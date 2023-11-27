New York Post Falls Flat on Its Face Trying to Dunk on Elon Musk

Should a journalist know anything about the topic that they're writing about before actually writing out an article? Most would say yes, but apparently down at the New York Post the feelings are a bit more mixed, as made clear by the headline and text of a piece that they tweeted out about Elon Musk and his trip to Israel.

Elon Musk squeezes into tiny bulletproof vest to tour Israel kibbutz attacked by Hamas https://t.co/u0PvizDkab pic.twitter.com/WOWfbWlfcV — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2023

Now you may not have been aware of what's going on here but then again you're not being paid to accurately report the news so whether you know or not isn't that vital. But if you're going to be writing about the news as a profession... perhaps doing a quick google search to see if maybe you don't understand what's going on would be in order. Otherwise your work may be inundated with responses like these:

Do you know what a plate carrier is? You should look up the fit before posting a ridiculous article like this. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) November 27, 2023

That's a properly sized plate carrier. It's covering his vital organs like it was designed too. It's not supposed to cover every part of his stomach. — John Adams (@JhnAdmz) November 27, 2023

The ballistic plate is only supposed to protect vital organs. It’s width should stretch between the center of the pectoral muscles for proper fit. — Mr. Y (@MrY47556) November 27, 2023

Ah, well. That seems a bit different then, right? But trying to awkwardly dunk on Elon Musk has become a something of a past time for most media organizations these days so when presented with an opportunity that seemed right to engage they jumped on it with both feet.

Gonna tell these guys they're wearing it wrong. too? pic.twitter.com/RNU9hIarSD — Walmart Battle Orc (@ASo1omons) November 27, 2023

can you point out specifically what you think is wrong with this? — JD (@FishkinSykes) November 27, 2023

@shannonthaler did you talk to anyone about this before you wrote this? — Tim Flack 𝕏 (@tim_meh87) November 27, 2023

And we're guessing the answer to that question is a big fat no.

One of the first times i’ve seen a random person wearing a vest properly ngl https://t.co/hGNA9r8odP — krus🪖 (@krus_chiki) November 27, 2023

Remember, the next time you read a news article on any topic most reporters are this stupid and clearly their editors are no better. https://t.co/UDBKBqjTYm — Brian Jacobson (@BrianHJacobson) November 27, 2023

It's a ballistic plate, not a 'tiny bulletproof vest'. The absolute state of legacy media 'journalism these days. https://t.co/TT3YusPOXM — Scott 𝕏 (@ScottCJonesy) November 27, 2023

Seriously guys, do a little research before you hit publish on these things.

Elon Musk's trip to Israel was intended to cool things down for him given the recent brouhaha over tweets that seemed to endorse antisemitic conspiracy theories, tweets he's been trying to clarify ever since. While there may be things that Elon Musk can be criticized for though, his sartorial choice in personal protection here clearly isn't one of them... if you have any idea what you're talking about.

