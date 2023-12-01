Disgraced Former Senator Al Franken Wants Everyone to Know About That Time He TOTALLY OWNED Kissinger

There's a weird mania on the left, and particularly amongst leftist Hollywood types, for showing what a big tough guy they are by telling stories about how one time they totally owned a guy who everybody hates now. The most sterling example of this remains the time actor Ron Perlman tweeted out a bizarre story about how he'd urinated on his hands directly before shaking hands with movie producer Harvey Weinstein one time as if, he'd somehow done something big and brave. Note that he made the big reveal of this story after Weinstein's fall from grace when he didn't have the power to do anything to Perlman or his career anymore, but Ron really wanted to get tough guy points for having dropped trou and peeing all over himself one time.

Into this same genre rides disgraced former Minnesota Senator Al Franken, who wants everybody to know that one time when he was on SNL he got recently deceased former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger good.

Kissinger called SNL once late on a Friday night looking for tix for his son. The Stones were playing that week. I told him that if it hadn’t been for the Xmas bombing, he’d have the tickets. — Al Franken (@alfranken) November 30, 2023

Oooo, big man Al! I bet that really stung!

Sadly for Franken everybody remembers why he was forced to resign his Senate seat in disgrace.

Good for you, boob boy — alboalt (@albo_alt) November 30, 2023

Great Story Handsy — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) November 30, 2023

And honestly... it's not really that great a story, and kind of a bad time to bring it up right?

Only a narcissist sees someone died and thinks “how can I make this entirely about me” — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) November 30, 2023

You sure showed him — Klaus (@_rubberbaron) November 30, 2023

Everything's gotta be about Al!

Some people chose to respond with violence, bringing up the sort of work that Franken was known for in his days as an entertainer.

Does that help you sleep at night, knowing you starred in the worst comedy put to film and

lost your senate seat in disgrace? SSSHF remains to this day the only movie for which I’ve ever demanded a refund at a movie theater and they gave it after I watched the whole thing. — Rod Drobinski (@RDrobinski) November 30, 2023

Stuart Small Saves His Family was indeed awful, as Rotten Tomatoes will attest.

But at the end of the day the big problem with this whole story is... it just doesn't make any sense.

Why would one of the most powerful men in the world, who could easily reach out to the executive producer or network executives, call a two-bit player on SNL for tickets? He wouldn't.



Franken is a joke. https://t.co/I6KsKU3IbP — U.S. Secretary of Common Sense (@ScottButtram) November 30, 2023

Al Franken used to man the phones at SNL, this actually happened. You'd call for tickets and the phone would ring in his dressing room, and from there he'd decide if you were comped.



After the call the entire cast clapped. https://t.co/upg7XTBNai — Negative Five (@strangertemple) November 30, 2023

Everybody always claps, don't they?

Must be tough for Franken to have had to resign his seat in the Senate in humiliation and now sit around... not doing much. He can't be getting much in residuals from his movies and the terrible books he wrote, so maybe he should look into getting a job to occupy himself rather than spending his time concocting weird stories to make him feel good about himself. There's gotta be a Walmart near him that needs a greeter or something.

