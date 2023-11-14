Singer 'Pink' Cries About the 'Banned Books' in Florida, Even Though NONE of Them Are Banned

With everything that's been going on it's sometimes nice to have the weird little side-stories of the past rear their heads up once again; there's a certain nostalgia to it, a reminder of a simpler time when the news wasn't dominated by the drums of war in the middle east and antisemitic messaging coming from our schools of higher learning. Like remember how the left got all in a tizzy about the supposedly 'banned books(!!!)' in Florida? Seems like so long ago now, but Pink remembers and she's now prepared to Do Something about it!

The following are some titles of books that have been banned from schools in Florida…. Lmk which book is pornography…. To Kill A Mockingbird, The Hate You Give, Forrest Gump, A Catcher In The Rye, The Hill We Climb, Girls Who Code, Atlas Shrugged, 1984, The Kite Runner, The… — P!nk (@Pink) November 14, 2023

The following are some titles of books that have been banned from schools in Florida…. Lmk which book is pornography…. To Kill A Mockingbird, The Hate You Give, Forrest Gump, A Catcher In The Rye, The Hill We Climb, Girls Who Code, Atlas Shrugged, 1984, The Kite Runner, The Bluest Eye, A Wrinkle In Time, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Fault In Our Stars, etc etc.

See? All of these books that are apparently entirely banned in the state of Florida! Well a brave warrior like Pink (real name Alecia Beth Moore Hart) isn't going to stand for that! That's why she'll be facing almost certain imprisonment by giving away 2000 copies of these 'banned books' on her tour through Florida!

Pink To Give Away ‘Banned’ Books During Tour Stops In Florida https://t.co/A5ep4GZbmx — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 14, 2023

What's that? She's not going to go to prison for giving away books? But... they're banned! Do words mean nothing anymore?!

This is complete nonsense.



Not only are these books not banned

in Florida, but several of them (ex: The Diary of Anne Frank & TKAM) are actually on the state’s list for recommended texts. https://t.co/T3uCQVZzXk https://t.co/PLpdfhUeOG pic.twitter.com/NGiwpyaToW — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 14, 2023

Honey, you're just a liar. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 14, 2023

Lying through your teeth to keep yourself relevant is pathetic. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 14, 2023

It's a decent strategy, after all the only time Pink seems to be in the news or on the lips of the population these days is when she's popping off with one of these out-there takes.

Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik chimed in to remind the singer where these books are actually banned:

You’re confusing Florida with California pic.twitter.com/UoqVAHGGod — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 14, 2023

First of all. To kill a mockingbird was pulled from California schools long ago but newsom. Try again — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) November 14, 2023

Someone confused Florida for California.



To Kill a Mockingbird is on Florida’s BEST standards list. Anne Frank’s diary is on the same page… https://t.co/gev8Q6FLvN pic.twitter.com/wngakvQaoa — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 14, 2023

Of course Pink won't be wandering around California handing out books though, that might make Democratic Presidential hopeful and likely heir apparent Gavin Newsom look bad! Can't have that!

There's a certain humor of course in the thought of Pink handing out copies of Atlas Shrugged to people, though. Ayn Rand herself would likely have a chuckle. But honestly if Pink wants to hand out great works of literature to people at her concerts, we think that's just swell. Hopefully some of her fans will actually open them up and learn a thing or two, maybe wise up. At the very least we can hope that it will lead them to crack open a dictionary and find out what the word 'banned' means... that would be an improvement. Hopefully Pink does the same.

