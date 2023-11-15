Randi Weingarten's Terrible Take Gets SLAMMED All Around

Let's Go Brandon! New Approval Polls for Chicago's Mayor Are Absolutely BRUTAL
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on November 15, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, is a bad take machine. Randi is such a bad take machine that she reflexively shuts down her replies as soon as she posts a tweet because the few times she forgets to shut down replies she gets absolutely roasted, both for her poor decision making and advocacy choices during the Covid Shutdowns and for her generally bad takes on everyday issues. Bad takes such as this one that she uncorked yesterday:

You'll note that note there on it? Certainly many people could be forgiven for not knowing the fact that in the Orthodox Jewish religious community men and women pray in separate areas. Of course Randi herself is Jewish, even going so far as to call herself 'deeply religious' in the past, but that doesn't necessarily make her an expert, right? Maybe so, but her wife should at least be aware of this fact as T. Becket Adams points out.

Perhaps Randi should have asked Rabbi Kleinbaum this question, no? Of course this is giving Weingarten too much benefit of the doubt; she knew exactly where the women were, but she was betting that many of her followers didn't know, and apparently was right in 690 cases given the current 'like' count as of this writing. 

Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report had sharp words for the AFT Prez:

Are You Dumb? We Think Elizabeth Spiers Answered That Question With a BIG YES After This Post
ArtistAngie
The fun thing about locking replies, though, is that under normal circumstances people that you actually follow can still respond to you... as Randi found out when one of her followers chimed in to let he know that she was making a fool of herself, and ratioed her into the sun in the process.

But you knew that already, didn't you Randi?

Nothing, she would do nothing differently.

Not that it matters, of course. Randi Weingarten has been President of the AFT since 2008, winning reelection time and time again. It seems unlikely that the AFT's membership won't keep right on electing her as their president for as long as she wants the job, which is a terrifying enough fact in itself without adding in the horrific realization that the vast majority of the 1.7 million strong membership of the American Federation of Teachers are... well, teacher. And they may well be teaching your kids. 

***

