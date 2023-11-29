Report: Brazil Puts Military on High Alert As Venezuela Makes Moves Towards Invading Guyana

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Tells Merchants To Lower Prices, Will Use...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:30 PM on November 29, 2023
Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP

To say things have been going poorly for Venezuela and its socialist government headed by Nicolás Maduro the past few years would be an understatement. Although it's largely slipped from the news Venezuela continues to see massive inflation of their currency, the Bolivar, along with other major economic problems that tend to accompany rule by a purely socialistic and kleptocratic government. Discontent amongst the population led to an opposition candidate that the Maduro government doesn't think much of winning their parties primary election with such high turnout that the Maduro government immediately labeled the vote 'invalid', so let's just say that Nicolás Maduro isn't quite as popular as he'd like to be. But what is a socialist dictator to do in such a situation? Well, how about the 'ol tried and true tool, gin up nationalistic sentiments about the need to invade a neighboring nation! It's Wag the Dog, but a real war! And if this report is to be believed that's exactly what's looking to happen.

The Brazilian Armed Forces have reportedly been placed into a Heightened State of Readiness due to a Significant Movement of Military Equipment and Personnel in Eastern Venezuela on the Border of Guyana which has recently been Detected, with Officials believing that Venezuela may soon Invade the Small South American Country in order to Annex the “Guayana Esequiba” Region which accounts for over 60% of the Nation’s Territory and has been Claimed by the Venezuelan Government.

It doesn't need to be stated (but we will anyway) that a war of territorial expansion happening within our own hemisphere is bad; bad anytime, but particularly bad when there are already multiple wars going on all over the world. 

For a deep dive into the history of the 'Guayana Esequiba' you can read a detailed writeup from the AP here, but suffice to say that this area has long been a bone of contention between Venezuela and Argentina going all the way back to Venezuela's declaration of independence from Spain in 1811. The question of who owns this huge chunk of territory has been settled through international arbitration in the past and is currently the subject of an international arbitration, which Venezuela has been making noises of pulling out of because signs point to them not being likely to get their way in the end. But now it seems they may be looking for another way to settle this issue, an older fashioned one with a lot more blood being spilled.

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Biden Tells Merchants To Lower Prices, Will Use Defense Production Act
Amy Curtis
Nope, neither did we.

If they thought there was any chance they'd win there's no doubt they'd try, but even in the weakened state that the Biden administration has put America in we could still take on Mexico, no doubt.

Elections have consequences, and regardless of what you think of former President Donald Trump and the job he was doing it's increasingly difficult to argue that the consequences of the 2020 election have been anything short of a disaster, both for America and for the greater world. Eventually the question becomes how could things get worse than they already are?

We'll keep an eye on this situation, and let's hope that nothing comes of it.

***

Tags: BRAZIL VENEZUELA

