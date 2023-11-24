PETA’s Annual Vegan Push Goes As Well As Expected
Grinch Alert: Canada Human Rights Commission Says Christmas Is ‘Colonialism’
Twitchy's Black Friday Blowout Sale
Wut? Lefty Says Don’t Worry About Biden’s Age If You Like Dolly Parton...
Epic, Receipt-Filled Mega Thread From Ian McKelvey Lays Out the REAL Racism Problem...
TERRIBLE TAKE ALERT! 'Who Has Time for Small Talk When the World Is...
We're Not Doing This Again: WHO Asks China For Details On Respiratory Virus,...
Classy As Ever: Michael Hayden Tweets His Contempt For Americans During Thanksgiving Week
A Real Uniter: Biden-Harris Put Out Thanksgiving Guide To 'MAGA Nonsense'
Sen. Tim Kaine Shows Off His Festive Holiday Side Dish ... and it...
Miranda Devine Notices a Name Missing From Take in NY Times on Toxic...
Rules For Thee, Not For Me: Twitter Notices Hypocritical Kamala Harris Has A...
The Atlantic Comes to Biden's Rescue and Explains Why 'Americans Hate a Good...
AOC Outs Herself as the DUMBEST Rep Once Again Shrieking About Donors Working...

Bristol, UK Airport Unveils New 'Multi-Faith Waiting Area' and the Replies Are a Delight

Coucy
Coucy  |  7:00 PM on November 24, 2023
AngieArtist

Have you ever been waiting to pick up a friend or a loved one from the airport and suddenly found yourself desperately needing to find a solitary place to pray? Well the airport in Bristol, UK has heard the cries of people just like you and has finally done something to address this need.

Advertisement

Now this is clearly intended for use by Muslim's who happen to be awaiting an arrival at the airport during the Salah, when those of the Islamic faith are called to pray towards the Qibla as part of their daily routine, but things being as they are the Bristol airport makes sure that everyone is aware that this is for religious use by those of any faith, so that's nice. 

(Note: we're not experts on the tenets of Islamic religious observation and this in depth look into prayer practices of the Muslim faith comes after a bit of Googling, so apologies if we got anything wrong here.)

It doesn't not look like a bus shelter, it's true.

Recommended

Epic, Receipt-Filled Mega Thread From Ian McKelvey Lays Out the REAL Racism Problem in America
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Also a reasonable theory here.

It's inevitable as the tides.

How much we've learned and grown since that dark age, it's so uplifting.

Advertisement

Now that, that's efficiency right there.

Like we said, there's nothing inherently wrong with this, it's just kind of silly and people are having fun running through the replies on it, so you'd be well served to take a look. And if you're ever waiting to pick someone up from the flight in Bristol you know where to go to fire off a quick message to the Guy Upstairs.

***

Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.

And if you haven't downloaded it yet – get our new mobile app! Your new VIP membership will bring you a convenient, seamless, all-in-one spot conservative news source right on your phone or tablet. 

Thank you for your support! 

Tags: AIRPORT ENGLAND ISLAM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Epic, Receipt-Filled Mega Thread From Ian McKelvey Lays Out the REAL Racism Problem in America
Grateful Calvin
Grinch Alert: Canada Human Rights Commission Says Christmas Is ‘Colonialism’
Amy Curtis
Wut? Lefty Says Don’t Worry About Biden’s Age If You Like Dolly Parton And The Rolling Stones
Amy Curtis
Classy As Ever: Michael Hayden Tweets His Contempt For Americans During Thanksgiving Week
Grateful Calvin
AOC Outs Herself as the DUMBEST Rep Once Again Shrieking About Donors Working to Unseat Rashida Tlaib
Sam J.
Naomi Biden Posts Pic of Annual Biden Family Polar Bear Plunge and OMG-LOL Talk About Your Comedy GOLD
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Epic, Receipt-Filled Mega Thread From Ian McKelvey Lays Out the REAL Racism Problem in America Grateful Calvin
Advertisement