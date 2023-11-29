Sports Illustrated Used AI To Publish Articles By Non-Existent Writers
'Unfathomably Based': Elon Musk Will Not Be Blackmailed by Advertisers
Kamala Harris Blames Her Unpopularity on the Sexist and Racist Media
We Regret to Inform You That Keith Olbermann Has Returned to Twitter
Kamala Harris Doesn't Answer When Asked If Israel Is Following the Rules of...
CBS News Explores the Hopes and Dreams of Young Palestinian Prisoners Released
Tired of People Being Allowed to Talk to You? Then Do We Have...
Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President...
WEDNESDAY FUN: Is It the Mandela Effect, Or Are We All Just Crazy?
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Calls for the Release of All Palestinian 'Political Prisoners'
This is Just Swell: Ireland's Media Minister Says 'Report Your Neighbor to The...
Joe Biden Reminds Us His Marine Has a Code to Blow Up the...
Bidenomics: Americans Need Extra $11,400 To Afford The BASICS
Kamala Harris Vouches for Biden's Stamina With 'Age is More Than a Chronological...

For No Good Reason Leftists Are FURIOUS About Melania's Outfit at Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on November 29, 2023
meme

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter was remembered yesterday in a service that featured attendance by many notable people, including her husband the 99 year old former President Jimmy Carter, both Bill and Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and Michelle Obama among many others... including Melania Trump. Are people on the left taking a moment to celebrate the long life of the by all accounts lovely person who was Rosalynn Carter? No, of course not. They're instead laser focused on what really matters, what Melania chose to wear to the remembrance ceremony.

Advertisement

So yeah, classy as always folks. Good job. 

Many have been quick to point out that wearing non-black to such an event isn't an unusual occurrence... so relatively commonplace, in fact, that none other than former First Lady Rosalynn Carter did it when attending the funeral of Richard Nixon in 1994:

Recommended

We Regret to Inform You That Keith Olbermann Has Returned to Twitter
Coucy
Advertisement

Hillary Clinton also did it at the funeral of Barbara Bush in 2018:

But we don't even need to make excuses for the color she was wearing, because what people are complaining about is the coat Melania was wearing. Her dress? Black.

Advertisement

Trump Derangement Syndrome is very real, folks, and it rears its ugly head in nasty ways. The talk should have been about the life and legacy of Rosalynn Carter as her funeral approached, but instead these ghouls used their time attacking Melania Trump because of who her husband is.

Someone lacked class in this whole situation, and it wasn't Melania Trump. Shame on all of these people.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FUNERAL JIMMY CARTER MELANIA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Regret to Inform You That Keith Olbermann Has Returned to Twitter
Coucy
Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President For Everyone in All States
Doug P.
Kamala Harris Blames Her Unpopularity on the Sexist and Racist Media
Brett T.
Tired of People Being Allowed to Talk to You? Then Do We Have the Bar For You
Coucy
WEDNESDAY FUN: Is It the Mandela Effect, Or Are We All Just Crazy?
Laura W.
This is Just Swell: Ireland's Media Minister Says 'Report Your Neighbor to The Cops, Please'
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Regret to Inform You That Keith Olbermann Has Returned to Twitter Coucy
Advertisement