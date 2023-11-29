For No Good Reason Leftists Are FURIOUS About Melania's Outfit at Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter was remembered yesterday in a service that featured attendance by many notable people, including her husband the 99 year old former President Jimmy Carter, both Bill and Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and Michelle Obama among many others... including Melania Trump. Are people on the left taking a moment to celebrate the long life of the by all accounts lovely person who was Rosalynn Carter? No, of course not. They're instead laser focused on what really matters, what Melania chose to wear to the remembrance ceremony.

Dear Melania,



Next funeral, just stay home. Your attention seeking is classless and not wanted.



Everyone else wore black or dark blue, and you know that’s protocol. If you didn’t, your stylists did.



I wish we could send you back to Yugoslavia. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/hP7tNVNpUu — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) November 28, 2023

Melania Trump certainly stood out in a rare public appearance for Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service. She was spotted in a grey tweed coat—a stark contrast compared from the other first ladies in attendance, all of whom wore traditional black. https://t.co/pxQSakhkMA — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 29, 2023

Melania Trump attending Rosalynn Carter’s funeral service. Notice how this clueless clown stands out among the sea of black? pic.twitter.com/94TOLFKUNn — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) November 29, 2023

Turns out Melania is every bit as disrespectful and lacking in class as her husband.



Melania The Tacky is easy to spot below among the former First Ladies at Rosalynn Carter's memorial service. pic.twitter.com/rLsdEGfG1z — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) November 28, 2023

So yeah, classy as always folks. Good job.

Many have been quick to point out that wearing non-black to such an event isn't an unusual occurrence... so relatively commonplace, in fact, that none other than former First Lady Rosalynn Carter did it when attending the funeral of Richard Nixon in 1994:

Really, doorknob?



How about this one then?



Do you even know who that is, and what the occasion was, or does history start five minutes ago with you, like most brainless leftists? pic.twitter.com/SsIG2J5QMY — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 29, 2023

Rosalynn Carter at Richard Nixon’s funeral.. they’re just so mad and jealous over Melania they can’t help themselves. They are seething. pic.twitter.com/j5MdTmiy9x — Maria Mercedes (@iffylalala) November 29, 2023

Hillary Clinton also did it at the funeral of Barbara Bush in 2018:

Hillary at Barbara Bush's funeral.

It's a practically identical situation.

Melania was also wearing a black dress under the grey coat. pic.twitter.com/kKCfGxz0l1 — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 29, 2023

But we don't even need to make excuses for the color she was wearing, because what people are complaining about is the coat Melania was wearing. Her dress? Black.

That was her overcoat, which is darker than the photograph. This is the dress she wore underneath: pic.twitter.com/v2LwxXI1aX — BearFlagFan 🐊 (@BearFlagFan) November 29, 2023

You're very much a hypocrite, Melania wore a black and white tweed jacket over a black dress.



Who's the woman in green? Why no peep about her or anyone else who wasn't wearing all black?



How about you crawl back under your slimy rock, Ryan. https://t.co/ZWxcmHXoMy pic.twitter.com/VPgi6hPotf — ᖇᗝᗝᔕᗴᐯᗴᒪ丅 丅ᗴᖇᖇᎥᗴᖇᔕ (@RTerriers) November 29, 2023

Trump Derangement Syndrome is very real, folks, and it rears its ugly head in nasty ways. The talk should have been about the life and legacy of Rosalynn Carter as her funeral approached, but instead these ghouls used their time attacking Melania Trump because of who her husband is.

Someone lacked class in this whole situation, and it wasn't Melania Trump. Shame on all of these people.

