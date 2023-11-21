Far-Left Groups Raising Money to Free Alleged Murderer, White Male 'Dandelion'
CNN Triggered by 'New Victory in Global Rise of Far-Right Politics'
Iowahawk Mocks Pro-Palestinian Vandals
Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Tools to Help Students Spot Misinformation Online
Karine Jean-Pierre Would Put Biden's Stamina Against Anyone, Any Day of the Week
'No More Climate Change Story Hour?' CNBC Cuts Climate Department Due to Poor...
It Looks Like Hamas Sympathizers Still Need to Refine Their AI-Generated Photos
Report: Hamas to Release 53 Hostages in Exchange for Prisoners, Short Ceasefire
Professor Claims Oct. 7 Wasn't Genocidal Threat Because Only 0.01 Percent of Israelis...
Awww, Would You Look at That! Cassidy Hutchinson Has Herself a New BFF...
The Nation Wants to 'Decolonize' Thanksgiving, Celebrate 'Truthsgiving'
Mike Lee Drops Leftist RAG Calling Him a Conspiracy Theorist With a Laundry...
Well Well WELL, Whaddya' know?! Libs of TikTok Shares Old, Sketch AF Blogs...
Piers Morgan Has His Most Fiery Episode Yet on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

BBC: The Real Victims of The Black Death in England Were... Black Women?

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:30 PM on November 21, 2023
Meme screenshot

History as an area of academic inquiry seems like it would be a cut-and-dried one; you look at the available data for the time period, determine what happened when and to whom and call it a day. In many ways History should be viewed as a sort of extreme ex post facto journalism, sifting through to find and report the truth as best as it can be determined.

Advertisement

Of course this view on history and the role of the historian in reporting it can be a bit of a problem when you've got a social agenda to be pushing, so sometimes you'll find 'historians' who just try to wedge whatever agenda item it is they're looking to push in to their research, no matter how absurd the end product is. See this excellent example from the UK's BBC:

Now it's not easy to peg exactly how many people of sub-Saharan African descent lived in England during the years that the Plague was sweeping through Europe (England experienced the Bubonic Plague beginning in 1348 A.D.) but that's largely because... there weren't many people of sub-Saharan African descent. This isn't to say that there weren't any but they weren't a common thing at the time, as the BBC itself acknowledges in a different article, noting for instance that 'In the cosmopolitan parish of St Botolph without Aldgate (London) Africans were 5% of the total population.' So it's not huge numbers we're talking about here, and if it seems like these numbers are probably kinda made up it's because they most likely are. 

And lest we forget, as the Community Note here mentions, this study didn't even bother to use DNA to try to figure out if the bodies under research actually were black; instead they chose to use something that sounds awfully similar to phrenology make that determination. 

Recommended

Iowahawk Mocks Pro-Palestinian Vandals
Gordon K
Advertisement

It was right there in front of us the whole time but we never listened!

Advertisement

Yes, when your sole focus is on race then you're going to make whatever research you're doing say something about race no matter what. Maslow's hammer strikes again!

Much ink has been spilt about the loss in institutional credibility in the recent past, but this is a good reminder of why that credibility has been lost, both by the world of academic researchers who put out this insanity and by the media who uncritically publish their work. As long as they keep this up don't be expecting that credibility to be rebuilding anytime soon.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ENGLAND RACE RESEARCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Iowahawk Mocks Pro-Palestinian Vandals
Gordon K
CNN Triggered by 'New Victory in Global Rise of Far-Right Politics'
Brett T.
It Looks Like Hamas Sympathizers Still Need to Refine Their AI-Generated Photos
Brett T.
'No More Climate Change Story Hour?' CNBC Cuts Climate Department Due to Poor Business Interest
Chad Felix Greene
Brit Hume Has Just 1 Brutally PERFECT Word for 'Useful Idiot' Pushing Yet ANOTHER Lie about Israel
Sam J.
Karine Jean-Pierre Would Put Biden's Stamina Against Anyone, Any Day of the Week
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Iowahawk Mocks Pro-Palestinian Vandals Gordon K
Advertisement