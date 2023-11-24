Wut? Lefty Says Don’t Worry About Biden’s Age If You Like Dolly Parton...
TERRIBLE TAKE ALERT! 'Who Has Time for Small Talk When the World Is the Worst It's Ever Been'

Coucy
November 24, 2023
Screenshotted meme

It's a more or less universal truth that every generation thinks they are faced with problems that are worse than any previous generation has ever had to face. When you're young you lack a great deal of context, particularly if you're young and haven't studied world history very carefully. And given the tendency of the youth of today to support communism and soto voce (or openly) support brutal communist dictators like Stalin, Mao, and Castro and their henchmen like Che Guevara we can fairly definitively assume that these folks weren't paying a lot of attention in history class. 

For an example look no further than this tweet from a young women who, despite having apparently obtained her PhD in English, still believes that the issues of her generation with socializing are due to the uniquely traumatic nature of the world into which they were born.

Surely the generation of adults who as children were drilled on the importance of hiding under your desk in the event of a nuclear blast as the adventures of Bert the Turtle were shown thought the world was one without anything to fear, fight? Or perhaps their parents who watched as the world descended into the chaos that was World War 2, or their parents in World War 1... the list goes on and on, to the wars that ravaged and devastated Europe throughout early modern history to the generations who lived through the Black Death's culling of the global population, there are too many things to list. 

But please, do go on about how watching CNN as a kid scarred you for life, young lady.

People did, in fact, make small talk. They even made whole videos about how to do it well and Dale Carnegie made an entire self-help empire based largely on coaching people in how to use small talk to sway people to like you.

'The problem isn't me, it's the unique horrors of the world that we live in that's to blame. I'm great!'

That's how conversation with a new person gets started if you're not a virulent narcissist, yes.

You'd think she'd be aware, since one of the important aspects of obtaining a degree in English is gaining an understanding of the times and circumstances under which the books in question were written... but apparently not.

Again, younger generations have always thought they were uniquely put upon and smarter than their elders, going back to the Goliards in the 12th and 13th centuries and well beyond. And their elders have always shaken their heads at the naivete of these kids and figured they'd grow up and get a grip on reality. Let's hope that happens soon though.

