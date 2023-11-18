Stacey Abrams' Brother-In-Law Arrested in Tampa... on Charges of Human Trafficking

Amtrak Warns of Delays Due to '1st Amendment-Related Events' (the New 'Fiery But...
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 AM on November 18, 2023
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Bad news has come for the family of former self-declared Governor of Georgia and erstwhile President of United Earth Stacey Abrams, as her Brother in Law has been arrested in Tampa, Florida on charges of human trafficking as reported by WFLA News in Tampa:

Gardner is married to Abrams sister Leslie Abrams Gardner, a judge on the bench of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia since 2014 when she was appointed by then President Barack Obama. Tampa Police say they arrested the 57-year-old Gardner Friday 'for allegedly attempting to engage in sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl' which... hoo boy. 

This isn't Gardner's first run-in with the law on these types of matters; in 2016 he was exonerated of a rape conviction that had seen him imprisoned for the previous 27 years. Two years after his exoneration Gardner married Judge Abrams and began a career as a 'motivational speaker and emotional intelligence trainer for students and people who were formerly incarcerated'.

That's great to hear that his day job includes working with kids, yeah. Just swell.

Yes, he's married to a Federal Judge, and as many have been quick to point out the Federal Judge to whom he is married is one whose name has been bandied about for a promotion:

Now clearly we can't be blamed for the actions of our brothers-in-law, or even the actions of our husbands. Jimmie Gardner is an adult who made his own decisions... although one would hope that a US District Court Judge would be a better judge of character. Gardner is also only accused at this time, not convicted, so we'll see how this all shakes out in the end. As we said before, he's been fully exonerated of his previous conviction, and from the looks of it for good reason, but from the description given by police this new charge may well see him back behind bars.

Still, as far as family drama goes this one is a real whopper!

***

