Tired of People Being Allowed to Talk to You? Then Do We Have the Bar For You

Tired of hanging out in that bar where everybody knows your name? Maybe you'd prefer to go hang out at a place where nobody knows who you are because for the most part you're forbidden from talking to a large chunk of the bars patrons depending on what your sex is? Well if so you might want to take a trip out to the city of Manchester in England because they've got a place that's just the ticket.

Advertisement

Manchester bar reveals set of quirky rules that bans men from approaching women - and advises female customers to 'lift their chin and ignore' anyone who tries to chat them up https://t.co/sc0dxSqAcu pic.twitter.com/y2XIolWOBx — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 29, 2023

Sounds like a raucous good time, right? According to the article other rules include 'not linger(ing) outside the front door', 'no shouting or loud behavior' and 'shoes off when dancing on the furniture'... although who you're dancing on the furniture with is an open question since you're not going to be meeting any ladies at the bar to dance with it seems.

How do they know if someone is a man or a woman? — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 29, 2023

Good question!

Can I approach my wife in said bar — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) November 29, 2023

Just go ahead and do it and hope she doesn't rat you out to the bar tender, we guess.

Operating an upscale bar that no one would ever go to is technically a business model, I guess. — Garrick, the Ard-Rí na hÉireann (Probationary) (@Boydesian) November 29, 2023

Thanks for rounding up all the women that aren’t worth the effort. — Mega MAGA republican maplefritos, Esq. 🏴‍☠️ (@maplefritos) November 29, 2023

I'm not sure if "quirky" is the word I'd use to describe the totalitarian destruction of human connection, but okay — Florida Futurist (@SubtropicalWASP) November 29, 2023

Well, you know. Tomato Toe-Mah-Toe.

Of course as with any topic there are a rare few who think that this sounds like a great idea, and it's up to our own interpretation if they're being tongue-in-cheek or they think this is a good plan for a business.

I personally think that nigh clubs should be segerated by gender with a small "mixing" chamber between the two so that people actually interested in dating can be weeded out and removed — Joseph Fox (@foxlink38) November 29, 2023

Sounds like he's just making sure white men who are predatory in nature don't do anything to harass women — Atlantaholic_ (@Atlantaholic_) November 29, 2023

Sure hope that's a joke!

Feminists will not rest until the birth rate is zero & the only people having sex are the chads and the scores of bints who will seek them out. https://t.co/GcZJseFjAQ — Freeholder (@fwoodbridge) November 29, 2023

The puritans would be proud of you https://t.co/SycNQpZWbI — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) November 29, 2023

“None shall have a good time. Good times are the work of the Devil!” https://t.co/Jryfgc3XJ7 pic.twitter.com/Ek7WGNcwgj — J. Penrose (@JulePenrose) November 29, 2023

Advertisement

Everything old is new again!

In fairness to the place one of the co-owners says that 'the rules are slightly tongue in cheek', aimed at creating what they view as a Victorian elegance in the place... but while Victorian elegance may have some formal things that commend it, from a modern perspective we can't imagine that a soiree in high late-19th century style would be that entertaining to most. You never know though.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!