New York Post Falls Flat on Its Face Trying to Dunk on Elon Musk

Coucy
Coucy  |  5:30 PM on November 27, 2023
Meme

Should a journalist know anything about the topic that they're writing about before actually writing out an article? Most would say yes, but apparently down at the New York Post the feelings are a bit more mixed, as made clear by the headline and text of a piece that they tweeted out about Elon Musk and his trip to Israel.

Now you may not have been aware of what's going on here but then again you're not being paid to accurately report the news so whether you know or not isn't that vital. But if you're going to be writing about the news as a profession... perhaps doing a quick google search to see if maybe you don't understand what's going on would be in order. Otherwise your work may be inundated with responses like these:

Ah, well. That seems a bit different then, right? But trying to awkwardly dunk on Elon Musk has become a something of a past time for most media organizations these days so when presented with an opportunity that seemed right to engage they jumped on it with both feet.

And we're guessing the answer to that question is a big fat no.

Seriously guys, do a little research before you hit publish on these things.

Elon Musk's trip to Israel was intended to cool things down for him given the recent brouhaha over tweets that seemed to endorse antisemitic conspiracy theories, tweets he's been trying to clarify ever since. While there may be things that Elon Musk can be criticized for though, his sartorial choice in personal protection here clearly isn't one of them... if you have any idea what you're talking about.

***

