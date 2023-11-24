Bristol, UK Airport Unveils New 'Multi-Faith Waiting Area' and the Replies Are a Delight

Have you ever been waiting to pick up a friend or a loved one from the airport and suddenly found yourself desperately needing to find a solitary place to pray? Well the airport in Bristol, UK has heard the cries of people just like you and has finally done something to address this need.

This week, we have opened a new multi-faith area in the free waiting zone.



Located just off the Silver Zone roundabout, the new area provides customers with a private space to reflect and pray whilst waiting to collect friends, family or loved ones. pic.twitter.com/tgIusF1tIJ — Bristol Airport (@BristolAirport) November 23, 2023

Now this is clearly intended for use by Muslim's who happen to be awaiting an arrival at the airport during the Salah, when those of the Islamic faith are called to pray towards the Qibla as part of their daily routine, but things being as they are the Bristol airport makes sure that everyone is aware that this is for religious use by those of any faith, so that's nice.

(Note: we're not experts on the tenets of Islamic religious observation and this in depth look into prayer practices of the Muslim faith comes after a bit of Googling, so apologies if we got anything wrong here.)

It looks like a bus shelter — Lady Zen 🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@CSG1973) November 23, 2023

It doesn't not look like a bus shelter, it's true.

You've just stuck a sticker on the smoking area. You aren't fooling anyone! — Jamie Lashmar (@jamie_lashmar) November 23, 2023

Also a reasonable theory here.

Be waiting a while for God to Arriva. — Lord Flashheart (@Lordflashh3art) November 23, 2023

what if we kissed 🥺 in the new multi-faith area in the free waiting zone — Visakan Veerasamy (@visakanv) November 23, 2023

You know that's going to get vandalized and you know exactly how it's going to get vandalized. pic.twitter.com/TYmqkbk2rj — inverse square law of information propagation (@_inverse_square) November 23, 2023

It's inevitable as the tides.

A millennium ago the unenlightened residents of Bristol started work on this: https://t.co/TQaMj9dCZg pic.twitter.com/STn68G4bfw — Alan Cornett (@alancornett) November 23, 2023

How much we've learned and grown since that dark age, it's so uplifting.

This one tweet is material for a whole lecture series in the sociology and anthropology of religion, possibly an entire book https://t.co/LPbiCRbAxk — Dr Francis Young (@DrFrancisYoung) November 23, 2023

Unlike other mosques, Bristol Airport’s beautiful new multi-faith area allows Muslims to pray, smoke and wait for a bus all at the same time. 👏 🕌 ☪️ #Diversity #AllahuAkbar #Marlboro https://t.co/uqjWvjEhQd — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) November 23, 2023

Now that, that's efficiency right there.

Like we said, there's nothing inherently wrong with this, it's just kind of silly and people are having fun running through the replies on it, so you'd be well served to take a look. And if you're ever waiting to pick someone up from the flight in Bristol you know where to go to fire off a quick message to the Guy Upstairs.

