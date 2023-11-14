Thread: Oilfield Rando EVISCERATES 'Climate Change' Scare Mongering Paper Cited in ABC News Tweet

Today ABC put out a tweet touting a 'report' that they claim shows the hazards of anthropogenic climate change to the ability of people to 'maintain safe homes and healthy families'. This report, it seems, has been compiled by 'experts' and totally shows how dangerous climate change is for normal people like us.

Climate change is making it harder to “maintain safe homes and healthy families” in the United States, according to an extensive report compiled by experts across the federal government and released Tuesday. https://t.co/hDYOOvIT9C — ABC News (@ABC) November 14, 2023

If you look at the article itself though you'll find that the article, while filled with many salacious and dire warnings... doesn't actually link the report in question. Weird, huh? Oilfield Rando thought so too, so he did some digging.

It's a thread that's well worth reading:

This article didn’t even link to the report because it’s such bullshit. I found it on my own (https://t.co/b2Sg6v1xu0). Total and complete bullshit.



I’m talking brazenly false claims about “increased extreme weather events” and diatribes about redlining bullshit. https://t.co/9XMLJmwOMe — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 14, 2023

How bullshit is this government climate report, you ask?



Well. Climate change is gonna be way harder on you if you are a “sexual or gender minority” pic.twitter.com/42qcAz3Y37 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 14, 2023

Ahhhh yes, because nothing can be written anymore that doesn't make some reference to people on the Progressive Stack, the higher up the stack the better.

How bullshit is this government climate report?



Not only does it blame recent inflation on climate change, but also domestic violence and segregation. pic.twitter.com/Yq2EuOelXe — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 14, 2023

Is there any social ill that climate change can't be blamed for? The answer is apparently no!

How bullshit is this government climate report?



You tell me. Does the below paragraph seem scientific or political to you? pic.twitter.com/QfNbljc6dq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 14, 2023

It's often been noted how surprising it is that somehow the issues that climate change wishes to address and the methods needed to address them always seem to dovetail perfectly with large liberal social-engineering causes, as if by magic. Weird coincidence, huh? But you know, it's science, so don't you dare question it.

How bullshit is this government climate report?



Look at this. Just look at it.



Science is dead. The institutions are captured. Realize where we are. pic.twitter.com/XfeyUPE3kg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 14, 2023

'Distributing resources and opportunities over time, including access to data and information, that no single group or set of individuals receives disproportionate benefits or burdens'. Huh, where have we heard that sentiment before... Oh, right, it's basically just 'From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs' and was popularized by Karl Marx in his 1875 'Critique of the Gotha Programme'. What a coinkydink!

My taxes paid for this load of crap. THAT'S affecting my mental health and quality of life. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) November 14, 2023

A study done by the federal government? Let me guess, the solution is to give more money to the federal government. — J🎃e (@NotJerseyJoe474) November 14, 2023

Who'd've thunk it?

Well - they're communists so.. — RoscoeSteele (@_RoscoeSteele) November 14, 2023

Someone had all of this prewritten and just added climate as the cause after they found out that's what they could use to jam this through. — cactus2jack (@cactus2jack2) November 14, 2023

That's how all of these are written; they have their policy agenda they need to push and just retrofit it into whatever news item they can come up with that seems like it's sensational enough that it'll work the choir they're preaching to into a fervor. Once you notice them doing it you never really unnotice it, how these things always seem to fit together like a nice little puzzle. Fit together, that is, until you take a bit of a closer look and realize that they've been using a hammer to wedge the pieces into place and none of this makes any sense at all when you think about it. Just breathtaking stuff.

Shame on you, 'serious journalists' at ABC! And shame on you too to the '14 different federal agencies, including NOAA, NASA, the EPA, and the National Science Foundation' for spending Americans hard earned tax dollars on this dreck. Go spend your own money on advancing your little social causes in the name of 'science' if you must, please stop spending ours.

