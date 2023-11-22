Charleston South Carolina Elects First Republican Mayor Since 1877

Much has been made of the (relative) election drubbings Republicans have taken in high profile off-cycle elections these last few years. The 'Red Wave' in 2022 never materialized, ballot initiatives on Abortion have been decided in the favor of the pro-Abortion side, stuff like that. Under the circumstances it's nice to see Republicans chalking up a big and, in many ways, historic win in the run-up to the 2024 election season.

FLIPPED: For the 1st time since 1877, Charleston, South Carolina, will have a Republican mayor.



Congratulations to Mayor-Elect William Cogswell.



He won by 569 votes & defeated a two-term incumbent. pic.twitter.com/bOWPKFBfSz — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 22, 2023

146 years is a looooong time to be under one party rule! Given the electoral importance of South Carolina both on the Primary and General election fronts Republicans scoring an historic victory in one of the states largest cities is certainly something to cheer the spirit.

Charleston has a Republican mayor! I was there a few weeks ago and people were excited about the possibility. Don’t give up on cities. https://t.co/GsBYW4doUX — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 22, 2023

Man, it takes serious commitment for a party to do so horribly that the people switched sides after being dedicated members for over 200 years. https://t.co/cPdb58ZU9J — Teach (Good Amalthus in Disguise) (@ChildersBrayden) November 22, 2023

This isn't the best job at doing the math but he gets the idea at least!

Beautiful city that doesn't need the left destroying it or it's amazing history https://t.co/N8yfcpHm1U — jimmy (@tobaccojuulpod) November 22, 2023

The election was by all accounts a real squeaker, with Cogswell winning with less than 1000 votes.

BREAKING: Charleston, South Carolina just elected its first Republican Mayor since 1877.



William Cogswell, a former GOP State Rep, defeated incumbent Democrat Mayor John Tecklenburg in today’s runoff election by less than 1,000 votes.

pic.twitter.com/Icbq8CR3jX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 22, 2023

A reminder of how important it is to vote, even if you think your vote is going to be wasted. If enough people waste their votes in a hopeless cause... that's how elections are won.

***

