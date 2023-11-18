Priorities: FBI Halted Child Predator Investigation to Dedicate Resources to Jan. 6 Trespa...
WaPo STILL Doing #Journalism Gymnastics When Reporting About the Hunter Biden Laptop
Amtrak Warns of Delays Due to '1st Amendment-Related Events' (the New 'Fiery But...
Mike Lee Calling Down the THUNDER on Liz Cheney for Pushing the SAME...
Stacey Abrams' Brother-In-Law Arrested in Tampa... on Charges of Human Trafficking
Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After...
Twitter/X Reacts to TikTokers Making Out With Shrek
Elon Musk Vows to File 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit' Against Media Matters on Monday
House Speaker Johnson Posts Link to ALL J6 Tapes (Liz Cheney Fires Back...
BREAKING: University of Michigan, Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Administrative Buildin...
'Look at the Destruction in Gaza ... Oh Wait, THAT'S SYRIA!' Dr. Eli...
'X to Be Renamed Xi'! Users Have Much to Say About Elon's Photo...
SHOCKING (Not)! California Homeowner Is Stripped of Gun Permit
Libs of TikTok Exposes American University's Racist 'Critical Judgement' Principles

Migrants Rush Border Wall in Attempt to Gain Asylum/Work... in Spain

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 AM on November 18, 2023
Guardia Civil via AP

New footage of migrants trying to force their way across the border has been released, but this time the migrants aren't from South America and the border isn't the US one. See:

Advertisement

This isn't a new issue for the Spanish enclave, as Ceuta has seen repeated attempts by migrants from the sub-Saraha to breach or circumvent the massive border wall that the Spanish Government installed (despite the objections of the Moroccan government) in 1993. The Ceuta border is one of the only land borders Europe shares with an African nation so it's seen by many as a relatively easy to get into a European Union nation to file an asylum claim... surely easier than attempting to make your way in a boat across the Mediterranean, which carries a lot of risk. As recently as 2021 at least 6000 migrants forced their way onto European soil by swimming around the border fence at low tide.

It's always nice to know that some of the problems that we think of as being entirely unique to America are shared by other countries too, at least.

Recommended

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her
Sam J.
Advertisement

Weird, right? No note yet on whether the Spanish are keeping 'kids in cages', but we're sure AOC will be heading down to investigate any day now.

Remind you of anything?

In fairness this wall seems to be about as hot-button an issue within Spain and between the Spanish and Moroccan governments as the US/Mexico border wall (such as it is) is within America and between the US and Mexico. The Moroccan government would very much prefer to have Spain leave the African continent entirely and cede the land to them, which is an added twist in this story... although we've no doubt that Mexico would like it just fine if we turned Texas over to them, something that the US is about as likely to do as Spain it to turn over Ceuta.

Advertisement

This is all a reminder that despite news coverage at home, the US is not the only country in the world struggling with migration issues and how to handle them. We get all the press, but it's a global problem that looks to only cause more and more strain on the relationship between the 'west' and its neighbors as time passes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AFRICA BORDER EUROPE WALL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her
Sam J.
Mike Lee Calling Down the THUNDER on Liz Cheney for Pushing the SAME J6 Footage is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Priorities: FBI Halted Child Predator Investigation to Dedicate Resources to Jan. 6 Trespassers
Grateful Calvin
Elon Musk Vows to File 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit' Against Media Matters on Monday
FuzzyChimp
Stacey Abrams' Brother-In-Law Arrested in Tampa... on Charges of Human Trafficking
Coucy
Amtrak Warns of Delays Due to '1st Amendment-Related Events' (the New 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful'?)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Riley Gaines Wipes the FLOOR with Laura Loomer and Her 'Investigative Skills' After She Doxxed Her Sam J.
Advertisement