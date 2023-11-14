Breaking: Nikki Haley Just Lost The Very Online Vote
Thread: Oilfield Rando EVISCERATES 'Climate Change' Scare Mongering Paper Cited in ABC News Tweet

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on November 14, 2023
Screenshot

Today ABC put out a tweet touting a 'report' that they claim shows the hazards of anthropogenic climate change to the ability of people to 'maintain safe homes and healthy families'. This report, it seems, has been compiled by 'experts' and totally shows how dangerous climate change is for normal people like us.

If you look at the article itself though you'll find that the article, while filled with many salacious and dire warnings... doesn't actually link the report in question. Weird, huh? Oilfield Rando thought so too, so he did some digging.

It's a thread that's well worth reading:

Ahhhh yes, because nothing can be written anymore that doesn't make some reference to people on the Progressive Stack, the higher up the stack the better.

Is there any social ill that climate change can't be blamed for? The answer is apparently no!

It's often been noted how surprising it is that somehow the issues that climate change wishes to address and the methods needed to address them always seem to dovetail perfectly with large liberal social-engineering causes, as if by magic. Weird coincidence, huh? But you know, it's science, so don't you dare question it.

'Distributing resources and opportunities over time, including access to data and information, that no single group or set of individuals receives disproportionate benefits or burdens'. Huh, where have we heard that sentiment before... Oh, right, it's basically just 'From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs' and was popularized by Karl Marx in his 1875 'Critique of the Gotha Programme'. What a coinkydink!

Who'd've thunk it?

That's how all of these are written; they have their policy agenda they need to push and just retrofit it into whatever news item they can come up with that seems like it's sensational enough that it'll work the choir they're preaching to into a fervor. Once you notice them doing it you never really unnotice it, how these things always seem to fit together like a nice little puzzle. Fit together, that is, until you take a bit of a closer look and realize that they've been using a hammer to wedge the pieces into place and none of this makes any sense at all when you think about it. Just breathtaking stuff.

Shame on you, 'serious journalists' at ABC! And shame on you too to the '14 different federal agencies, including NOAA, NASA, the EPA, and the National Science Foundation' for spending Americans hard earned tax dollars on this dreck. Go spend your own money on advancing your little social causes in the name of 'science' if you must, please stop spending ours.

***

