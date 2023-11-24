Sen. Tim Kaine Shows Off His Festive Holiday Side Dish ... and it Does NOT Look Good

Everyone has their sacred family recipe, some holiday food that's been handed down through the generations from parent to child as a traditional side dish or preparation of the main course. But while that recipe may invoke memories of happy times with dearly departed loved ones for you, sometimes whatever the dish is doesn't look quite as appealing to people who don't have that close emotional connection to it. Take, for example, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine's family recipe of... apparently creamed onions:

Remember Tim Kaine? The guy who was going to be Hillary Clinton's Vice President? Yeah, we didn't either. Kaine mostly dropped off the map after Hillary lost, to the point that one time the New York Times seemed to completely forget about the Clinton/Kaine ticket having ever been a thing. So it's a real blast from the past to have Senator Kaine pop up, although we wish it was for a better reason than whatever this stuff is.

You know it’s #Bidenomics when you are forced to cream onions for Thanksgiving — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 23, 2023

"A Kaine specialty"



Bro out here acting like not just anyone can puke in a fancy bowl. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 24, 2023

A toilet bowl shaped dish is definitely the correct dish to eat that vomit from. — Ice Jester 🤡🏒🥅🚨🤡 (@hkyshawn) November 24, 2023

Now we looked around a bit and found that creamed onions are actually a thing, and while they may be difficult to make look great in photographs they don't have to look like that. That does not look appealing.

This man is one of my senators and his post below reminds me about the time I missed a Jeopardy question because I couldn't remember his name -- I didn't really remember HIM. This was after he ran for Vice President, incidentally. https://t.co/sqiWZPr2ZA — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 24, 2023

All at once, the pineapple on pizza people and the anti-pineapple on pizza people, stopped in sheer horror at what they had witnessed. It was a brief respite in the pizza wars, but they all collectively agreed, that this shit was just not right. https://t.co/DmQCu8eAjZ — J E Double F, Lost Wanderer from ᐰlpha Centauri (@StonerBrewingCo) November 24, 2023

If Tim Kaine was a Thanksgiving dish. https://t.co/ZvN6CDvWAJ — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 24, 2023

This about sums it up, yup.

It really does just look like some onions with milk poured in, and cheddar cheese melted on top… and the milk is still totally liquid. There’s zero indication anything “came together”. — Calliope ⚡️ Jane (@CalliopeJane2) November 24, 2023

pic.twitter.com/1UscbcJowF — Orlando City 18-9-7; 63 PTS Orlando Magic (7-5) (@Otownhero93) November 24, 2023

Gross — Daniel (@lktappshb) November 24, 2023

Again, we're sympatico on this.

We hope that Senator Kaine had a lovely Thanksgiving with his family and that they enjoyed that stuff they apparently made. It probably tastes better than it looks... because it's difficult to imagine that anything could taste as bad as that stuff looks.

