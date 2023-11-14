FLOTUS Announces Initiative on Women’s Health Research, Gender Policy Council and Twitter...
Kinda Warm This Morning, Isn't It?
Jon Lovitz Sets John Oliver Straight on America's Alignment With Israel
Gun Grabbers Sue US for Failing to Protect Your Right to Live Free...
John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has...
Massive Steamy Crack in Iceland Solicits Sophomoric Humor from X
‘The American Dream Doesn’t Exist Anymore’: Immigrants Fed Up, Returning Home
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals
You Are the Last Line of Defense: Bari Weiss Delivers Straight Fire Speech...
WATCH: Gov Kathy Hochul Says NY Is Conducting 'Surveillance Efforts' of 'Hate Speech'...
Iranian Woman Gives Powerful Speech at Rally to Release Israeli Hostages
Scoop: Journo Unearths Photo of Ron DeSantis Holding a Mitt Romney Campaign Sign
Ouch! Billie Eilish's Take Is SOOO Bad One of Her Own FANS Ratios...
Immigrant Who Chose to Become an American Shares KICK-BUTT Thread About What It...

Singer 'Pink' Cries About the 'Banned Books' in Florida, Even Though NONE of Them Are Banned

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on November 14, 2023
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

With everything that's been going on it's sometimes nice to have the weird little side-stories of the past rear their heads up once again; there's a certain nostalgia to it, a reminder of a simpler time when the news wasn't dominated by the drums of war in the middle east and antisemitic messaging coming from our schools of higher learning. Like remember how the left got all in a tizzy about the supposedly 'banned books(!!!)' in Florida? Seems like so long ago now, but Pink remembers and she's now prepared to Do Something about it!

Advertisement

The following are some titles of books that have been banned from schools in Florida…. Lmk which book is pornography…. To Kill A Mockingbird, The Hate You Give, Forrest Gump, A Catcher In The Rye, The Hill We Climb, Girls Who Code, Atlas Shrugged, 1984, The Kite Runner, The Bluest Eye, A Wrinkle In Time, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Fault In Our Stars, etc etc.

See? All of these books that are apparently entirely banned in the state of Florida! Well a brave warrior like Pink (real name Alecia Beth Moore Hart) isn't going to stand for that! That's why she'll be facing almost certain imprisonment by giving away 2000 copies of these 'banned books' on her tour through Florida!

What's that? She's not going to go to prison for giving away books? But... they're banned! Do words mean nothing anymore?!

Recommended

John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has Leftists HOPPING Mad
Coucy
Advertisement

It's a decent strategy, after all the only time Pink seems to be in the news or on the lips of the population these days is when she's popping off with one of these out-there takes.

Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik chimed in to remind the singer where these books are actually banned:

Of course Pink won't be wandering around California handing out books though, that might make Democratic Presidential hopeful and likely heir apparent Gavin Newsom look bad! Can't have that!

There's a certain humor of course in the thought of Pink handing out copies of Atlas Shrugged to people, though. Ayn Rand herself would likely have a chuckle. But honestly if Pink wants to hand out great works of literature to people at her concerts, we think that's just swell. Hopefully some of her fans will actually open them up and learn a thing or two, maybe wise up. At the very least we can hope that it will lead them to crack open a dictionary and find out what the word 'banned' means... that would be an improvement. Hopefully Pink does the same.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BANNED BOOKS FLORIDA MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has Leftists HOPPING Mad
Coucy
Jon Lovitz Sets John Oliver Straight on America's Alignment With Israel
Brett T.
Kinda Warm This Morning, Isn't It?
Tertullianus
You Are the Last Line of Defense: Bari Weiss Delivers Straight Fire Speech to Federalist Society
Grateful Calvin
Massive Steamy Crack in Iceland Solicits Sophomoric Humor from X
Tertullianus
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has Leftists HOPPING Mad Coucy
Advertisement