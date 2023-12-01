Disgraced Former Senator Al Franken Wants Everyone to Know About That Time He TOTALLY OWNED Kissinger

LAST CHANCE: Special 48 Hour Twitchy Blowout Sale
Coucy
Coucy  |  4:00 PM on December 01, 2023

There's a weird mania on the left, and particularly amongst leftist Hollywood types, for showing what a big tough guy they are by telling stories about how one time they totally owned a guy who everybody hates now. The most sterling example of this remains the time actor Ron Perlman tweeted out a bizarre story about how he'd urinated on his hands directly before shaking hands with movie producer Harvey Weinstein one time as if, he'd somehow done something big and brave. Note that he made the big reveal of this story after Weinstein's fall from grace when he didn't have the power to do anything to Perlman or his career anymore, but Ron really wanted to get tough guy points for having dropped trou and peeing all over himself one time.

Into this same genre rides disgraced former Minnesota Senator Al Franken, who wants everybody to know that one time when he was on SNL he got recently deceased former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger good.

Oooo, big man Al! I bet that really stung!

Sadly for Franken everybody remembers why he was forced to resign his Senate seat in disgrace.

And honestly... it's not really that great a story, and kind of a bad time to bring it up right?

Everything's gotta be about Al!

Some people chose to respond with violence, bringing up the sort of work that Franken was known for in his days as an entertainer.

Stuart Small Saves His Family was indeed awful, as Rotten Tomatoes will attest.

But at the end of the day the big problem with this whole story is... it just doesn't make any sense.

Everybody always claps, don't they?

Must be tough for Franken to have had to resign his seat in the Senate in humiliation and now sit around... not doing much. He can't be getting much in residuals from his movies and the terrible books he wrote, so maybe he should look into getting a job to occupy himself rather than spending his time concocting weird stories to make him feel good about himself. There's gotta be a Walmart near him that needs a greeter or something.

***

