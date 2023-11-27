Disney SEC Filing: We Went Woke, And That's Why We're at Risk of Going Broke

The Hill's Spin on US Oil and Gas Production Contains ALL the Eco...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on November 27, 2023
AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File

To say that Disney has hit a rough patch would be an understatement. For the last several years at least 'The House of Mouse' has seen a steady decline in attendance at its new movies and a softening in subscribership to its premier online offering, Disney+. Some of these troubles can be chalked up to a weakening in the quality of the movies and shows being produced, but it's hard to argue that the hardline stance that Disney has taken on contentious social issues hasn't been a factor in their troubles as they've alienated large chunks of their potential customer base to earn social 'good boy' points from their Hollywood compatriots. It's so hard to argue that the 'woke' messaging hasn't been a drag on the bottom line, in fact, that Disney is not only not arguing the point but openly admitting it to their shareholders, according to Jonathan Turley writing for The Hill:

From the Securities and Exchange Commission Report (as quoted by Turley), Disney admits that while part of their problem is that 'we (Disney) face risks relating to misalignment with public and consumer tastes and preferences for entertainment, travel and consumer products', a major problem has been:

consumers’ perceptions of our position on matters of public interest, including our efforts to achieve certain of our environmental and social goals, often differ widely and present risks to our reputation and brands.

You don't say? That's a lot of words to say 'Get Woke, Go Broke', and while Disney may not be 'broke' at the moment the SEC filing certainly sends signals that they're not happy with where they've found themselves from a market perspective.

A Corporate Culture is a difficult thing to change, in fairness, especially difficult to change quickly. These things tend to have a self-perpetuating quality to them and there are incentives to just ignoring the problems that that Corporate Culture may cause to avoid rocking the boat with employees... but that can only go on so long before you face a shareholder revolt., a fact that Twitchy's Amy Curtis ably notes here:

Others note that perhaps corporations need to return to a time when politics and religion were something you left at home:

Yup.

We'll believe that can happen when we see it.

Of course an almost pathological obsession with identity politics in specific and leftist politics in general isn't the only thing ailing Disney these days, as an apparent creative bankruptcy in their film offerings in particular seems to have set in leading them to spit out little but franchise movies of diminishing quality and 'live action' remakes of beloved cartoons from better times. On the seemingly rare occasions that they do make a new film even those seem to struggle to break even, even when they're from a former powerhouse Disney Studio like Pixar. But it's hard to say if these problems themselves don't have to do with staffing and writing decisions made based on advancing a political mindset rather than making a quality product so who knows. 

Let's hope that this is the beginning of Disney learning its lesson and starting to turn the ship around, but don't bet the farm on it.

***

