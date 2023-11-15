Randi Weingarten's Terrible Take Gets SLAMMED All Around

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, is a bad take machine. Randi is such a bad take machine that she reflexively shuts down her replies as soon as she posts a tweet because the few times she forgets to shut down replies she gets absolutely roasted, both for her poor decision making and advocacy choices during the Covid Shutdowns and for her generally bad takes on everyday issues. Bad takes such as this one that she uncorked yesterday:

Where are the women? https://t.co/PgmjOaDcsI — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) November 14, 2023

You'll note that note there on it? Certainly many people could be forgiven for not knowing the fact that in the Orthodox Jewish religious community men and women pray in separate areas. Of course Randi herself is Jewish, even going so far as to call herself 'deeply religious' in the past, but that doesn't necessarily make her an expert, right? Maybe so, but her wife should at least be aware of this fact as T. Becket Adams points out.

New York native Randi Weingarten is not just Jewish; she is also married to Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum of New York's "leading synagogue for LGBT Jews."



I'm a Roman Catholic from Indiana, and even I know the answer to the "where are the women" question. What's Randi's excuse? https://t.co/5kRGA7v2kc — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 15, 2023

Perhaps Randi should have asked Rabbi Kleinbaum this question, no? Of course this is giving Weingarten too much benefit of the doubt; she knew exactly where the women were, but she was betting that many of her followers didn't know, and apparently was right in 690 cases given the current 'like' count as of this writing.

Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report had sharp words for the AFT Prez:

And turn on your replies you coward. You know, like how a teacher might have to respond to a question from a student. @rweingarten — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 15, 2023

Randi, ever been to a mosque or Muslim country? How do they feel about Jewish lesbos? Why don’t you tweet about that?



I’ll donate 100K to the IDF (which I assume you support) if you’ll debate me anywhere, anytime. You pandering, pathetic dried up shrew.



(Good night to everyone… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 15, 2023

The fun thing about locking replies, though, is that under normal circumstances people that you actually follow can still respond to you... as Randi found out when one of her followers chimed in to let he know that she was making a fool of herself, and ratioed her into the sun in the process.

It’s an Orthodox minyan, with separate sections for men and women as per tradition and Halacha. — Justin Spiro, LCSW 🇮🇱 (@Jusrangers) November 15, 2023

But you knew that already, didn't you Randi?

Imagine slamming Orthodox Jews for their traditions as they pray for the safe return of Jewish women being held captive by the inhuman barbarians that tortured, raped and abducted them. https://t.co/Edtgd3YPXG — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 15, 2023

How is it that the face of public education in America seems to know almost nothing about every subject imaginable? https://t.co/WX36Nwd6tG — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 15, 2023

If Randi Weingarten were trying to sabotage her reputation, what exactly would she do differently? https://t.co/vqqSICVQqr — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 15, 2023

Nothing, she would do nothing differently.

Not that it matters, of course. Randi Weingarten has been President of the AFT since 2008, winning reelection time and time again. It seems unlikely that the AFT's membership won't keep right on electing her as their president for as long as she wants the job, which is a terrifying enough fact in itself without adding in the horrific realization that the vast majority of the 1.7 million strong membership of the American Federation of Teachers are... well, teacher. And they may well be teaching your kids.

