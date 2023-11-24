Sorry, WHO Hacked a US Nuclear Research Lab?

Our nations research infrastructure is in many ways the envy of much of the world. Sure Europe has CERN which has done a lot of important work and broken some huge discoveries (like confirming the existence of the Higgs Boson) but as far as overall output of research into scientific questions America has top notch facilities that often do great work at advancing our scientific understanding of the physical universe.

Advertisement

Sadly it seems that the online security at our nation's nuclear research facilities, such as The Idaho National Laboratory (INL), isn't quite so top notch.

*deep breath* self-described gay furry hackers breach one of the biggest nuclear labs in the US, and demand it begin researching 'IRL catgirls' https://t.co/TchKR2QYrr — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) November 23, 2023

From the article:

The hackers are self-proclaimed "gay furry hackers" who have posted a sample of the data obtained online, and are threatening to release huge amounts of employee data unless the lab makes a peculiar deal: "We're willing to make a deal with INL," says SiegeSec alongside the post, "if they research creating IRL catgirls we will take down this post."

Apparently these folks haven't read 'The Island of Doctor Moreau' recently, since they seem convinced that creating a race of human/cat hybrids would be a great plan. People should read the great works of literature for a reason...

As the article notes this apparently references an online meme involving these hypothesized cat-people, so it's unlikely that this is an actual demand so much as yet another layer of absurdity being added onto the whole thing 'for the lulz'. Still, while it's a silly story it's a very real security threat and it should be concerning to everyone that a data breach of this type happened at all, and much more so since it's a data breach at such a supposedly 'secure' facility.

This is why we can’t have nice things — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) November 24, 2023

The degeneracy knows no bounds — 𝕏ANDER (@actionxander) November 24, 2023

That’s enough internet for me today — Thisfuckin’guy (@duff2x) November 24, 2023

Yup, once you've reached a certain level of seemingly living through the age of 'reductio ad absurdum' as the absurdum counter-example of what an actual functional place would look like it's probably best to throw up your hands and call it a day.

Wait. Excuse me, what now?? https://t.co/NibSlY4CFi — 🦃 Duchess of Turfucken 🍁 (@AnnaDsays) November 24, 2023

...I've got nothing, discuss amongst yourselves https://t.co/tu36U7tjQB — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) November 24, 2023

There are so many layers to this....



Like why would gay furries want catgirls in the first place? https://t.co/dQ2pBmuc3H — Disparu (@disparutoo) November 24, 2023

Some questions are best left unanswered...

Again, it's a very silly story that unfortunately highlights a very real problem that seems to have risen up as the Internet Age marches onwards. Our national infrastructure often seems to see these sorts of things happening to it with no solution to the problem apparently having stopped the problem. Something needs to be done about this before someone does something like this and it's not just 'for the lulz', because if someone manages to compromise our power grid on a national scale, as a for instance, things could get very bad indeed.

Advertisement

***

Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.

And if you haven't downloaded it yet – get our new mobile app! Your new VIP membership will bring you a convenient, seamless, all-in-one spot conservative news source right on your phone or tablet.

Thank you for your support!



