-sex marriage. Although the endorsement failed to yield a better outcome for Democrats in deep-red Tennessee (Blackburn easily won her Senate race).

But it goes on to assure readers that this time it will be different:

...the landscape for Biden in 2024 appears more favorable, with lower hurdles to overcome nationally than those faced by Tennessee Democrats.

Uhuh. Sure thing guy. Twitter users, not being shills as a whole, aren't buying it.

She can’t possibly save Joe. He’s out of time. — Frank Rizzo (@ScopedArrogance) December 4, 2023

I think it's too late for that lol — Alex 🎄 (@GreatRajsel) December 4, 2023

Things must be slow at The Hill. Lol — conradsommers (@ConradSommers) December 4, 2023

That or they're getting really really desperate.





She going to push him around in a wheelchair? — roscoe (@JasonWeekley5) December 4, 2023

Because Taylor Swift has always had great taste in men 😂 — Joe D (@Joey_Drago_) December 4, 2023

She’s only trying to tip the balance of power between artists and labels over IP, bring a virtual concert experience to movie theaters and satisfy a rabidly loyal fan base. Add “save Biden” to Tay-Tay’s to-do list? I guess, but that’s not leaving her much time to fix the Mideast https://t.co/LSzlj0wu0G — Cᴏʀᴇʏ Fʀɪᴇᴅᴍᴀɴ (@coreywrites) December 4, 2023

People do seem to have some unrealistic expectations for a 33 year old singer here, but maybe we should try sending her to settle things down in the Middle East. She couldn't do a worse job, right?

Advertisement

Look for more of these sorts of desperate pleas for something, anything to come in and save Joe Biden's hide as the election approaches. The man is deeply unpopular with the electorate and things don't seem to be turning around for him, a fact that will become more and more apparent as the new years progresses.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



