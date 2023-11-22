Um, No: Gen Z Says They Should Be Hired For Personality, Not Productivity
Charleston South Carolina Elects First Republican Mayor Since 1877

Coucy
Coucy  |  5:00 PM on November 22, 2023
AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Much has been made of the (relative) election drubbings Republicans have taken in high profile off-cycle elections these last few years. The 'Red Wave' in 2022 never materialized, ballot initiatives on Abortion have been decided in the favor of the pro-Abortion side, stuff like that. Under the circumstances it's nice to see Republicans chalking up a big and, in many ways, historic win in the run-up to the 2024 election season. 

146 years is a looooong time to be under one party rule! Given the electoral importance of South Carolina both on the Primary and General election fronts Republicans scoring an historic victory in one of the states largest cities is certainly something to cheer the spirit.

This isn't the best job at doing the math but he gets the idea at least!

The election was by all accounts a real squeaker, with Cogswell winning with less than 1000 votes.

A reminder of how important it is to vote, even if you think your vote is going to be wasted. If enough people waste their votes in a hopeless cause... that's how elections are won.

