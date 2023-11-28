BBC Promotes New Documentary About Julius Caesar and Boy Does it Look Terrible

Now What Could Have Triggered THAT Response? Researcher Claims Terrorists Arrested by Isra...
Coucy
Coucy  |  10:15 PM on November 28, 2023
AngieArtist

Yesterday afternoon England's BBC dropped a teaser trailer for a new production they've made about Roman Emperor Gaius Julius Caesar, better known to history simply as Julius Caesar. If you watch their snippet you can see that they must have expected their production to be controversial, but one can't imagine that they expected it to be as controversial as it's proven to be.

Seriously, people really hate this thing.

They probably didn't mean it to be timely in that way but now that you mention it that's a pretty good point...

Some people argued (tongue firmly in cheek we assume) that this production didn't go far enough.

While others took note of the specific 'historians' who had been chosen for this job.

This is a long one but worth reading in its entirety:

It is genuinely astonishing to witness the depths that the BBC seeks to plumb with the screaming alarm bells that are sounding over the new 'documentary', Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator. Such alarm bells crescendo into veritable sirens the instant that Shelley Haley, the utterly discredited 'expert' on 'Black feminist and critical race approaches', whose infamous "I don't care what they tell you in school" comment single-handedly demolished the credibility of Jada Pinkett Smith's Queen Cleopatra, appears in the trailer. This is quite apart from the ham-fisted propaganda that dominates the rest of the piece, which seeks to perpetuate the notion that the Roman Republic, the very apotheosis of absolute oligarchy, whose only currency was naked corruption, was remotely worth defending. It does not matter how hard establishment media tries. The legitimacy of government by committee is at an end. The dawn of government by visionary is rising...

Yeah... she doesn't sounds like the most credible source. 

The most ironic bit though is who they chose to close out the video with to make an impassioned plea for the value of Democracy:

Talk about an imperfect messenger!

This doesn't even address the massive number of responses that the BBC is choosing to hide, either. It's understandable to a degree when the person running an account wants to hide spam posts or outright abuse... but these?

We have to assume they know they've got a PR problem on their hands here and they're trying to sweep it under the rug as best as possible.

There's one other important fact here as well... they've been ratioed into the Sun by novelty account Daily Roman Updates, who has a colossal 16,000 likes next to their 540.

That's gotta sting, right?

 We look forward to never watching this, but the odds are that it will launch a thousand videos on YouTube deconstructing how terrible it is and we do look forward to watching those, yes indeed.

***

