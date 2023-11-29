Kamala Harris Doesn't Answer When Asked If Israel Is Following the Rules of...
CBS News Explores the Hopes and Dreams of Young Palestinian Prisoners Released
Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President...
WEDNESDAY FUN: Is It the Mandela Effect, Or Are We All Just Crazy?
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Calls for the Release of All Palestinian 'Political Prisoners'
This is Just Swell: Ireland's Media Minister Says 'Report Your Neighbor to The...
Joe Biden Reminds Us His Marine Has a Code to Blow Up the...
Bidenomics: Americans Need Extra $11,400 To Afford The BASICS
Kamala Harris Vouches for Biden's Stamina With 'Age is More Than a Chronological...
Where's Kamala, Border Czar? Over 300 Migrants Camping At San Diego Airport
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Tells Merchants To Lower Prices, Will Use...
Series of Irish Officials Go on and on About What’s Wrong With…Being Irish
YES PLEASE: UC Berkeley Sued For 'Longstanding, Unchecked Spread of Antisemitism' On Campu...
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Assigns Blame for Massive Nat'l Debt ('Do You Even...

Tired of People Being Allowed to Talk to You? Then Do We Have the Bar For You

Coucy
Coucy  |  7:00 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Tired of hanging out in that bar where everybody knows your name? Maybe you'd prefer to go hang out at a place where nobody knows who you are because for the most part you're forbidden from talking to a large chunk of the bars patrons depending on what your sex is? Well if so you might want to take a trip out to the city of Manchester in England because they've got a place that's just the ticket.

Advertisement

Sounds like a raucous good time, right? According to the article other rules include 'not linger(ing) outside the front door', 'no shouting or loud behavior' and 'shoes off when dancing on the furniture'... although who you're dancing on the furniture with is an open question since you're not going to be meeting any ladies at the bar to dance with it seems.

Good question!

Just go ahead and do it and hope she doesn't rat you out to the bar tender, we guess.

Recommended

Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President For Everyone in All States
Doug P.
Advertisement

Well, you know. Tomato Toe-Mah-Toe.

Of course as with any topic there are a rare few who think that this sounds like a great idea, and it's up to our own interpretation if they're being tongue-in-cheek or they think this is a good plan for a business.

Sure hope that's a joke!

Advertisement

Everything old is new again!

In fairness to the place one of the co-owners says that 'the rules are slightly tongue in cheek', aimed at creating what they view as a Victorian elegance in the place... but while Victorian elegance may have some formal things that commend it, from a modern perspective we can't imagine that a soiree in high late-19th century style would be that entertaining to most. You never know though.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President For Everyone in All States
Doug P.
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Tells Merchants To Lower Prices, Will Use Defense Production Act
Amy Curtis
WEDNESDAY FUN: Is It the Mandela Effect, Or Are We All Just Crazy?
Laura W.
This is Just Swell: Ireland's Media Minister Says 'Report Your Neighbor to The Cops, Please'
Coucy
CBS News Explores the Hopes and Dreams of Young Palestinian Prisoners Released
Brett T.
Joe Biden Reminds Us His Marine Has a Code to Blow Up the World
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Gets Roasted After Insisting He Kept the Promise to Be a President For Everyone in All States Doug P.
Advertisement