Sen. Tim Kaine Shows Off His Festive Holiday Side Dish ... and it Does NOT Look Good

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on November 24, 2023
AngieArtist

Everyone has their sacred family recipe, some holiday food that's been handed down through the generations from parent to child as a traditional side dish or preparation of the main course. But while that recipe may invoke memories of happy times with dearly departed loved ones for you, sometimes whatever the dish is doesn't look quite as appealing to people who don't have that close emotional connection to it. Take, for example, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine's family recipe of... apparently creamed onions:

Remember Tim Kaine? The guy who was going to be Hillary Clinton's Vice President? Yeah, we didn't either. Kaine mostly dropped off the map after Hillary lost, to the point that one time the New York Times seemed to completely forget about the Clinton/Kaine ticket having ever been a thing. So it's a real blast from the past to have Senator Kaine pop up, although we wish it was for a better reason than whatever this stuff is.

Now we looked around a bit and found that creamed onions are actually a thing, and while they may be difficult to make look great in photographs they don't have to look like that. That does not look appealing.

This about sums it up, yup.

Again, we're sympatico on this. 

We hope that Senator Kaine had a lovely Thanksgiving with his family and that they enjoyed that stuff they apparently made. It probably tastes better than it looks... because it's difficult to imagine that anything could taste as bad as that stuff looks.

***

Tags: FOOD TIM KAINE

