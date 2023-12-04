Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters
Ummm...Is Elon Musk Behind His Own Parody Account? OMG I HOPE SO Because...
Hillary Clinton Tries to Fearmonger 'Climate Deaths' and You Know Exactly Where This...
What Is Going on With John Fetterman?
NY Times' Warning About a 2nd Trump Term Makes Irony & Projection Detectors...
Pennsylvania High School Is Locked Down Over...an Empty Bag
Hillary Clinton Flat-Out Lies at Climate Conference
Megyn Kelly Just Has 1 Word for Two Men (and They ARE Men)...
I've Been Reminded That 'Doonesbury' Perfectly Summed Up John Kerry Decades Ago
*POPCORN* Wajahat Ali Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Picking a Fight...
TICK TOCK? Oversight Cmte. Drops BOMBSHELL About Hunter Biden's Biz Literally PAYING Joe...
James Woods Shares Video Proving 'What Scientists Are Telling Us Now' Shifts Every...
RUH-ROH! Sounds Like Karma Is Getting Ready to Pay Deadspin a Visit for...
John Kerry Going 'More and More Militant' Over Climate Change Has TOTALLY Changed...

The Hill to Taylor Swift: Save Biden, Taylor! You're His Only Hope

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on December 04, 2023
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

How desperate are things for President Joe Biden and his hopes for reelection year? Well, if you ask him or the people in his administration they'd likely say that they're confident, exuberant even! What with Bidenomics doing such a great job and Biden's sensible foreign policy having brought peace and harmony to the world how could he not cruise to a second term? It's a cinch!

Advertisement

Clearly from the looks of it this optimism is something that isn't shared by people working as Opinion columnists for The Hill, though, because it sure seems like this guy thinks things are getting desperate and that to save Biden (and Democracy!) it's about time to call for a Hail Mary. Well, in this case maybe more of a Hail Taylor:

Yes, this is surely a sign of a party that things they have this one in the bag. 'Save us, Taylor! You're our only hope!'

Of course the article itself admits that Taylor doesn't exactly have a stellar track record in dragging Democratic candidates across the finish line, noting that:

In the 2018 midterm elections, she openly endorsed Tennessee Democrats, highlighting her concerns about Republican Marsha Blackburn’s (R-Tenn.) voting record on the issues of equal pay for women and same-sex marriage. Although the endorsement failed to yield a better outcome for Democrats in deep-red Tennessee (Blackburn easily won her Senate race).

But it goes on to assure readers that this time it will be different:

Recommended

Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters
Brett T.
Advertisement

...the landscape for Biden in 2024 appears more favorable, with lower hurdles to overcome nationally than those faced by Tennessee Democrats.

Uhuh. Sure thing guy. Twitter users, not being shills as a whole, aren't buying it.

That or they're getting really really desperate.

People do seem to have some unrealistic expectations for a 33 year old singer here, but maybe we should try sending her to settle things down in the Middle East. She couldn't do a worse job, right?

Advertisement

Look for more of these sorts of desperate pleas for something, anything to come in and save Joe Biden's hide as the election approaches. The man is deeply unpopular with the electorate  and things don't seem to be turning around for him, a fact that will become more and more apparent as the new years progresses.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ELECTION JOE BIDEN TAYLOR SWIFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters
Brett T.
Hillary Clinton Tries to Fearmonger 'Climate Deaths' and You Know Exactly Where This Went
Grateful Calvin
*POPCORN* Wajahat Ali Writes a Check His Butt Can't Cash Picking a Fight With Ben Dreyfuss Over Israel
Sam J.
Pennsylvania High School Is Locked Down Over...an Empty Bag
Laura W.
James Woods Shares Video Proving 'What Scientists Are Telling Us Now' Shifts Every Few Decades
Doug P.
NY Times' Warning About a 2nd Trump Term Makes Irony & Projection Detectors Explode
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch: Driver Shows How to Clear a Road Blocked by Protesters Brett T.
Advertisement